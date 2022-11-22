JCB is introducing the 514-40, its smallest Loadall telehandler to date, with a cab height of 1.8m and a width of 1.56m. The compact machine benefits from the largest operator’s cab in the class, says the company. The unit is small enough to fit through a 2m high doorway and delivers all-wheel steering, making it an ideal for materials suppliers, landscapers, event organisers and construction rental businesses.

2 DAYS AGO