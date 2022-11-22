ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Noozhawk

Residential Structure Fire Displaces 10 People in Santa Maria

Ten people and multiple dogs were displaced after a fire late Friday night at an apartment complex in northwest Santa Maria. Personnel from the Santa Maria Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Gunderson Lane at 11:15 p.m., Battalion Chief Anthony Clayburg said. The fire appeared to have...
SANTA MARIA, CA
kprl.com

Light Up Downtown Paso 11.25.2022

Tonight, main street lights up downtown for the holidays. That annual event gets underway at five thirty this afternoon. Kevin Will counts down the tree lighting this afternoon here on KPRL. Then they throw the switch and light up the downtown city park. Then everyone sings Christmas carols by the gazebo. That kicks off the holiday season in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Noozhawk

Ailing Hiker Rescued By Helicopter From Hot Springs Trail

A hiker in distress had to be hoisted by a helicopter from a remote trail on Saturday afternoon, according to the Montecito Fire Department. Shortly after 3 p.m., Montecito firefighters responded to a report about a 25-year-old woman in distress while hiking on the Hot Springs Trail. Medics determined that...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

National Historic Landmark For Sale in Downtown Santa Barbara

The Gonzalez-Ramirez Adobe—a National Historic Landmark and nearly 200-year- old masterpiece of Santa Barbara’s colonial architecture—has undergone a meticulous renovation by Becker Studios and is now offered for sale. The 0.62-acre property at 835 Laguna Street has versatile CG zoning, allowing for residential or a variety of commercial uses. Embodying the spirit of Old California, this unique property comes complete with pristine finishes while honoring the authenticity of the original Spanish adobe style.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
New Times

SLO city seeks receiver to clean up property neighboring homeless shelter

Long-simmering concerns about a "dangerous" property located next door to the 40 Prado Homeless Center in San Luis Obispo have now spilled into court. The city of SLO filed a lawsuit in September against local landowner William Sievers—asking a judge to appoint a receiver to take over his 2.2-acre lot and address a "never-ending litany of health and safety concerns" there.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Santa Maria the week of Nov. 13

A house in Santa Maria that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Santa Maria in the last week. In total, 11 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $574,455. The average price per square foot was $360.
SANTA MARIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Four-bedroom home sells in Santa Barbara for $5.6 million

A 3,200-square-foot house built in 2008 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Pedregosa Street in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 9, 2022 for $5,550,000, or $1,734 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a carport. It sits on a 0.4-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Multi-Vehicle Crash on Highway 101 in Montecito Sends 1 Person to Hospital with Moderate Injuries

A multi-vehicle crash on Saturday left one person with moderate injuries and snarled Highway 101 traffic in the Montecito area. Personnel from the Montecito Fire Department, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and other agencies were dispatched to northbound Highway 101 south of Sheffield Drive at 5:20 p.m., according to emergency dispatch reports.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Debates Rat Problem

“I really want to get off this rat thing,” protested the ever-outspoken Kelly Brown, owner of The Natural Café on the 500 block of State Street. “Rats are not the real issue; it’s the stuff of newspaper headlines,” he insisted. In this case, however, it...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire

When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Slippery Rock Water Not Filling Montecito Swimming Pools

Rumors sometimes lead to news stories and sometimes not. In the case of Slippery Rock Ranch — TV mogul Dick Wolf’s property in the Goleta foothills — the gossip was that Montecito residents were filling their swimming pools with water from the ranch’s aquifers. While a publicist with the ranch stated last week that Slippery Rock was not selling water or filling Montecito swimming pools, the Goleta Water District confirmed that they quietly settled a long-simmering water dispute with the Law & Order creator in the sum of $10 million.
MONTECITO, CA

