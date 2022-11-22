Read full article on original website
thevillagereporter.com
Williams County Grand Jury Indicts Twenty-One
The Williams County Grand Jury convened on November 15 and returned indictments against 21 individuals. Those indicted include:. Robert L. Barker, 45, of Bryan was indicted for Tampering with Evidence, a third-degree felony, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, also a third-degree felony. Barker is charged with possessing and/or using methamphetamine as well as trying to destroy or conceal evidence on or about October 29.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Resident Ida Thacker Turns 100
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Ida Thacker was born in Marion, grew up in Fostoria and lived in several cities around Ohio before settling in Maumee with her husband and children, where she has lived for more than 70 years. On November 10, she was able to celebrate her 100th birthday in Maumee, too.
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Today hilltop shooting
Fedor: Ohio Senate bill would take power from state board of education. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3GHzzeD.
toledolegalnews.com
Secretary of State announces next steps to keep Ohio elections the gold standard
Two weeks after another successful statewide election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is taking action to keep Ohio ahead of the curve. Beginning immediately, the Secretary of State’s Office will work with Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections to conduct an After-Action Review (AAR) of the statewide 2022 General Election. This routine AAR, a discipline LaRose has instituted following each election, will focus on evaluating overall performance and identifying opportunities for improvement.
Maumee PD sergeant tied to Oath Keepers retires
MAUMEE, Ohio — A Maumee police sergeant who was placed on leave after WTOL 11 reported his ties to the Oath Keepers has retired from the city's police force. Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow told WTOL 11 Wednesday that Westrick, 50, has left the department. "I was informed this...
wlen.com
Adrian Resident Rudy Flores Recognized as a “Michigan Hero”
Adrian, MI – Rudy Flores, from Adrian, was recently recognized as a “Michigan Hero” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Flores is a human rights advocate for migrant workers and their families. He uses his insight on working conditions to advocate for families and connect them to resources. Rudy’s work and empathy has helped migrant workers feel loved, cared for, and appreciated.
13abc.com
Toledo man indicted in Independence Day murder
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he shot and killed a man on Independence Day. The Grand Jury indicted Randy Spurlock on a murder charge with a three year gun specification and a felonious assault charge with a three year gun specification.
WLWT 5
Ohio woman sentenced to 14 years for methamphetamine conspiracy
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Mason, Ohio woman was sentenced to 168 months in prison on Tuesday for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Amanda Baker, 38, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning after pleading guilty to her charges in August 2022. According to her...
WILX-TV
Governor Whitmer & Governor DeWine place wager on University of Michigan and Ohio State game
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Governor Mike DeWine of Ohio placed a friendly wager ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Michigan and the Ohio State University, commonly referred to as “The Game.”. “In the 118-year history of The Game, this weekend’s match-up...
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt Proceedings
Dee Ann Warner.Photo byPhoto courtesy of Parker Hardy. Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan farm April 25, 2021. The mother of five, grandmother of six, vanished without a trace without using credit cards, her bank card, or a vehicle. Her family and Billy Little, Jr., nationally recognized investigative attorney, have publicly said they believe Dale Warner, Dee’s husband, is responsible for her disappearance.
Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
presspublications.com
Five inducted as Waite High School Distinguished Alumni
Five Morrison R. Waite High School alumni were honored as Distinguished Alumni at the 58th Annual Purple and Gold Dinner Celebration held Oct. 29 at St. Michael Centre in Oregon. The awards were established in 1981 to recognize Waite High School graduates who have maintained alumni status for the last...
13abc.com
Lucas County eyes “Plan B” for new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is now looking at “Plan B” for its new jail location. “Plan A” was the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department site but as those negotiations continue, prices continue to rise. This proposed site is also in downtown Toledo, so that would not...
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
13abc.com
U.S. Marshals arrest man accused wanted for assault on trooper, stabbing in Sandusky
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man accused of crashing his car into an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper in Portage County and stabbing a victim in Sandusky was taken into custody at a home in Cleveland Wednesday morning. U.S. Marshals said members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force...
Supporting victims of domestic abuse during the holiday season
ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Rossford business is looking to help survivors of domestic abuse this holiday season. Brigitta Burks owns Ella Flora. Her wedding and floral boutique is collecting goods as part of a supply drive for the Bethany House. It's one of the only long-term domestic abuse shelters in northwest Ohio. Domestic violence survivors and their children are able to call Bethany House home for up to a year and a half if they need it.
13abc.com
Toledo woman indicted on numerous child endangerment charges
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a Toledo woman on numerous child endangerment charges Tuesday. According to court documents, Shyanne Papenfuse is facing a series of charges including five counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, six counts of endangering children, one count of permitting child abuse, and one count of theft from a person in a protected class.
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 13 Indictments
On November 21, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Stacey L. Maness, age 36, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about October 17, 2022, she...
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
13abc.com
Railroad negotiations appear to be on track for a strike
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With negotiations between railroads and their unions reaching a standstill, the likelihood of a railroad strike is growing. Experts told13abc that a strike would be a disaster for the economy, especially during a busy holiday season. “The shutdown of the rail system would cost the economy...
