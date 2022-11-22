Read full article on original website
Record Number of Families Receive Help for ThanksgivingProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Non-Profit Agency Receives Grant for Food PantryProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Man Uploads a Video on TikTok to Help an Elderly NJ Woman Retire From Working at Walmart & Raises Over $100K in 24 hrsZack LoveHackettstown, NJ
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
This Unique Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in New JerseyTravel MavenLafayette Township, NJ
Northern Lehigh football coach not pleased with true road game in state quarterfinals
Northern Lehigh’s football team rolled to a 40-7 victory over District 2 champion Lackawanna Trail on Saturday afternoon in a PIAA Class A first-round game at District 2′s Dunmore High School. At 1 p.m. Saturday in a state quarterfinal, the Bulldogs will play a true road game as...
Northampton football pulls aways from Catasauqua for victory in 99th meeting
FULL STORY: MVP Pinnock’s 5 TDs lift Northampton football over Catasauqua for 8th straight year. The Northampton football team scored 21 of the final 23 points as the Konkrete Kids posted a 42-12 home victory over Catasauqua on Thanksgiving in the teams’ 99th all-time meeting. Junior wide receiver/defensive...
Annual ‘Run For The Diamonds’ Race kicks off
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An over 100-year-old Thanksgiving tradition carried on in Columbia County Thursday. The Annual Berwick Run for the Diamonds Race, which started in 1908, attracts runners from all over Pennsylvania and even surrounding states. Participants as young as 9 and as old as 80 crowded into Berwick, all hoping to win […]
Girl knocked out in fight that shuts down Easton Area High School bonfire, police say
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
WFMZ-TV Online
Premier Granite in Pen Argyl, Barking Lot property in Sciota have new owners
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - Premier Granite and Marble of Pen Argyl and the property that houses the Barking Lot in Sciota, Monroe County, have new owners. Mike and Stephanie Bartleson of Williams Township acquired Premier Granite and Marble from John Hunt, according to a statement by Lehigh Financial Group. Hunt founded the 735 W. Pennsylvania Ave. business in 2002. He is moving to Utah.
Students to the rescue at short-staffed grocery stores
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — As families scramble to Redners in Shenandoah to get the last items on their Thanksgiving grocery lists, students from both Schuylkill Technology Center campuses are volunteering to help employees and customers during one of the busiest food shopping days of the year. "We're here to...
Pottsville church hands out free meals
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is where volunteers have been cooking Thanksgiving meals since midnight. The Church of St. Patrick in Pottsville. The food is not for their families but for people living throughout Schuylkill County. The Knights of Columbus resurrected their free Thanksgiving meal tradition after a two-year hiatus.
No charges to be filed in Thanksgiving Day blast
SUGAR NOTCH — Hanover Township police on Friday confirmed an explosion heard across the Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving morning happened
First state forest area for motorized recreation moves toward summer 2023 opening
Aiming for a summer 2023 opening of the first motorized recreation area in a state forest, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has issued a master plan for the Catawissa Recreation Area and is seeking public comment on that plan. The Catawissa Recreation Area is a 5,541-acre tract...
WNEP-TV 16
Jerry's For All Seasons
DUNMORE, Pa. — This is a paid segment sponsored by Jerry's For All Seasons. Each year, Jerry's For All Seasons turns its 40,000 square foot garden center into a winter wonderland. Jackie Lewandoski meets up with Allison Longo to find out what they have to offer for this holiday season.
Flames damage business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building. Flames broke out at Kate's Place in Wyoming around 5:30 p.m. Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic. The bar was open at the time,...
Hazleton teen reported missing for two weeks
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are searching for a missing Hazleton teen that was last seen two weeks ago. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), Madison Cespedes, 13, was last seen on November 6 and has not been heard from since. Police are describing Madison as a 5’7 Hispanic […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages pair of homes in Palmerton
PALMERTON, Pa. — A fire damaged two homes in Carbon County. Firefighters were dispatched at 11:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of Lehigh Avenue in Carbon County, according to the county's 911 center. The fire department said a smoker fire had spread to the fence and house. Crews...
Fire damages home in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A sad start to the long holiday weekend after flames tore through a home in Wayne County. The fire broke out at the place along Spring Hill Road in Sterling Township around 4 Thursday afternoon. Crews were able to knock down the fire in about...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking next of kin for Exeter man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in tracking down the next of kin for an Exeter Township man. James Rusty Ruffner died at the age of 68, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ruffner's relatives is asked to contact...
Loud explosion shakes homes in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of calls came into the Newswatch 16 newsroom Thursday morning after a loud explosion was heard and shook the Wyoming Valley area. Fire officials say the explosion was caused by hunters using Tannerite for target practice. Tannerite is legal here in Pennsylvania and when...
Man reported missing out of Lackawanna County
GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been reported missing from Greenfield Township in Lackawanna County. According to Greenfield Township Police Department, Gino Carlo Ciambriello (pictured below) is missing from the Crystal Lake area of Greenfield Township. No one has seen or heard from Ciambriello since Wednesday, November 23 around 12:00 p.m., police […]
PennLive.com
Pa. game poacher had remains of 37 bucks on his property: police
A Monroe County man whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
WFMZ-TV Online
Coroner seeks family of homeless man from Whitehall
SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — The Lehigh County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a homeless man who was last known to have lived in Whitehall Township. Shawn A. Romano, 52, was found dead shortly before midnight Wednesday in an area beneath the Hamilton Street Bridge, near Jordan Creek, in Allentown, according to the coroner.
Pennsylvania State Police release results of DUI checkpoint on Route 512
Pennsylvania State Police from Bethlehem-based Troop M made two DUI arrests after a checkpoint was set up from 10 p.m. Saturday through 3 a.m. Sunday on Route 512 near Short Lane in East Allen Township as a roving patrol worked as well, a news release says. Police made 93 contacts...
