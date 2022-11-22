ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palacios, TX

El Campo police responds to a disturbance call with a gun involved

EL CAMPO, Texas – El Campo Police Department responded to a disturbance call late Tuesday night at 7:36 p.m. A gun was involved. When officers arrived they discovered two individuals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. El Campo police alongside the Wharton County Sheriff’s office located and detained a person of interest involved in the...
EL CAMPO, TX
Victoria man pleads for a kidney – for himself and others

With a B-positive blood type, Eric James tries to make it a personal motto too while battling piling medical concerns, including needing a kidney. The Victoria resident recently found his voice in his fifth year of energy-draining dialysis treatments. “We know that five donors come forward when they’re able to...
VICTORIA, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

BREAKING: Rose Marie Garcia sentenced to 38 years for the murder of her husband

Rose Marie Garcia VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 16, a jury sentenced Rose Maria Garcia, 59, to 38 years in prison for the murder of her husband and 15 years for tampering with evidence. Garcia plead guilty in the death of her husband and tampering with evidence on Monday, Nov. 14. The couple was married for more than...
VICTORIA COUNTY, TX

