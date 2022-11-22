Read full article on original website
South State Football Titles (11/25/2022)
The 5A South State title game is a rematch of the regular season finale for Picayune and Gautier, as the Maroon Tide host the Gators once again. Ocean Springs to host Brandon, two wins away from being crowned state champs. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST. The Greyhounds...
Lincoln Riley is recruiting Matayo Uiagalelei hard
Matayo Uiagalelei had just helped lead St. John Bosco to a thrilling 24-22 victory over Mater Dei in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 football championship game. Waiting for him on the field after the monumental victory was USC head coach Lincoln Riley, who posed for a photo while holding ...
Sears, No. 18 Alabama top No. 1 North Carolina in 4 OTs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Mark Sears had 24 points, five rebounds and five assists, and No. 18 Alabama sent top-ranked North Carolina to a second straight loss with a 103-101 victory in a quadruple-overtime thriller on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Invitational. Jahvon Quinerly scored...
Picayune defeats Gautier 49-14 for South State, advances to 2nd straight 5A State Championship
PICAYUNE Miss. (WLOX) - Following Friday night’s matchups, one team from the Coast will have the opportunity to represent South Mississippi in Hattiesburg. A rematch between the defending 5A champion Picayune Maroon Tide and the Gautier Gators saw the Tide offense overwhelm Gautier en route to their 49-14 victory. With the win, they extend their winning streak to 25 and clinch their second 5A State Championship berth in a row.
BYU Defensive Coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki Announces that He is Stepping Down
On Sunday night, BYU defensive coordinator Ilaisa Tuiaki announced that he has coached his last game as BYU's defensive coordinator. Tuiaki made the announcement on his personal Facebook page. "What a great seven-year run it's been," Tuiaki said. "It's time to venture out and pursue a new challenge." Tuiaki has...
