LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...

STACY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO