Iowa-Based Raygun, The Onion Form Match Made in Satire Heaven
With five Iowa locations and loads of national recognition under its belt, an Iowa-based clothing company has just announced a partnership with one of the most legendary humor publications in the world. RAYGUNshirts will be designing products under the umbrella of The Onion! The Des Moines Register, which reports the...
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
KCRG.com
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The 5K in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque kicked off Thursday morning. At the starting line in Cedar Rapids, a line of kids were excited to begin their sprint in Greene Square.
Corn Nation
Five Reasons Nebraska Will Win: Iowa
Tomorrow is the final game of the Husker football season. Even with all of the Kool-Aid I’ve chugged, I have to say that I am feeling some relief. This hasn’t been the easiest thing to write this season. Well, actually it hasn’t been easy the whole time I’ve...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community. The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals...
KCRG.com
Brucemore Mansion’s holiday experience opens
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa can get into the Christmas spirit at Brucemore Mansion in Cedar Rapids. The mansion’s holiday experience is now open. People can take a self-guided tour of the Queen Anne-style mansion. It was built in the mid-1880′s by the wife of...
KCRG.com
Trouble-free, but potentially not rain-free, Thanksgiving forecast
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Mother Nature is definitely cooperating for local or even regional travel this Thanksgiving, which is something to be thankful for. Clouds will continue to build in on Wednesday evening, but weather should otherwise stay pretty quiet for any pre-Thanksgiving travelers. Winds will stay relatively light, too, presenting little to no challenge.
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
KIMT
3 dead following 2-vehicle crash in northern Iowa
WRIGHT COUNTY, Iowa - Three people were killed Monday in a two-vehicle crash in northern Iowa involving a Mack truck. The Iowa State Patrol said Jorge Lopez, 27, of Britt, and two passengers were killed in the crash. The names of the other two people have not been released. The...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids crews respond to house fire near Cherry Hill Park
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Friday evening at approximately 5:26pm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Broadmore Road NW for a report of a residential fire. Upon arrival, crews found a heavy amount of smoke coming from the front door and fire in the basement....
KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
KIMT
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
iheart.com
One Dead After Monday Night Shooting in Waterloo
(Waterloo, IA) -- Police in Waterloo say one man is dead after a shooting Monday night. Police say they received reports of the shooting around 11:30pm. When officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Miriam Drive, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital but was later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made in the case. The victim's name has not yet been released.
cbs2iowa.com
With homelessness rising, CR shelters are full every night, leaving some out in the cold
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — New figures from Linn County show for the first time, the county has identified more than 100 people that are homeless, nearly four times the number just a few years ago. People we spoke with blame the derecho and pandemic as underlying causes, but some we spoke to say the job market is still poor. Larry Bluhm has been without a home for two months; he says it's embarrassing. "To see the looks that you get and people shaking their heads, it makes you feel horrible, it really does."
Iowa Police Warn Against Car Theft Due to Social Media Challenge
TikTok challenges are making the news a lot these days but many of them can cause a great deal of significant damage or injury...if not death. Be careful if you own a Kia or Hyundai in Iowa, and tell your incoming friends and relatives over the holiday to do the same. The Cedar Rapids Police Department is urging citizens that Kia and Hyundai models from 2010-2021 are becoming ripe for theft in the Cedar Rapids area due to a new social media challenge called "The Kia Challenge". Last summer it was highly prevalent in other parts of the midwest, and now it's arrived in Iowa.
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
WOWT
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project
SIDNEY, Iowa (WOWT) - The Sheriff’s Office in Fremont County will soon begin a new effort focused on rural traffic safety. It’s called the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project. Five counties in Iowa are participating. The goal is to increase traffic safety on rural roads. The Fremont...
1650thefan.com
Early Morning Semi Crash Injures Driver
A semi crash on Highway 218 in Waterloo early Monday morning scattered a significant amount of debris and left the driver with minor injuries. The crash happened around 4:00 a.m. near the San Marnan Drive exit. Police say the driver was traveling north and lost control of the semi on a curve. The driver hit a pylon that powers an electronic sign. The unidentified driver was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with minor injuries, but is expected to recover. The semi was carrying processed ground turkey in bags.
