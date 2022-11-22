ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Saint Paul, MN

thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Gophers: Thanksgiving Weekend Preview and How to Watch

It’s one of the best weekends of the year. Tons of leftovers just sitting in the fridge awaiting to be eaten while sitting on the couch and watching non-stop sports for three straight days. There is quite a bit of Minnesota Gophers action this weekend for you to check out as well, so read on on for a quick preview of all the action and how to watch it without leaving your couch—-expect to head back to the fridge.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Holiday things to do around Minnesota

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn — Thanksgiving is here, as are some fun happenings around Minnesota for you and your family to enjoy and kick off the holiday season!. Before you sit down for the holiday feast, grab your family, your running or walking shoes and come out to the Twin Cities Turkey Day 5K. The event starts at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24 and starts at 4 Street South and Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis. Kids 18 and under run free.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Prior Lake standoff ends peacefully

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — Prior Lake police say a standoff in Prior Lake ended peacefully after almost nine hours. A post to the city's Facebook page says officers responded to the Kwik Trip on Fish Point Road around 1:20 p.m. after reports of a man digging through the convenience store's dumpster.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fire destroys home in Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A house in Minnetonka is totally destroyed after a two-alarm fire broke out Wednesday night.It started on the 15000 block of Linner Ridge around 10 p.m. The fire started in the garage, but spread to the house."This one was in a rather advanced state of fire growth upon our arrival," Battalion Chief Derek Metzger said. "We were working against the clock at that point."All three people inside got out safely. No one was hurt, but the house is uninhabitable.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

More than 100 geese found dead on southern Minnesota lake

WASECA, Minn. -- State wildlife officials are investigating after more than 100 geese were found dead on a southern Minnesota lake Sunday.CBS affiliate KEYC reports the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources collected samples from the bird, which were found on Loon Lake in Waseca.The cause of death is unknown, but officials have eliminated avian influenza as a possibility. A DNR spokesperson said they are hoping for preliminary exam results in two to three days.The DNR advises people to avoid the lake and the dead birds.
WASECA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota family has much to be thankful for 1 year after Thanksgiving home explosion

LINWOOD TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A Minnesota family is spending Thanksgiving reflecting on how far they've come.Last Thanksgiving, Staci and Geno Christensen lost everything they owned when their home in Linwood Township near Stacy burned down in a devastating fire.They seriously considered skipping the holiday this year."We really, for like the last year, talked about just like ordering Chinese food and just like hanging out," Staci said. "We literally had nothing."The Christensens suspect a gas leak combined with the oil in their turkey fryer to cause the explosion that took off part of their house.Miraculously, no one in their family was...
STACY, MN
New Prague Times

New Prague actress looking forward to ‘A Holiday Spectacular’

On any holiday when she was home visiting, Larissa Schmitz might sit down and watch a movie with her family and this year would be no different. But this year, the New Prague High School graduate will be in the movie. Schmitz and her husband, Jake Klehr, will be watching...
NEW PRAGUE, MN
luxury-houses.net

Listing for $2.88M in Edina, MN, This is an Extraordinary Property in Every Sense of the Word

The Property in Edina is Thoughtfully nicknamed “Little Tuscany” the combination of luscious landscaping, golf course views and entertainment area, now available for sale. This home located at 27 Circle W, Edina, Minnesota; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 6,418 square feet of living spaces. Call Nicoli Holm – Keller Williams Integrity Realty – (Phone: (612) 286-6813) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Edina.
EDINA, MN
KARE 11

Dayton's Santa Bears return with a blast from the past

MINNEAPOLIS — After 15 years, the Dayton's Santa Bears are finally back. There's a universal charm to the fluffy teddy bears. Adults and kids like them so, but the best part for grown ups is that they bring in a rush of nostalgia. "I was so excited," said Andrea...
DAYTON, MN
fox9.com

Mail delivery issues persist in Prior Lake

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Every trip to the mailbox seems to end with Mary and Roger Anderson leaving empty-handed. The longtime Prior Lake residents say their mail troubles have been ongoing for more than a year. "We were getting mail service maybe once or twice a week if...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Extremely drunk driver arrested in Chaska

Chaska police arrested a man on the eve of Thanksgiving for a DWI, with the man's preliminary breath test at the scene registering more than four times the legal limit. "Unfortunately, it was just a matter of time before a DWI investigation occurred tonight," Chaska PD tweeted at 10:44 p.m. Wednesday. "This man was pulled over after someone called 911 to report his poor driving conduct. He couldn’t perform any of the field sobriety tests, but he thought could drive…"
CHASKA, MN

