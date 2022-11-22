ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Man charged in Thanksgiving quadruple shooting in Houston, killed ex-wife

HOUSTON - A man has been charged by Houston police for shooting four people on Thanksgiving night. Houston police say Yonetsy Montriel Granado, 38, is charged with four felonies for shooting a woman and man to death and shooting a 15-year-old boy and another man, injuring them. PREVIOUS STORY: Thanksgiving...
HOUSTON, TX
blackchronicle.com

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Houston home

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a Thanksgiving day shooting at a Houston-area home that left two individuals useless and two wounded, based on the Houston Police Department. A person believed to be a former partner of one of many victims entered...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

High school football playoff scores and highlights

High school football playoffs are in full swing across the Houston area. Check out highlights in the video window above, and see scores from around the state below. Check out Inside High School Sports Saturday night at 11 p.m. for a full wrap-up of highlights, plus stories from around the area.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Houston, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Marshall High School - Fort Bend football team will have a game with Lake Creek High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HOUSTON, TX
thepostnewspaper.net

La Marque alum Jordan Ivy-Curry

Former La Marque alum Jordan Ivy-Curry is off to a good start with the University of Pacific men’s basketball team. The sophomore guard is averaging 17.8 points per game for the Tigers, who came into the weekend with a 2-3 record. Brandon C. Williams, The Post Newspaper's editor, has...
LA MARQUE, TX
Houston Chronicle

Harris County Jail just recorded its most in-custody deaths in 20 years

The Harris County Sheriff’s office reported three more deaths in the county jail earlier this week, increasing the toll this year to 27. That tally is the most in-custody deaths the county has seen since 2006, according to the Texas Justice Initiative, a watchdog group compiling data on fatalities that occur within the state's justice system.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston police investigate officer-involved shooting, suspect broke into off-duty deputy car

HOUSTON - Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in west Houston. Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, police say an off-duty deputy saw someone breaking into their car at 10402 Town and Country Way. Preliminary information says the deputy got a notification on his phone from OnStar that his vehicle was being tampered with and possibly got broken into.
HOUSTON, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

El Campo police responds to a disturbance call with a gun involved

EL CAMPO, Texas – El Campo Police Department responded to a disturbance call late Tuesday night at 7:36 p.m. A gun was involved. When officers arrived they discovered two individuals with non-life threatening gunshot wounds and were transported to local hospitals. El Campo police alongside the Wharton County Sheriff’s office located and detained a person of interest involved in the...
EL CAMPO, TX
defendernetwork.com

Regional Semifinal Highlights: C.E. King HS vs. FB Hightower HS

C.E. King high school defeated Fort Bend Hightower high school in a 38-21 Black Friday game where Hightower struck first blood with an early 14-0 lead that could have been 21-0 if not for a flag on the play. C.E. King safeties Tegan Bocard and William Hicks created turnovers with...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Teen on motorbike critically injured in crash in Katy, HCSO says

KATY – A teenager who was operating a motorbike was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Thanksgiving Day, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash in the 4600 block of Westfield Village Drive around 8 p.m. Deputies said...
KATY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy