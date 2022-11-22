Read full article on original website
Lompoc encouraging people to shop small this Saturday
Multiple Lompoc businesses are offering discounts and special offers on Saturday, and shoppers who visit select stores have a chance to win raffle prizes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Debates Rat Problem
“I really want to get off this rat thing,” protested the ever-outspoken Kelly Brown, owner of The Natural Café on the 500 block of State Street. “Rats are not the real issue; it’s the stuff of newspaper headlines,” he insisted. In this case, however, it...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo Mall Bids Adieu to Aloha Fun Center
Paseo Nuevo’s mall is not getting the Aloha Fun Center that had been advertised to come to Santa Barbara since last year. The roller skating, laser tag, and arcade amalgamation that was set to open on the ground floor of the former Macy’s building downtown hit multiple snags in the development process, and the owners have since let their lease expire.
Hundreds of families line up for holiday food distribution in Santa Maria
The Food Bank of Santa Barbara County gave out chicken, eggs, cheese, produce, and larger families received a whole turkey.
Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’
Santa Barbara's first fully inclusive playground, known as Gwendolyn's Playground, is one step closer to fruition. The post Gwendolyn’s Playground: ‘The most exciting playground in Santa Barbara’s history’ appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cases of RSV Up Four-Fold in Santa Barbara
As in most of the country, Santa Barbara has increasing numbers of cases of RSV, or respiratory syncytial (pronounced sync-SIH-shuhl) virus compared to last year. Nationwide, RSV arrived two months ahead of schedule. Here in Santa Barbara, Cottage Health has treated 259 cases this October and November, compared to 61 RSV cases during the same months last year, said Dr. Jenna Holmen, who is a specialist in pediatric infectious disease at Cottage.
sitelinesb.com
Mysterious Activity at One of Montecito’s Biggest Properties
••• Are Riley and Susan Bechtel up to something at Rancho San Carlos, the 237-acre Montecito estate at 2500 East Valley Road that they bought for $63.25 million in October 2020? They have cleared many acres’ worth of fruit trees from the upper part (below); they seem to be allowing the citrus grove near East Valley Road to die; and story poles were recently visible to the west of the mansion, although I don’t recall anything coming before MBAR. Anyone recall whether there are special development restrictions on the property?
Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving
Restaurants on the Central Coast made it to the Michelin Star List Guide for best places to eat -- including two restaurants in Solvang. The post Restaurants on the Central Coast make the Michelin Star List in time for Thanksgiving appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
Sea glass artists’ talent shines at arts center pop-up
Customers looking for holiday gifts popped by the Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center on Saturday to check out more than 20 vendors’ sea glass art, as part of the Santa Barbara Sea Glass and Ocean Festival’s return. The festival had gone on hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but artists returned with renewed energy to the Carpinteria market, showcasing everything from handmade sea glass necklaces to ocean-inspired paintings. A second pop-up is scheduled for Dec. 11 at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.
CBS News
CHP: Driver caught driving Lamborghini 152 mph in Santa Barbara County
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY - A Lamborghini driver is facing stiff penalties after they were clocked going 152 mph on a public California road, the CHP says. According to a Facebook post from CHP in Buellton in Santa Barbara County, on November 20, CHP Ofc. Asmussen caught the driver going 152 mph in a 55 mph zone -- 97 mph over the speed limit.
Santa Barbara Independent
Homeless Woman from Santa Barbara Rescues Driver in Paradise Road Car Fire
When Santa Barbara native Rebecca Neal was driving through the mountains on Highway 154 near Paradise Road in the early evening of November 17, she suddenly found herself playing the unlikely hero when she was one of the first on the scene of a vehicle rollover in which the driver was trapped inside his own burning car.
3 Great Seafood Places in California
If you love eating seafood from time to time and you also happen to live in California, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in California that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these seafood places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
syvnews.com
Sunday’s Hwy 154 crash at Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos just latest in long string
A crash that injured four people Sunday evening on Highway 154 at Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos is just the latest in a long strong at the intersection, one of four between highways 246 and 101 that are targeted for safety improvements. The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. when...
Local retailers in Santa Maria turning to holiday discounts to clear inventory
Despite the typical holiday shopping rush, new data from the research group Factset shows that inventory at big retail chains is still much lower than pre-pandemic levels.
Goleta Union School District responds to racial slur incident involving students
The Goleta Union School District is responding to reports of a racially motivated incident at one of the district's schools. The post Goleta Union School District responds to racial slur incident involving students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP's maximum enforcement period begins Wednesday, ahead of busiest travel days
As we enter a busy week for travel, California Highway Patrol is sending out extra resources to help keep motorists safe this Thanksgiving.
Driver arrested after short pursuit, crash in Santa Maria
Santa Maria police took a man into custody after a brief chase on Tuesday. Officers say the man was driving a car that was reported stolen out of Los Angeles.
