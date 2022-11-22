Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
The 69th annual Christmas Parade in Monroe scheduled for Dec. 8
Another year is almost over and what better way to celebrate than with the 69th Annual Christmas Parade in downtown Monroe. This tradition didn’t even end for the pandemic in 2020, hosting a stationary parade with the floats remaining in one place while the community walked up and down the streets taking in the different designs. Last year, the parade returned to normal, albeit down Broad Street instead of up, and celebrated the city’s Bicentennial year, and this year the parade will again be heading south on Broad Street.
Monroe Local News
Thanksgiving Day brush fire in Gratis community destroys shed on the property
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Nov. 24, 2022) – Crews with Walton County Fire Rescue working this Thanksgiving Day were called to a brush fire early Thursday afternoon. Crews were also dispatched from Monroe Fire Department when it spread to a structure. “We had a brush fire on Michael Road that...
Monroe Local News
City of Monroe seeks executive admin assistant, more…
The City of Monroe, Ga. has several current job postings, including for an executive admin assistant. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the City of Monroe career website on Nov. 25, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Brandon Avery Macko, 24, of Monroe
Brandon Avery Macko, age 24 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Saturday, November 19, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Bold Springs Church with Theron Sharp officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Haven Memory Gardens in Monroe. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral services: Frances Ann Hutcheson, 89, of Loganville
Frances Ann Hutcheson age 89 of Loganville passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at the Benton House of Grayson. Funeral service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 12:00 pm at New Testament Baptist Church, Loganville, GA, with Rev. Mickey Oliver officiating. Mrs. Hutcheson was a typesetter and legal...
Monroe Local News
Walton County voters can vote Saturday Nov. 26 and extended workweek hours until Dec. 2
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (NOV. 26, 2022) Voters can begin voting Saturday, Nov. 26, in the General Election runoff between Incumbent US Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Neither candidate managed to make it over the 50% mark in the General Election on Nov. 8, making it necessary for a Dec. 6 Runoff Election.
Monroe Local News
Special called election approved to fill Baker’s seat on Walton County BOE
The Walton County Board of Education announced its plans to fill the empty District 1 seat on the board at its most recent monthly board meeting. The board voted last month to accept the resignation of District 1 board member Simoan Capers Baker,. who was announced as moving out of...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Husband reports wife destroyed surveillance equipment; another reports wife removed money from account to pay bills
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 10 – 17, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Pine...
Monroe Local News
Local graduates from Georgia Tech Summer 2022
ATLANTA, GA (11/21/2022)– The Georgia Institute of Technology awarded degrees to approximately 1,660 undergraduate and graduate students at the conclusion of summer semester. Among the graduates were:. Dallas Elmore of Monroe (30655) Noah Miles of Monroe (30656) Keandre Williams of Social Circle (30025) The Georgia Institute of Technology, or...
