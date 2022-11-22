ROSSFORD, Ohio — A Rossford business is looking to help survivors of domestic abuse this holiday season. Brigitta Burks owns Ella Flora. Her wedding and floral boutique is collecting goods as part of a supply drive for the Bethany House. It's one of the only long-term domestic abuse shelters in northwest Ohio. Domestic violence survivors and their children are able to call Bethany House home for up to a year and a half if they need it.

ROSSFORD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO