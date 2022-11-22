ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Debates Rat Problem

“I really want to get off this rat thing,” protested the ever-outspoken Kelly Brown, owner of The Natural Café on the 500 block of State Street. “Rats are not the real issue; it’s the stuff of newspaper headlines,” he insisted. In this case, however, it...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center

Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cases of RSV Up Four-Fold in Santa Barbara

As in most of the country, Santa Barbara has increasing numbers of cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial (pronounced sync-SIH-shuhl) virus compared to last year. Nationwide, RSV arrived two months ahead of schedule. Here in Santa Barbara, Cottage Health has treated 259 cases this October and November, compared to 61 RSV cases during the same months last year, said Dr. Jenna Holmen, who is a specialist in pediatric infectious disease at Cottage.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Mysterious Activity at One of Montecito’s Biggest Properties

••• Are Riley and Susan Bechtel up to something at Rancho San Carlos, the 237-acre Montecito estate at 2500 East Valley Road that they bought for $63.25 million in October 2020? They have cleared many acres’ worth of fruit trees from the upper part (below); they seem to be allowing the citrus grove near East Valley Road to die; and story poles were recently visible to the west of the mansion, although I don’t recall anything coming before MBAR. Anyone recall whether there are special development restrictions on the property?
MONTECITO, CA
Coastal View

Sea glass artists’ talent shines at arts center pop-up

Customers looking for holiday gifts popped by the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center on Saturday to check out more than 20 vendors’ sea glass art, as part of the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Festival’s return. The festival had gone on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but artists returned with renewed energy to the Carpinteria market, showcasing everything from handmade sea glass necklaces to ocean-inspired paintings. A second pop-up is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS News

CHP: Driver caught driving Lamborghini 152 mph in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - A Lamborghini driver is facing stiff penalties after they were clocked going 152 mph on a public California road, the CHP says. According to a Facebook post from CHP in Buellton in Santa Barbara County, on November 20, CHP Ofc. Asmussen caught the driver going 152 mph in a 55 mph zone -- 97 mph over the speed limit.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire

When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in California

If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
CALIFORNIA STATE

