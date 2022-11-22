ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A European winter wonderland arrives in East Palo Alto

On a recent Friday evening, a group of children skated around an ice rink surrounded by holiday lights and frosted Christmas trees as white flakes swirled around them overhead. Surrounding the rink, small groups of friends and family sipped mulled wine and dined on cheese fondue, enjoying the ambiance of wooden chalets where fire pits burned brightly.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
SFist

Where to Go to See Some Twinkly Holiday Lights Around SF

Hey! The world doesn't seem to be imploding on itself just yet, and it's the holidays! So grab your flask, strap on one of those beer hats, and go out in search of some distracting/numbing seasonal cheer. There are ample opportunities this year for holiday magic in the form of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
santaclaranews.org

Holiday Events in Santa Clara Start This Friday

The Mission City is blessed with a myriad of local events. Here’s a few Holiday favorites and upcoming events in the Mission City:. Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, 95054. Free parking, free...
SANTA CLARA, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
calmatters.network

'Little Shop of Horrors' finds new meaning in San Francisco's Chinatown

Reviving the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is adding a twist to the production this holiday season; it’s transplanting the setting to San Francisco’s Chinatown, offering an updated, multicultural perspective about the human toll of capitalism. “It’s a satire and a cautionary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

SF Tourist Destinations: Which Ones to Visit and Which Ones to Skip

Whether you’ve lived in the Bay Area for two years or two decades, chances are there are a handful of San Francisco destinations you’ve never visited. During the holidays—when many of us have friends or family visiting from out of town—can be the ideal time to check out some of the places most people only ever see on postcards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Lack of Bay Area Shoppers Waiting in Line at Stores for Black Friday

Black Friday has traditionally been the day to do deep discount shopping for the holiday. But in 2022, that has changed. The pandemic kept people indoors for two years, which is making online shopping much more popular. Parking lots in front of major stores were empty Thursday night. Shopper Christina...
berkeleyside.org

Popular East Bay bakery expands with new bistro, NY style pizza shop opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Here’s a New Bay Area Restaurant You Must Try This Weekend

Never want to look at a turkey baster again? We can’t blame you. In fact, we have some suggestions on eateries throughout the Bay Area to check out once that Thanksgiving food coma subsides. Families that make pizza’s a post-Turkey Day tradition should check out two new pizzerias in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Infatuation

The Best Ramen In San Francisco

The city is full of ramen enthusiasts who won’t think twice about lining up on the sidewalk, in the fog, to get some noodle soup. And there’s no shortage of great options here, from paitan ramen to rich tonkotsu to dipping ramen. The next time you’re looking to dive into a fantastic bowl, use this guide. It's the 10 best places for ramen.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
matadornetwork.com

Where To Stay, Eat, and Play in San Francisco

For a major metropolis, San Francisco is pretty small. It spans just 47 square miles of land and has fewer than a million residents, yet it remains one of America’s most influential cities. A magnet for gold miners, a haven for hippies, a hub for tech’s elite, the City by the Bay has long drawn outsiders to its waterfront perch.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

North Bay woodworker's creations helping feed needy families

SANTA ROSA -- A Santa Rosa man has found a creative way to raise money for needy Bay Area families by using his passion in life to construct his own way of giving.From his workshop in his home garage, Frank Wheeler saws small pieces to create what will become a wooden bowl, one of the hundreds of beautiful, quality crafts he has built in recent years.The 86-year-old carpenter has built his own house and remodeled kitchens in his career. "I bought my first table saw when I was 15," he said.These days, his projects are smaller, but the impact is much...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Shoppers seek Black Friday deals in the Bay Area

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Shoppers are off and on running, but how fast and how long they will run is still up in the air. Retail experts are scaling back their expectations for holiday shopping because of gas prices, inflation and the possible recession ahead. But shoppers will be shoppers and they are out […]

