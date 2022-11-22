Read full article on original website
BBC
Midnight discharge at Colchester Hospital unacceptable - family
Lack of beds in the NHS and social care sector have been highlighted by the case of an 81-year-old woman discharged home at night, her family said. Janice Field attended Colchester Hospital in Essex with a suspected heart attack. She was returned to her flat at midnight, despite having no...
BBC
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
BBC
Cocaine found in animal feed at Somerset farm
More than 230kgs of cocaine have been seized after being found hidden in animal feed and oranges. Four people have been arrested following an investigation by the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SWROCU). A shipping container of animal feed was found to contain 189kgs of cocaine when it was...
BBC
Nurses strike: Nurses sleep in cars as they cannot afford fuel
Some nurses are sleeping in their cars because they cannot afford the fuel to get home, according to a nursing union representative. Sandy Harding, the RCN's associate director of nursing, said nurses felt "burnt out" and that current staffing levels were "unsafe". The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) are asking...
23 Things About American Weddings That Non-Americans Find Shocking, Unnecessary, And, Honestly, Weird
"I went to a wedding where the groom took the garter off with his teeth and put his head up the bride's dress to get it. It was gross because the bride and groom were 19. Eleven-year-old me didn’t need to see that."
BBC
Woman stabbed in head in Birmingham kitchen row, court hears
A woman was stabbed by her housemate multiple times in her head and neck, leaving so much blood they slipped on it, a court has heard. Shannon Stanley, 27, died at the property she shared with defendant Pablo Hoad and his girlfriend in Small Heath, Birmingham. Their friend Waqar Ali...
BBC
Intensive care delirium: 'I hallucinated that I'd been kidnapped'
When Jan Ehtash woke up she immediately began to panic. She was lying on her back, paralysed from the neck down and was terrified about what was happening to her. "I thought 'I've been kidnapped, I'm here now, can't move, I can't talk and there's all these weird people walking around with great big helmet-type things'," she says.
BBC
Congleton shoppers 'alarmed' in Christmas market incident
Three men have been arrested after a car turned down a pedestrianised area of a town during a Christmas market. The Volkswagen Golf turned down Bridge Street in Congleton where the market was taking place, police said. It happened shortly after 16:00 GMT on Saturday, "causing alarm to shoppers and...
BBC
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
BBC
Ava White's mum says she is living a life sentence
The mother of Ava White, who was stabbed to death a year ago after a row over Snapchat, has said she feels like she is living a life sentence. The 12-year-old was killed in Liverpool city centre after a Christmas lights switch-on in November 2021. Speaking publicly for the first...
BBC
Royal watchers' joy at King Charles' Christmas return to Sandringham
King Charlies is to continue the Queen's tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham. What does the announcement mean for royal watchers who gather each year to see the Royal Family in Norfolk?. The Queen hosted 32 Christmases from the Sandringham Estate, although the Covid pandemic meant she spent her final...
BBC
Cost of living: Couple to give 2,000 football shirts to children for Christmas
A couple are hoping to give away 2,000 football shirts to children who otherwise might not receive a Christmas present this year. Paul and Lizzie Watson, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, have raised almost £9,000 and will distribute the shirts through schools and community groups. The total includes a £2,000 donation...
BBC
Stalking super-complaint launched against police
Campaigners have launched a super-complaint against the police over their approach to stalking. The National Stalking Consortium has claimed officers are failing to identify offenders, properly investigate crimes or protect victims. Only 5% of stalking cases in England and Wales result in a charge, it added. Clive Ruggles, whose daughter...
Teachers working second jobs to ‘keep eating’ during cost of living crisis
Teachers are being forced to work second jobs in order to “keep eating” and pay for essentials during the cost of living crisis, with one in 10 believed to have taken on another role alongside teaching.Tens of thousands of teachers at schools in England and Wales are voting for the first time in a decade on whether to go on strike, with the government’s offer of a 5 per cent pay rise for most educators falling well below unions’ demands of 12 per cent.At one school in Kent, teachers are now also working as farm hands, bartenders and dancing in...
BBC
Nottingham fire death family were planning new life in USA
A husband whose wife and two children died after a fire at their home has said they were due to join him for a new life in the USA. Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, one-year-old Naeemah and Fatimah, aged three, died in hospital following the fire in Fairisle Close, Nottingham, on Sunday.
BBC
Police dogs detect suspected Class A drugs stash
Police dogs helped officers detect a suspected "Class A" drugs stash in north Cornwall. Acting on intelligence and assisted by dogs Bond and Cooper, officers searched a property in Bude on Thursday morning. They carried out the warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act and seized "a quantity" of suspected...
BBC
Logan Mwangi: Murder prompts information sharing review
The murder of a five-year-old boy has prompted a review into how the NHS, social services, police and schools share information. It was one of the recommendations of the report into Logan Mwangi's death which ministers said will be adopted. It comes as the government once again refused to set...
BBC
Cardiff Winter Wonderland ride passenger taken to hospital
A passenger on a ride at Cardiff's Winter Wonderland has been taken to hospital. An ambulance was called at about 17:15 GMT on Saturday after an incident on the Ice Skater ride. One patient was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Service said. Cardiff's Winter Wonderland...
BBC
Vulnerable teen lived in AirBnB for eight months
A vulnerable teenager spent nearly eight months living under supervision in an AirBnB after going into care. The boy, now 15, has complex emotional and behavioural needs and was in the care of Oxfordshire County Council. In a written ruling published in connection with the family court case, a judge...
BBC
Cost of living: 'Each week, we are fighting to survive'
A couple say they are "fighting to survive" due to the increasing cost of energy. Stacey McDonnell and Darren Setford live in Leicester and are full-time carers for family members. They say that by the time they have paid their £700 a month rent, there is not a lot to...
