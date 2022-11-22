Corporate Citizenship & Giving Guide 2022 – Addressing Affordable Housing, Homelessness, Small Business and Financial Health

Read full article on original website
scvnews.com
L.A. County Seeks to Help Establish More Apprenticeship Programs
The Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity is committed to expanding apprenticeship opportunities to local workers and building a more diverse workforce in L.A. County. Apprenticeships create pathways to economic mobility through on-the-job training, career support, education and more. The DEO has joined federal, state and local partners at...
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
Low-Income LA neighborhoods offered internet at higher prices: report
Internet service in Los Angeles County is often offered at higher prices in low-income neighborhoods, while better deals are offered in wealthier areas, according to a report from the California Community Foundation and Digital Equity LA. Researchers picked random addresses in every city in the county and shopped for internet...
multihousingnews.com
Jonathan Rose Breaks Ground on LA Affordable Housing Project
Upon completion, the community will cater to residents earning between 30 and 80 percent of the area median income. Jonathan Rose Cos., in partnership with Wakeland Housing and Development Corp., has started construction on a 137-unit fully affordable community in Los Angeles. The $74 million project, to take shape at 1999 W. Third St., is the company’s first ground-up development on the West Coast.
2 Los Angeles-area homeless organizations awarded $5M grants by Jeff Bezos’ foundation
Two organizations that work to combat homelessness in the Los Angeles-area were awarded $5 million grants for their missions. LA Family Housing and PATH Los Angeles were chosen as recipients of the grants, which were awarded to them by the Bezos Day One Families Fund. The Day One Fund is an initiative by billionaire entrepreneur […]
Woman, 95, Disputes $25 Million Gift Agreement to Benefit CSULB
A 95-year-old woman is asking a judge to find she is not obligated to make a $25 million donation to music education at Cal State Long Beach, alleging she was coerced into signing such an agreement by a former 49er Foundation executive and others associated with the university .
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood continues approving contracts related to the Transit Connector project
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The Inglewood city council approved a total of nearly $35 million of a combination of Measure M and Measure R grant funds towards contracts related to the Inglewood Transit Connector project during the regular city council meeting held Nov. 22. Measure M and Measure R funds...
spectrumnews1.com
Emergency vouchers: Underused shortcut to housing to end soon
LONG BEACH, Calif. — A COVID-era shortcut helping people avoid years of waiting to get into housing could disappear soon while it’s still vastly underutilized locally. Similar to housing choice vouchers, also called Section 8, these emergency housing vouchers come out of more than $1 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. This is an option that, in some cities — Long Beach being one of them — does not have a wait list.
PLANetizen
Lyft Pulls Micromobility From Los Angeles Area
Lyft announced its decision to remove its shared bicycles and scooters from the Los Angeles region, saying its operations were stymied by short-term contracts and multiple operators. Matthew Hall reports on the story for the Santa Monica Daily Press. According to Lyft, “experiences in multiple North American markets has reinforced...
Traci Park to ‘insist’ homeless ordinance be enforced in LA’s Westside
For nearly a decade, the Westside of Los Angeles has been represented by Councilman Mike Bonin, a staunch progressive who has railed against the city’s anti-camping law. Councilwoman-elect Traci Park — who takes over for Bonin in less than three weeks — told City News Service that she plans on day one to “insist” that the 41.18 ordinance be enforced in the 11th District, signifying a key difference between Park and her soon-to-be predecessor.
2urbangirls.com
Inglewood mayor served restraining order from ex-aide
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr. has avoided being served a restraining order six times in the ongoing legal dispute with his ex-aide. Melanie McDade previously worked as the aide to the mayor and city manager before her employment eneded in late 2019. The public can...
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
Gay, HIV-Positive Latino Banker Ties Firing to Discrimination
A gay, HIV-positive Latino man is suing East West Bank and two branch management members, alleging he was wrongfully fired earlier this year from his teller job for complaining about discrimination due to his ethnicity and his sexual orientation.
Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'
Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.
Public Help Sought to Identify Patient at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public's help Wednesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for three days.
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
OC Pharmacist Convicted of Role in $11M Fraud Scheme
A licensed Orange County pharmacist faces sentencing in April for her role in a health care fraud scheme that authorities said bilked the U.S. military's health care plan out of more than $11 million, prosecutors announced Wednesday.
pasadenaweekly.com
Renters rejoice Measure H’s success
A victory for the Pasadena Tenants Union, Measure H has passed with 52.11% in favor and 47.89% against. The charter amendment alters the city’s annual rent control ordinances to 75% of the current CPI and institutes an independent board that will oversee rent adjustments and adjudicate petitions. “This is...
