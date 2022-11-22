It’s a beautiful day in Cape May! Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm! Live Music To…

Located in Beach Haven, N.J. on Long Beach Island, the iconic Surflight Theatre has been offering "Broadway at the Beach" shows almost continuously since 1950. The last decade has been Surflight's most challenging. After sustaining heavy damage and flooding from Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Surflight declared bankruptcy and closed its doors in 2015. Under new ownership, It reopened in 2017. As the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters across the world, Surflight returned to its roots. Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were presented in a large tent in nearby Veterans Memorial Park, following all CDC and NJ Department of Health guidance.

BEACH HAVEN, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO