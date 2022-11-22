Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $265.13, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
KeyCorp (KEY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
KeyCorp (KEY) closed the most recent trading day at $19.03, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real...
NASDAQ
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
NASDAQ
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, UnitedHealth Group (UNH) closed at $537.62, marking a +1.49% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest...
NASDAQ
CSX (CSX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CSX (CSX) closed at $32.02, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the freight railroad had gained 11.32%...
NASDAQ
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 8.41%...
NASDAQ
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
P.A.M. Transportation (PTSI) closed at $29.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.8% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Okta (OKTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Okta (OKTA) closed at $50.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud identity...
NASDAQ
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $185.66, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the provider of...
NASDAQ
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.85, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Intuit (INTU) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Intuit (INTU) closed the most recent trading day at $392.47, moving -0.85% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of TurboTax,...
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
KB Home (KBH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, KB Home (KBH) closed at $30.86, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the homebuilder...
NASDAQ
Bank OZK (OZK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Bank OZK (OZK) closed at $47.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the bank...
NASDAQ
Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $90.91, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the investment...
NASDAQ
American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.50, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
TSMC (TSM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
TSMC (TSM) closed the most recent trading day at $81.40, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the chip company had...
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $44.42, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had...
Comments / 0