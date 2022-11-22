Read full article on original website
Related
El Campo police responds to a disturbance call with a gun involved
EL CAMPO, Texas – El Campo Police Department responded to a disturbance call late Tuesday night at 7:36 p.m. A gun was involved. When officers arrived they discovered two individuals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. El Campo police alongside the Wharton County Sheriff’s office located and detained a person of interest involved in the...
Don't fall for it! Rosenberg police warn of common panhandler scam
ROSENBERG, Texas — If you've driven anywhere in and around Houston, you've seen them. They're at intersections across the city. Now, Rosenberg police are warning you not to fall for the scam. On Wednesday, police said they saw three people collecting money on Reading Road near I-69. They claimed...
Click2Houston.com
Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says
KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
3-year-old shot in Richmond neighborhood, according to Fort Bend County deputies
An investigation is underway after a child was shot and transported to a medical center.
Reward doubled to help find missing Texas State student Jason Landry
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of missing Texas State University student Jason Landry has increased its reward to $20,000 to help find him. Landry went missing on Dec. 13, 2020, when he was driving home to Missouri City, Texas, after leaving his college apartment in San Marcos. His vehicle was found crashed and abandoned in Luling with Landry's personal belongings outside of the car.
Houston under flood watch as torrential rain continues in southeast Texas
A slow-moving system has triggered a flood alert in Harris County and the surrounding area.
Stolen catalytic converters still warm when 2 thieves arrested in Friendswood, police say
Friendswood PD said several catalytic converters were still warm to the touch when they were found in the backseat of the suspects' getaway car along with a saw.
Fort Bend Star
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land announces $231 million expansion
Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital this week announced that is expanding its campus to meet the growing needs of the region, with Fort Bend County's population expected to reach 1 million by 2027. Through a recently announced $231 million investment, the expansion project will include a large build-out of one...
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes highway in Lavaca County
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A major two-vehicle crash has shut down SH 111 North between U.S. Highway 77 and Jackson and Lavaca County Line. As of 6:45 a.m., both lanes of SH 111 were closed. At least two deaths are reported at this time. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes and to expect delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
eastcoasttraveller.com
11 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Texas
Among the many hot dog joints in and around Houston, Texas, a visit to That's My Dog is a surefire way to satisfy your beef quota on a budget. Aside from the usual suspects, the place caters to health-conscious vegetarians and oenophiles alike. As its name implies, the company boasts an award-winning menu and a staff of over twenty. Those in the know may know that the company has a sister location in Austin, Texas. 22603 Morton Ranch Rd Ste 220, Katy, TX 77449.
cw39.com
Sugar Land woman pleads guilty after stealing over $1 million from employer, DA says
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A Sugar Land woman has pled guilty to stealing more than $1 million from her employer in an eight-year period, according to prosecutors from the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office. Mary McDonough, 42, pled guilty to felony theft and money laundering and was...
Click2Houston.com
8-year-old boy dies after 3-vehicle crash on feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, family says
HOUSTON – A 8-year-old boy is dead and at least four people were left injured after a major crash on the feeder road along Beltway 8 in Missouri City, the family confirmed with KPRC 2. The three-vehicle crash was reported at 3:43 p.m. in the 9900 Block of the...
