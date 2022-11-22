Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospitalhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Caught on Camera: Driver running red light causes crash then flees the scenehoustonstringer_com
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Texas high school coach charged with indecency, improper relations with a student.
The students are 15 years old.
fox26houston.com
Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife
HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
blackchronicle.com
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Houston home
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving day shooting at a Houston-area home that left two individuals useless and two wounded, based on the Houston Police Department. A person believed to be a former partner of one of many victims entered...
KHOU
High school football playoff scores and highlights
High school football playoffs are in full swing across the Houston area. Check out highlights in the video window above, and see scores from around the state below. Check out Inside High School Sports Saturday night at 11 p.m. for a full wrap-up of highlights, plus stories from around the area.
KWTX
Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
Houston, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thepostnewspaper.net
La Marque alum Jordan Ivy-Curry
Former La Marque alum Jordan Ivy-Curry is off to a good start with the University of Pacific men’s basketball team. The sophomore guard is averaging 17.8 points per game for the Tigers, who came into the weekend with a 2-3 record. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has...
Houston Chronicle
Harris County Jail just recorded its most in-custody deaths in 20 years
The Harris County Sheriff’s office reported three more deaths in the county jail earlier this week, increasing the toll this year to 27. That tally is the most in-custody deaths the county has seen since 2006, according to the Texas Justice Initiative, a watchdog group compiling data on fatalities that occur within the state's justice system.
Click2Houston.com
Off-duty deputy opens fire on suspect caught breaking into his vehicle in west Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – An off-duty deputy reportedly opened fire on a suspect who was breaking into his vehicle in west Houston on Saturday, police say. According to the Houston Police Department, the incident took place in the 10400 block of Town and Country Way around 5:35 p.m. in the deputy’s apartment complex parking garage.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
Granado is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving night, HPD said.
Houston man to face capital murder charges a third time for deaths of his parents in 2016
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. will be tried for capital murder for the third time in connection with the deaths of his parents six years ago, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office. The third trial is expected to begin on Feb. 24. The next...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect accused of fatally shooting ex-wife and man, injuring 2 others in Spring Branch home arrested, charged: HPD
HOUSTON – A man who police say fatally shot his ex-wife and another man and then injured two others while they were having Thanksgiving dinner at a home in Spring Branch has been arrested and charged, according to the Houston Police Department. The 38-year-old suspect is facing two counts...
fox26houston.com
Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car
HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
El Campo police responds to a disturbance call with a gun involved
EL CAMPO, Texas – El Campo Police Department responded to a disturbance call late Tuesday night at 7:36 p.m. A gun was involved. When officers arrived they discovered two individuals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. El Campo police alongside the Wharton County Sheriff’s office located and detained a person of interest involved in the...
defendernetwork.com
Regional Semifinal Highlights: C.E. King HS vs. FB Hightower HS
C.E. King high school defeated Fort Bend Hightower high school in a 38-21 Black Friday game where Hightower struck first blood with an early 14-0 lead that could have been 21-0 if not for a flag on the play. C.E. King safeties Tegan Bocard and William Hicks created turnovers with...
Click2Houston.com
Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says
KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
Sheriff: Woman shot, killed in suspected domestic violence incident in NW Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot and killed Friday in what the Harris County deputies are calling a possible domestic violence incident. This happened at an apartment complex on Point Park Drive, which is just west of Highway 6 in northwest Houston. Deputies said Javian Paley, 28,...
No one injured after officer shoots at armed homeowner while checking panic alarm, HPD says
The officer said he saw a man, who later identified himself as the homeowner, point a gun at him. Neighbors say it was a miracle nobody was hit.
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
