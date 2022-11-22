ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

It’s a beautiful day in Cape May! Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm! Live Music To…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

capemayvibe.com

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us on the SEA STAR III ! Headed out for our holiday special trip 6am – Noon. Gorgeous sunrise!!! …

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us on the SEA STAR III ! Headed out for our holiday special trip 6am – Noon. Gorgeous sunrise!!! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Enjoy Breakfast and Lunch year round in Downtown Wildwood! Key West Cafe is open and serving up all of your favorites!

Enjoy Breakfast and Lunch year round in Downtown Wildwood! Key West Cafe is open and serving up all of your favorites!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Tickets | One Christmas Carol | Cape May Stage

After doing some power shopping this weekend, make plans to spend a spirited evening or afternoon with Cape May Stage and take advantage of our special $30 tickets to see “One Christmas Carol” on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. This one-man tour-de-force show creates an intimate theatrical experience that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the holiday season.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from SEA STAR III's post

Happy Thanksgiving again to you ALL! The action with Blackfish wasn't very good but it was a beautiful day on the reef! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Is that Christmas lurking around the corner already? 😳 (Wait!! Still eating turkey…!) 🦃🍂 We've got some great gift ideas fo…

Is that Christmas lurking around the corner already? 😳. We’ve got some great gift ideas for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday that will make shopping a bit simpler this year (with a side of local music, art and wine). It’s a truly enjoyable shopping experience, if we do say so ourselves. 😉
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

We'd like to take the time to reflect and thank all of you who have supported us, whether from the beginning or for your first v…

We’d like to take the time to reflect and thank all of you who have supported us, whether from the beginning or for your first visit this year! Happy Thanksgiving from the Jessie Creek Winery family to you and yours. Enjoy the time with your family and friends – we’ll be back at it this weekend! #capemaywinecountry #njwine #newjerseywine #CheersNJWine #thanksgiving2022.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post

Our Holiday Wine Trail starts Friday, November 25th and continues through the weekend until Sunday, November 27th. There is an abundance of events at participating New Jersey wineries! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about how you are kicking of the season with New Jersey wines, so make sure to tag @newjerseywine as you celebrate! 🍇
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Our annual gift card special begins Friday. Gift cards can be purchased online and in house . #christmasspecial #giftideas #gi…

Our annual gift card special begins Friday. Gift cards can be purchased online and in house . #christmasspecial #giftideas #giftcards #foodie #capemayrestaurants #capemay.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape Gazette

The switch has been flipped: Schellville opens

The expanded Schellville Christmas Village opened to rave reviews Nov. 19 and 20. Located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside near Rehoboth Beach, Schellville has added several new attractions this season, including an expanded Snow Zone and sledding hill, more slow machines and fire pits, tree houses, nightly live music starting at 7 p.m., a game room, more artisan's space, two new trains and expanded food and drink options.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
nj1015.com

Broadway at the beach: 9 big shows coming to NJ’s Surflight Theatre in 2023

Located in Beach Haven, N.J. on Long Beach Island, the iconic Surflight Theatre has been offering "Broadway at the Beach" shows almost continuously since 1950. The last decade has been Surflight's most challenging. After sustaining heavy damage and flooding from Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Surflight declared bankruptcy and closed its doors in 2015. Under new ownership, It reopened in 2017. As the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters across the world, Surflight returned to its roots. Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were presented in a large tent in nearby Veterans Memorial Park, following all CDC and NJ Department of Health guidance.
BEACH HAVEN, NJ
coastalstylemag.com

WOODY’S DEWEY BEACH

The Eastern Shore is known far and wide for its delicious crab cakes — and for. good reason. For eight consecutive years, Coastal Style readers have voted Woody’s. Dewey Beach as the best place to enjoy this specialty in Sussex County. People come. from all over the state...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

