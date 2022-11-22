Corporate Citizenship & Giving Guide 2022 – Addressing Affordable Housing, Homelessness, Small Business and Financial Health

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO