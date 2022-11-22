Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star cornerback Jaylen Bell has announced his commitment to LSU. He is the first commit in the 2025 Tigers recruiting class. On3 does not yet rank recruits during their sophomore seasons but does release a preseason Watch List of 100 recruits. Bell was one of 10 cornerbacks to earn a spot on the list.

