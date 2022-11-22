Read full article on original website
Major Flooding Expected End Week into The Weekend for Parts of Southern California as Raiden Storm Pattern HitsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
Is It A Bird? A Plane? A Satellite Train?Smiles2allOrcutt, CA
40 New Ross Dress For Less Locations Opening NationwideJoel EisenbergSan Luis Obispo, CA
Noozhawk
Residential Structure Fire Displaces 10 People in Santa Maria
Ten people and multiple dogs were displaced after a fire late Friday night at an apartment complex in northwest Santa Maria. Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Gunderson Lane at 11:15 p.m., Battalion Chief Anthony Clayburg said. The fire appeared to have...
Mountain lion sightings continue to worry San Luis Obispo residents
A local San Luis Obispo community member comes face to face with a mountain lion in her own backyard.
kprl.com
Light Up Downtown Paso 11.25.2022
Tonight, main street lights up downtown for the holidays. That annual event gets underway at five thirty this afternoon. Kevin Will counts down the tree lighting this afternoon here on KPRL. Then they throw the switch and light up the downtown city park. Then everyone sings Christmas carols by the gazebo. That kicks off the holiday season in Paso Robles.
Noozhawk
Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail
A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
Santa Barbara Edhat
National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara
The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Lamborghini Driver Turns Highway 154 into His Personal Speedway
It’s that time of the year when our thoughts turn to gratitude, and we at Noozhawk are enormously grateful for your loyal readership and support for our mission. Whether you’ve been with us from the start 15 years ago or just discovered us last week, thank you. Our...
New Times
SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter
Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
Looking for holiday fun in SLO County? Here are 12 ways to celebrate the season
From Christmas parades and spectacular light displays to visits with Santa Claus, here’s your guide to everything to see and do in SLO County this holiday season.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Family Suffers Serious Burn Injuries in ‘Horrific’ Accident While Camping
Central Coast residents are rallying around a Lompoc family, including a high school agriculture teacher, after several members were seriously burned in a freak accident during a camping trip. "While camping on Thanksgiving with family and friends, an outdoor heating device erupted, spraying hot fuel on Gretchen, Graham, their 16-year-old...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Four-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $5.6 million
A 3,200-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 9, 2022 for $5,550,000, or $1,734 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How much did the 6 most expensive homes sell for in Santa Barbara the week of Nov. 13?
A house in Santa Barbara that sold for $6.2 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Barbara in the last week. In total, 7 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $3.5 million. The average price per square foot was $1,168.
Thanksgiving in Paso serves more than 1,200
No turkeys were pardoned in Paso Robles but volunteers served about 1,200 people for Thanksgiving at Centennial Park.
Noozhawk
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito Sends 1 Person to Hospital with Moderate Injuries
A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday left one person with moderate injuries and snarled Highway 101 traffic in the Montecito area. Personnel from the Montecito Fire Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to northbound Highway 101 south of Sheffield Drive at 5:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Debates Rat Problem
“I really want to get off this rat thing,” protested the ever-outspoken Kelly Brown, owner of The Natural Café on the 500 block of State Street. “Rats are not the real issue; it’s the stuff of newspaper headlines,” he insisted. In this case, however, it...
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
Santa Barbara Independent
Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools
Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
Solvang's Julefest returns for a month-long holiday celebration
Julefest returns for a month-long holiday celebration for the village of Solvang beginning November 26 and running through January 6, 2023.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See the change in real estate prices in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13
The median price per square foot for a home in Santa Maria increased in the past week to $366. That’s $29 less than the Santa Barbara County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Santa Maria was $329. In the last...
