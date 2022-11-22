Read full article on original website
fintechfutures.com
Kenya’s DeltaPay taps Provenir for data and risk decisioning platform
Kenya-based fintech DeltaPay has tapped Provenir for its AI-powered data and risk decisioning platform as it looks to scale its buy now, pay later (BNPL) offerings for the financially underserved. DeltaPay leverages alternative data, such as behavioural data, to expand financial access to affordable and flexible consumer credit. The fintech...
fintechfutures.com
Atom Bank lands £30m funding to boost lending and fuel growth
UK challenger Atom Bank has raised £30 million from previous investors BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners as it looks to drive its “ongoing growth and development”. The new cash injection means the Durham-based firm has now raised £105 million over 2022, having previously raised $75 million...
Fortune
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ calls crypto ‘corrupt gambling’ and rips ‘proof of reserves’ trumpeted after FTX collapse
Nouriel Roubini warned on Saturday, “Crypto is corrupt gambling where the house always & systematically front runs the retail suckers that get rekt.”
fintechfutures.com
US SME banking platform Novo bags $35m in Series B extension
Novo, a Florida-based banking start-up offering services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), has secured $35 million from GGV Capital in an extension to its Series B funding round. The new cash takes its total Series B funding to $125 million following an initial $90 million raise earlier this year...
fintechfutures.com
Spanish employee benefits platform Cobee raises €40m Series B
Spanish employee benefits platform Cobee has raised €40 million in a Series B funding round as it looks to boost its domestic and international expansion. Cobee was founded in 2019 by Borja Aranguren, Daniel Olea and Nacho Travesí and aims to improve the wellbeing of employees through work-related and leisure benefits, such as travel or restaurant vouchers.
fintechfutures.com
Q&A: How Diligent is helping companies transition to a modern back office
A modern governance company, Diligent works with businesses to deliver insights and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions across governance, risk and compliance (GRC), as well as ESG. The firm currently caters to over one million users from 25,000 customers around the world, boasting 75% of Fortune 500 and 85% of FTSE companies...
fintechfutures.com
Danish fintech Pleo hires Meri Williams as new CTO
Danish fintech Pleo has appointed Meri Williams as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Williams, who joins from healthtech Healx, was formerly CTO at UK challenger Monzo, where they helped scale the engineering and data team by 500% and led “significant” investment in platform resilience and business continuity as Monzo’s customer base grew to more than 4 million.
fintechfutures.com
Changpeng Zhao, FTX and ‘cryptogeddon’
The FTX debacle has shaken the world of crypto. In years to come, it will be viewed as a moment of reckoning for the market—when the Wild West of the emergent years was replaced by control and discipline. Much like the dotcom crash, it’ll sweep away speculation and bad...
fintechfutures.com
Pipe seeks veteran CEO amid leadership shake-up
Pipe Technologies, a platform that allows firms to turn their recurring revenue into up-front capital, is looking for a veteran CEO to take over at the firm amid a restructuring of its leadership team. Co-founders and co-CEOs Harry Hurst and Josh Mangel, along with co-founder and CTO Zain Allarakhia, are...
bitcoinist.com
Fast Payout Casinos – Instant Withdrawal Casino
fintechfutures.com
FIS reportedly looking to cut thousands of jobs under new CEO
US banking and payments technology giant FIS is reportedly planning to cut thousands of jobs under incoming CEO Stephanie Ferris’ strategy to right the firm following a slump in its share price over 2022. Bloomberg reports that while the cuts to the workforce are expected to be staggered, several...
BBC
Energy bill help to cost billions more from January
The government will have to pay billions of pounds more to support households with their energy bills from January, after the regulator increased its energy price cap. But it will not affect households as the government is limiting their bills. Under the Energy Price Guarantee (EPG), the typical household is...
