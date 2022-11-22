ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $265.13, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) closed at $29.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
KeyCorp (KEY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

KeyCorp (KEY) closed the most recent trading day at $19.03, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $185.66, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of...
Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $392.47, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax,...
KB Home (KBH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, KB Home (KBH) closed at $30.86, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder...
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 8.41%...
United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $44.42, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had...
TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $81.40, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the chip company had...
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $35.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the airline...
Chewy (CHWY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Chewy (CHWY) closed the most recent trading day at $41.20, moving -1.34% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the online...
CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX) closed at $32.02, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 11.32%...
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Carnival (CCL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.73, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise...
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge

Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Alcoa (AA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alcoa (AA) closed at $47.89, marking a -1.28% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the bauxite, alumina and aluminum products...
UiPath (PATH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, UiPath (PATH) closed at $12.42, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the enterprise...
Bank OZK (OZK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Bank OZK (OZK) closed at $47.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the bank...

