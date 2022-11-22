The Masked Singer semifinals aired on a special night this week — Thanksgiving! — after a whirlwind eighth season that had already seen 18 celebrities go home, often after only performing once. But not all longtime Masked Singer viewers were feeling especially thankful for this turkey of a season, due to a drastic new weekly double-elimination format that sucked much of the suspense out of what used to be America’s favorite guessing game. And so, by the time we got to the three “reigning queens” who’d managed to survive more than one Season 8 episode and make it to this week’s semifinals — the Harp, the Lambs, and the Snowstorm — most viewers were already pulling a Ken Jeong and shouting, “I know exactly who this is!” Sigh.

1 DAY AGO