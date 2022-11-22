ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City business owner criticizes Silly Market logistics: ‘Let them take a parking lot’

Ken Davis has watched the Park Silly Sunday Market since it was launched in 2006 as something designed to bring some funk, and crowds, to Main Street. Over the 16 years, the Silly Market has drawn large numbers of people to the shopping, dining and entertainment strip, but even after such a lengthy run on Main Street there are still concerns the weekly event dampens sales at the brick-and-mortar businesses.
Angry Korean Opens a New Cottonwood Heights Location

I’ve wanted to try out The Angry Korean, one of the hottest fusion restaurants in Utah, for quite some time. However, the original brick-and-mortar location in South Jordan is a little outside my usual stomping ground. Which is why I was hugely excited about seeing a new location open in the Cottonwood Heights area.
Why is Salt Lake City's Liberty Park pond mostly empty?

SALT LAKE CITY — No, it's not your imagination, the pond at Liberty Park is empty for the first time in years. The Salt Lake City Department of Parks and Public Lands recently drained most of the pond to make way for repairs to the gate that regulates the pond's water levels, said Luke Allen, a spokesman for the department.
Wasatch High School's CAPS program grows, provides scholarships

Wasatch High School Center for Advanced Professional Studies Director Weston Broadbent shares updates on student projects that include farming for scholarships, water quality reporting and a pending patent on the smart shoe insole prototype that CAPS students developed last year.
Mayor Mendenhall: UDOT must protect homes in path of I-15 project

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall plans to call on the Utah Department of...
New digital home remodeling service available in Utah

KUTV — Home remodeling can be a stressful process, and new research found that nearly half of homeowners in Salt Lake City have regretted not working with a professional service when remodeling their home. A new digital-first kitchen and bathroom home remodeling service, called Dwellify, announced it's now available...
Edison House, Salt Lake City social club, set to open next month

Edison House, a membership-only social club, is coming to downtown Salt Lake City.Yes, and: Axios got a sneak peek of the 30,000-square-foot space before its Dec. 5 opening date.Details: For $225 a month and a $500 onboarding fee, Edison House members will have unlimited access to the three-story clubhouse and to exclusive social events.Located at 335 South 200 W, it will feature a boutique fitness center, a rooftop pool, four bars and a restaurant.Former Pallet Bistro head chef Buzz Willey is the club's executive chef. He joined earlier this year, Lauren Boyack, the club's head of membership, told Axios. State...
Liberty Park Pond drained for the first time in over five years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah residents who have recently visited Liberty Park might have noticed something missing: Water. The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to allow crews to make repair to an underwater gate that regulates the pond’s water levels. According to Salt Lake City officials, the repairs will take until the end of December.
First Presidency issues 2022 Christmas message

SALT LAKE CITY — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released a Christmas message on Friday. “This Christmas season, we invite you to find quiet moments to reflect on our Savior’s birth, life and atoning sacrifice. Come unto Him. Learn of Him. Look to Him for lasting peace and divine rest. In a world that often feels overwhelming and contentious, He offers peace that “passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7). He has promised:”
Real Estate Frenzy and Rural Utah

The Hinckley Institute Radio Hour (Original Air Date: January 1, 2022)— This week on the program, a panel of experts discusses Utah’s real estate frenzy and its impact on rural Utahns. Over the last year, 22 of Utah’s 29 counties experienced increases in housing prices. Salt Lake County,...
Crews knock down 2 fires in east Provo

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire & Rescue crews responded to two structure fires on the city’s east side early Thursday morning. The first fire, a two-alarm, was on East 300 North, near Splash Summit Water Park. “Fire crews from Station 22, Station 24,...
3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Pepperoni pizza up-closePhoto byPhoto by Alan Hardman on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love eating pizza from time to time and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
