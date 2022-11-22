ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

The 69th annual Christmas Parade in Monroe scheduled for Dec. 8

Another year is almost over and what better way to celebrate than with the 69th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe. This tradition didn’t even end for the pandemic in 2020, hosting a stationary parade with the floats remaining in one place while the community walked up and down the streets taking in the different designs. Last year, the parade returned to normal, albeit down Broad Street instead of up, and celebrated the city’s Bicentennial year, and this year the parade will again be heading south on Broad Street.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

City of Monroe seeks executive admin assistant, more…

The City of Monroe, Ga. has several current job postings, including for an executive admin assistant. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Nov. 25, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe

Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral services: Frances Ann Hutcheson, 89, of Loganville

Frances Ann Hutcheson age 89 of Loganville passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Benton House of Grayson. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm at New Testament Baptist Church, Loganville, GA, with Rev. Mickey Oliver officiating. Mrs. Hutcheson was a typesetter and legal...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Local graduates from Georgia Tech Summer 2022

ATLANTA, GA (11/21/2022)– The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 1,660 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester. Among the graduates were:. Dallas Elmore of Monroe (30655) Noah Miles of Monroe (30656) Keandre Williams of Social Circle (30025) The Georgia Institute of Technology, or...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy