It’s a beautiful day in Cape May! Join us for Happy Hour 4pm-6pm & our Holiday Dinner Special 3 for $20 4pm-7pm! Live Music To…

Happy Thanksgiving from all of us on the SEA STAR III ! Headed out for our holiday special trip 6am – Noon. Gorgeous sunrise!!! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing.
Enjoy Breakfast and Lunch year round in Downtown Wildwood! Key West Cafe is open and serving up all of your favorites!
Happy Thanksgiving from Stalker Fishing Charters. This is just a little taste of what's to come! 😉. Still a dates left for this striper season. Come out and catch some of these big boys!!
Start your holiday season with a special Black Friday offer from Cape May Stage. Get a 20% bonus on all gift cards of $100 or more. Offer expire on Sunday, November 27th, so don't delay!. For every $100 in gift certificates that you purchase, we will give you an
Tickets | One Christmas Carol | Cape May Stage
After doing some power shopping this weekend, make plans to spend a spirited evening or afternoon with Cape May Stage and take advantage of our special $30 tickets to see “One Christmas Carol” on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. This one-man tour-de-force show creates an intimate theatrical experience that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the holiday season.
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Happy Thanksgiving again to you ALL! The action with Blackfish wasn't very good but it was a beautiful day on the reef! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing.
Is that Christmas lurking around the corner already? 😳. We've got some great gift ideas for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday that will make shopping a bit simpler this year (with a side of local music, art and wine). It's a truly enjoyable shopping experience, if we do say so ourselves. 😉
We'd like to take the time to reflect and thank all of you who have supported us, whether from the beginning or for your first visit this year! Happy Thanksgiving from the Jessie Creek Winery family to you and yours. Enjoy the time with your family and friends – we'll be back at it this weekend! #capemaywinecountry #njwine #newjerseywine #CheersNJWine #thanksgiving2022.
Cape May's peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week's issue… Tree-Lighting ceremony at the Emlen Physick Estate, Catherine Wilson's baby shower at the Corinthian Yacht Club, and around the town at Harpoons on the Bay, 5 West Pub and the Ugly Mug.
10 Things We're Thankful for at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. #1: Our Employees: Without them, there's no us. We have the most amazing employees on and off the boats!. #2: Passengers: Without you, there's no us. We're thankful for the memories you've made with us on Delaware Bay.
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
Our Holiday Wine Trail starts Friday, November 25th and continues through the weekend until Sunday, November 27th. There is an abundance of events at participating New Jersey wineries! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about how you are kicking of the season with New Jersey wines, so make sure to tag @newjerseywine as you celebrate! 🍇
Our annual gift card special begins Friday. Gift cards can be purchased online and in house . #christmasspecial #giftideas #giftcards #foodie #capemayrestaurants #capemay.
When It’s Finished, The Great American Rail Trail Will Be The Longest Bike Trail In The USA
“When the Great American Rail-Trail is complete, it will offer the chance to cycle most of the way across the nation. Visitors will be able to explore some of the most stunning landscapes of the American outdoors away from the danger, noise, and hustle of the roads.” – Globe Trotter Travels.
Cape Gazette
The switch has been flipped: Schellville opens
The expanded Schellville Christmas Village opened to rave reviews Nov. 19 and 20. Located behind Tanger Outlets Seaside near Rehoboth Beach, Schellville has added several new attractions this season, including an expanded Snow Zone and sledding hill, more slow machines and fire pits, tree houses, nightly live music starting at 7 p.m., a game room, more artisan's space, two new trains and expanded food and drink options.
Christmas trees at Jersey Shore beach become special new tradition for families
Christmas trees on the beach have been a theme the past few years as many have popped up along different Jersey Shore towns during the holiday season. Two of the more known trees in Ocean City returned this past weekend — the North Beach and 55th Street trees.
nj1015.com
Broadway at the beach: 9 big shows coming to NJ’s Surflight Theatre in 2023
Located in Beach Haven, N.J. on Long Beach Island, the iconic Surflight Theatre has been offering "Broadway at the Beach" shows almost continuously since 1950. The last decade has been Surflight's most challenging. After sustaining heavy damage and flooding from Superstorm Sandy in 2012, Surflight declared bankruptcy and closed its doors in 2015. Under new ownership, It reopened in 2017. As the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered theaters across the world, Surflight returned to its roots. Both the 2020 and 2021 seasons were presented in a large tent in nearby Veterans Memorial Park, following all CDC and NJ Department of Health guidance.
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best BBQ in all of New Jersey
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in southern New Jersey that serves some of the absolute best BBQ. Keep reading to learn more.
coastalstylemag.com
WOODY’S DEWEY BEACH
The Eastern Shore is known far and wide for its delicious crab cakes — and for. good reason. For eight consecutive years, Coastal Style readers have voted Woody’s. Dewey Beach as the best place to enjoy this specialty in Sussex County. People come. from all over the state...
“Beachfront Bargain Hunt Renovations” On HGTV To Film Again In Wildwood, NJ
Get ready to see the Wildwoods on the silver screen once again!. It's always great when one of our shore towns gets some national attention. This won't be the first time all eyes were on Wildwood. It's still just as exciting, though!. According to the folks at Wildwood Video Archive,...
