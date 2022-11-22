Read full article on original website
Photos from SEA STAR III's post
Happy Thanksgiving again to you ALL! The action with Blackfish wasn't very good but it was a beautiful day on the reef! Hope to see you soon. #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing.
Enjoy Breakfast and Lunch year round in Downtown Wildwood! Key West Cafe is open and serving up all of your favorites!
Enjoy Breakfast and Lunch year round in Downtown Wildwood! Key West Cafe is open and serving up all of your favorites!
Tickets | One Christmas Carol | Cape May Stage
After doing some power shopping this weekend, make plans to spend a spirited evening or afternoon with Cape May Stage and take advantage of our special $30 tickets to see “One Christmas Carol” on Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. This one-man tour-de-force show creates an intimate theatrical experience that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the holiday season.
Happy Thanksgiving from Stalker Fishing Charters. This is just a little taste of what’s to come! 😉 Still a dates left for …
Happy Thanksgiving from Stalker Fishing Charters. This is just a little taste of what's to come! 😉. Still a dates left for this striper season. Come out and catch some of these big boys!!
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us on the SEA STAR III ! Headed out for our holiday special trip 6am – Noon. Gorgeous sunrise!!! …
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us on the SEA STAR III ! Headed out for our holiday special trip 6am – Noon. Gorgeous sunrise!!! #seastariii #capemay #capemaynj #blackfishing.
A Special Deal to Kick Off Your Holiday Season Start your holiday season with a special Black Friday offer from Cape May Stage. …
Start your holiday season with a special Black Friday offer from Cape May Stage. Get a 20% bonus on all gift cards of $100 or more. Offer expire on Sunday, November 27th, so don’t delay!. For every $100 in gift certificates that you purchase, we will give you an...
Wishing you and yours a Happy Thanksgiving from The Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant! 🦃
Wishing you and yours a Happy Thanksgiving from The Peter Shields Inn & Restaurant! 🦃
We'd like to take the time to reflect and thank all of you who have supported us, whether from the beginning or for your first v…
We’d like to take the time to reflect and thank all of you who have supported us, whether from the beginning or for your first visit this year! Happy Thanksgiving from the Jessie Creek Winery family to you and yours. Enjoy the time with your family and friends – we’ll be back at it this weekend! #capemaywinecountry #njwine #newjerseywine #CheersNJWine #thanksgiving2022.
10 Things We're Thankful for at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry #1: Our Employees: Without them, there's no us. We have the most amazi…
10 Things We’re Thankful for at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry. #1: Our Employees: Without them, there’s no us. We have the most amazing employees on and off the boats!. #2: Passengers: Without you, there’s no us. We’re thankful for the memories you’ve made with us on Delaware Bay.
Is that Christmas lurking around the corner already? 😳 (Wait!! Still eating turkey…!) 🦃🍂 We've got some great gift ideas fo…
Is that Christmas lurking around the corner already? 😳. We’ve got some great gift ideas for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday that will make shopping a bit simpler this year (with a side of local music, art and wine). It’s a truly enjoyable shopping experience, if we do say so ourselves. 😉
Check out this review of J. Max Baker's performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -"How one man and three ch…
Check out this review of J. Max Baker’s performance of ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL @ The Chain Theater in NYC -“How one man and three chairs make for a better Christmas Carol than most big budget productions” By Eric Kahn, Stage Buddy https://stagebuddy.com/theater/theater-review/one-christmas-carol. You can experience this magical...
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… Tree-Lighting ceremony at the Eml…
Cape May’s peppy periodical features all the fun happenings around town. In this week’s issue… Tree-Lighting ceremony at the Emlen Physick Estate, Catherine Wilson’s baby shower at the Corinthian Yacht Club, and around the town at Harpoons on the Bay, 5 West Pub and the Ugly Mug.
Photos from The Garden State Wine Growers Association's post
Our Holiday Wine Trail starts Friday, November 25th and continues through the weekend until Sunday, November 27th. There is an abundance of events at participating New Jersey wineries! 🍷 We want to HEAR 📣 all about how you are kicking of the season with New Jersey wines, so make sure to tag @newjerseywine as you celebrate! 🍇
Our annual gift card special begins Friday. Gift cards can be purchased online and in house . #christmasspecial #giftideas #gi…
Our annual gift card special begins Friday. Gift cards can be purchased online and in house . #christmasspecial #giftideas #giftcards #foodie #capemayrestaurants #capemay.
Highest-ever asking price for a home in South Jersey for 24.9 Million.
A couple whose pharma tech company’s board ousted them in September have put their unfinished Burlington County mega-mansion on the market for a record $24.95 million. While an unbuilt oceanfront house in Avalon was listed for $22.9 million in 2021, “I couldn’t find any other properties in the last number of years on the MLS that were near $24.95 million,” said Kevin Steiger, a Realtor with Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty and the sales agent for 2801 Riverton Rd.
Atlantic City, NJ, Sandwich Named Best in the State of New Jersey
Did you know you can get the best sandwich in the state in Atlantic City?. The travel website farandwide.com ranked the best sandwich in every state, with the Italian being the top sandwich in the state of New Jersey. Who has the best Italian in the state?. The White House...
31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone
Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
Atlantic City anti-violence worker among four charged in stabbings at Harrah’s
Four men are charged in a melee at Harrah’s Atlantic City that led to three people being stabbed. One of the victims is among those charged, and has been released on a summons.
The Stunning New Jersey Town Experts Say You Should Visit Instead Of The Shore
There is a major publication that has given you an option if you decide you don't want to visit the Jersey Shore. Wait. What? Who doesn't want to visit the Jersey Shore?. Even though I have never even heard of a movement created to avoid visiting the Jersey Shore. the website Fodor's Travel has given you an alternative in the Garden State.
NJ beachfront property sale price sets shore record
The price of two beachfront properties in Avalon has set a local record on Seven Mile Island. Phillyvoicecom reports that the two adjacent lots sold in October at 163 68th St. and 165 68th St. had a combined sale price of $21 million, the highest price ever paid in Avalon or Stone Harbor for what will soon be one home.
