LAVACA COUNTY, Texas – A major two-vehicle crash has shut down SH 111 North between U.S. Highway 77 and Jackson and Lavaca County Line. As of 6:45 a.m., both lanes of SH 111 were closed. At least two deaths are reported at this time. Drivers are urged to use alternative routes and to expect delays. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....

LAVACA COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO