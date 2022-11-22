Read full article on original website
El Campo police responds to a disturbance call with a gun involved
EL CAMPO, Texas – El Campo Police Department responded to a disturbance call late Tuesday night at 7:36 p.m. A gun was involved. When officers arrived they discovered two individuals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. El Campo police alongside the Wharton County Sheriff’s office located and detained a person of interest involved in the...
houston-today.com
Victoria man pleads for a kidney – for himself and others
With a B-positive blood type, Eric James tries to make it a personal motto too while battling piling medical concerns, including needing a kidney. The Victoria resident recently found his voice in his fifth year of energy-draining dialysis treatments. “We know that five donors come forward when they’re able to...
Fatal two-vehicle crash closes highway in Lavaca County
LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A major two-vehicle crash has shut down SH 111 North between U.S. Highway 77 and Jackson and Lavaca County Line. As of 6:45 a.m., both lanes of SH 111 were closed. At least two deaths are reported at this time. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes and to expect delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
Houston under flood watch as torrential rain continues in southeast Texas
A slow-moving system has triggered a flood alert in Harris County and the surrounding area.
BREAKING: Rose Marie Garcia sentenced to 38 years for the murder of her husband
Rose Marie Garcia VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 16, a jury sentenced Rose Maria Garcia, 59, to 38 years in prison for the murder of her husband and 15 years for tampering with evidence. Garcia plead guilty in the death of her husband and tampering with evidence on Monday, Nov. 14. The couple was married for more than...
