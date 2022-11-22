ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

WBRE

Annual ‘Run For The Diamonds’ Race kicks off

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states. Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win […]
BERWICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
PEN ARGYL, PA
Newswatch 16

Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
SHENANDOAH, PA
Newswatch 16

Pottsville church hands out free meals

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is where volunteers have been cooking Thanksgiving meals since midnight. The Church of St. Patrick in Pottsville. The food is not for their families but for people living throughout Schuylkill County. The Knights of Columbus resurrected their free Thanksgiving meal tradition after a two-year hiatus.
POTTSVILLE, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Jerry's For All Seasons

DUNMORE, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Jerry's For All Seasons. Each year, Jerry's For All Seasons turns its 40,000 square foot garden center into a winter wonderland. Jackie Lewandoski meets up with Allison Longo to find out what they have to offer for this holiday season.
DUNMORE, PA
Newswatch 16

Flames damage business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic […]
HAZLETON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton

PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
PALMERTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages home in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A sad start to the long holiday weekend after flames tore through a home in Wayne County. The fire broke out at the place along Spring Hill Road in Sterling Township around 4 Thursday afternoon. Crews were able to knock down the fire in about...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. game poacher had remains of 37 bucks on his property: police

A Monroe County man whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
ALLENTOWN, PA

