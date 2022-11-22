Read full article on original website
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Oscar-winning 'Fame' And 'Flashdance' Singer And Actor Irene Cara Dies At 63
Debbie Allen, who worked with the actor/singer/songwriter, said on Twitter that her "heart is broken."
12 Reasons "Wakanda Forever" Star Angela Bassett, AKA Queen Ramonda, DESERVES An Oscar Nomination
Mark my unnecessary "BuzzFeed speak." Angela Bassett will absolutely make history as the first MCU actor to win an Academy Award for her incredible performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
See Blake Lively's Hilarious Reaction to Ryan Reynolds' Choreographed Dance Video
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds continue to be #couplegoals in the lead-up to their fourth child, this time taking their adorable support for one another to the comments section. Lively was one of several celebrities to post messages of support for a video of Reynolds rehearsing a dance scene from...
'The Bold and the Beautiful' Stars Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl on Falling in Love Over Zoom (Exclusive)
Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl have a love story for the (internet) ages. It's only been two years, but life sure zooms by fast when you're having this much fun. Duffy and Purl spoke with ET's Matt Cohen while on the set of The Bold and the Beautiful, where the real-life couple will make an appearance as an on-screen couple on this season of the hit CBS soap opera. For Duffy, it's a return to old stomping grounds. For the first time in 11 years, Duffy will reprise his role as patriarch of the Logan family, Stephen, a role he played from 2006 to 2011.
Horror film legend exorcises herself from 'The Masked Singer,' shockingly quits show
It was Thanksgiving Eve, but every day is Halloween on costumed competition The Masked Singer. And the show was definitely still in the Halloween spirit Wednesday, with its (presumably delayed due to the World Series) Fright Night episode — which climaxed with two so-talented-it’s-scary horror icons being unmasked by the witching hour. But this very rocky horror picture show had a twist ending, when one of the contestants, the Scarecrow — who turned out to be one of horror cinema’s ultimate icons — practiced a self-exorcism by unmasking herself.
Irene Cara, 'Fame' and 'Flashdance... What a Feeling' Singer, Dead at 63: 'A Beautifully Gifted Soul'
Irene Cara, the singer best known for performing the title tracks to the classic 1980s films Fame and Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, confirmed the news of her death in a statement shared on the singer's Twitter account early Saturday morning. "It is with...
'Wednesday' Star Jenna Ortega Is Our New Favorite Scream Queen
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." If you're tuning into Wednesday, Netflix's new mystery-adventure series focused on the most deadpan and dryly hilarious member of The Addams Family in her teen years, and thinking hmm, that lead actress looks awfully familiar, well, you're probably onto something. Actress Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday, and, at only 20 years old, she's already logged a decade of experience in the film and television industry. She's also established herself in 2022 in company frequently occupied by the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis and Neve Campbell: she's become a scream queen.
'Epic Fail'! Hilaria Baldwin Shares Glimpse of Thanksgiving With 7 Kids
Not always picture perfect! Hilaria Baldwin gave a candid glimpse of how she and Alec Baldwin celebrated their first Thanksgiving as the parents of seven — and it wasn’t pretty. “Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours. ,” the yoga instructor,...
Let's dive into 'Nanny's incredible ending
Whether you want to or not, Nanny will force you to slow down. In this beautiful and twisted horror story, West-African immigrant and nanny Aisha (the riveting Anna Diop) is hired by a wealthy white couple, Amy and Adam (Michelle Monaghan and Morgan Spector), whose relationship is awkward enough to make you squirm in your seat. While she cares for their young, mischievous daughter, Rose (Rose Decker), hoping to earn enough to bring her son, Lamine (Jahleel Kamara), to the U.S., Aisha is haunted by intense visions that rattle her consciousness and distort the 'American Dream' she had in mind.
'Masked Singer' Snowstorm gets iced out, then gets revenge
The Masked Singer semifinals aired on a special night this week — Thanksgiving! — after a whirlwind eighth season that had already seen 18 celebrities go home, often after only performing once. But not all longtime Masked Singer viewers were feeling especially thankful for this turkey of a season, due to a drastic new weekly double-elimination format that sucked much of the suspense out of what used to be America’s favorite guessing game. And so, by the time we got to the three “reigning queens” who’d managed to survive more than one Season 8 episode and make it to this week’s semifinals — the Harp, the Lambs, and the Snowstorm — most viewers were already pulling a Ken Jeong and shouting, “I know exactly who this is!” Sigh.
