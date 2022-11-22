ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay City, TX

El Campo police responds to a disturbance call with a gun involved

EL CAMPO, Texas – El Campo Police Department responded to a disturbance call late Tuesday night at 7:36 p.m. A gun was involved. When officers arrived they discovered two individuals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. El Campo police alongside the Wharton County Sheriff’s office located and detained a person of interest involved in the...
EL CAMPO, TX
Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says

KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
KATY, TX
Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry

AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion

Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
11 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Texas

Among the many hot dog joints in and around Houston, Texas, a visit to That's My Dog is a surefire way to satisfy your beef quota on a budget. Aside from the usual suspects, the place caters to health-conscious vegetarians and oenophiles alike. As its name implies, the company boasts an award-winning menu and a staff of over twenty. Those in the know may know that the company has a sister location in Austin, Texas. 22603 Morton Ranch Rd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77449.
HOUSTON, TX

