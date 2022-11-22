Read full article on original website
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rain returns on Saturday
TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight tonight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 40s. TOMORROW: Rain returns to the forecast on Saturday. Rain is set to move into the area around 10 AM in western Arkansas. Rain will continue to spread east throughout the rest of the morning into the afternoon hours. Pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible at times. Steady rain is expected through around 4 PM. Rain will start to become more scattered around sunset. A bit of wrap-around moisture will be possible on Sunday morning.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gradually clearing skies and breezy on Friday
TONIGHT: Temperatures will remain mild overnight, falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Rain will gradually exit the area, giving way to some patchy fog close to midnight. TOMORROW: Tomorrow will start out on the cloudy side, with skies gradually clearing throughout the day. Temperatures will warm back into the lower 60s by the afternoon. Winds will be on the breezy side at times, with wind gusts up to 20 mph out of the northeast.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry weather today, but the rain will return tomorrow.
Mostly cloudy today, and no rain! It will warm to 62° in Little Rock. There may be a few extra breaks in the clouds late today. The rain returns tomorrow. Some will be in Southwest Arkansas by sunrise, and then begin to move into Central Arkansas around the mid-morning hours. It will be widespread over Central Arkansas by Noon. Another inch of rain is possible with Saturday’s rain.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Rainy & chilly Thanksgiving
TONIGHT: Rain becomes more widespread after midnight with temperatures staying in the 50s the majority of the night. Temps drop to the upper 40s near sunrise, with rain becoming more moderate. THANKSGIVING: It is going to be rainy all day Thanksgiving. For those running or walking Turkey Trots, expect a...
Holiday rain chances and severe weather highlight a busy 7 days in Arkansas weather
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The last 7 days to close out November could be very busy for Arkansas weather. This active stretch starts today with a widespread soaking rain moving across Arkansas. The Thanksgiving rain will get lighter and end this evening. Arkansas gets a break from the rain...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Clouds are increasing today and rain will move in tonight and go through Thanksgiving Day
We will have a little sunshine this morning, but it won’t last too long. It will be cloudy by the end of the day with a slight chance of rain. The rain chance will really go up tonight. It will be mild. Little Rock will have a high temperature of 63°.
Interesting Photo of the Day: The Ozarks at Dawn
Arkansas is a state blessed with loads of natural beauty. However, not many people are aware of it. You could call it the state of wonderful rolling hills, forests, and meandering rivers. That’s the kind of rich natural scenery you’ll find. And the following image, taken by photographer Matt MacPherson, gives a glimpse of the state’s beauty:
The high points of low water
LITTLE ROCK — Anglers who arrive at a few Arkansas lakes during winter may be surprised to discover that the shoreline has grown since their last trip when the sun’s warmth still blanketed the state. Winter drawdowns are common among many Arkansas lakes, and although they may be a bit inconvenient at a few boat ramps, their benefits to the fishery are unmistakable.
'A very special time' | Arkansas first responders spend Thanksgiving dinner together
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On a cold and rainy Thanksgiving day, many of us are gathered with our families for the holidays. For our first responders, though, this is just another Thursday. "I tell people when we hire them, Christmas is no longer Christmas and Thanksgiving is no longer...
Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case
LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
Ferry Tales: Last ferry in Arkansas connects two states and generations
In years past, before the days of extensive highways and bridges, travelers relied on ferry boats to get from point A to point B. At one time, there were more than a dozen ferries in the state of Arkansas. Today there is only one about three hours north in Peel, Arkansas tucked up against Missouri.
Northwest Arkansas residents shopping ahead of Thanksgiving
— The Wednesday before Thanksgiving can be a busy day for last-minute shoppers. “The parking lot looks full when you pull up but it's not bad," Thanksgiving shopper Olivia Havens said. Havens was at Harp's in Lowell and grabbing some last-minute items. "We're picking up some last-minute Thanksgiving...
Hunter Hoagland Leaving KARK-TV: Where Is the Arkansas Anchor Going?
Hunter Hoagland started working at KARK 4 News just before the pandemic. The anchor’s personality added a great atmosphere to the morning show. And now, the Emmy Award-winning journalist is set to depart the station. Hunter Hoagland is leaving KARK-TV in November 2022. Viewers have many questions, one of which is whether he’ll also be departing Arkansas. Here’s what the anchor has to say about his departure from KARK-TV.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
Central Arkansas father wakes up after being pronounced dead
A central Arkansas family has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season after their dad woke up after being pronounced dead.
COVID-19 cases up slightly in South Arkansas
Columbia, Nevada, Ouachita and Union counties reported new active COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,428. Total Active Cases: 17. Up one since Wednesday.
Is it time for a traffic study in Little Rock? Here's why experts say no
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We've all been stuck at a traffic light that seems to take forever to change before. Thousands pass through busy intersections around Little Rock every day, and at some point are stopped by a traffic light. Bill Henry is the traffic engineering manager for the...
Su’a, Bentonville eye Class 7A grid showdown with Cabot
Perhaps the state’s best high school football game this weekend will happen Friday night in Bentonville. Cabot (9-2) will visit Bentonville (10-1) in a 7 p.m. that will find the victor advancing to the Class 7A state championship game. Tigers head coach Jody Grant is happy to have the...
Thanksgiving came early at Kitchen Express
Nichole and Heather continue the bucket list and get a taste of some old-school comfort food at Kitchen Express. This place is surely a hidden gem of Little Rock.
