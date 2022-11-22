Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gojsutigers.com
Boler Notches Double-double in Loss at UCLA
LOS ANGELES, Calif.| The Jackson State women's basketball team got a 19-point performance from the bench, but fell 72-60 to the UCLA Bruins on the road Friday. Jackson State (2-3) had three players score in double figures, led by Ti'lan Boler, who secured a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Angel Jackson added 10 points and two blocks and Jariyah Covington helped out with 10 points and four assists off the bench.
gojsutigers.com
Jackson State falls short in 90-51 loss to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, IN --The Jackson State men's basketball team fell short in a 90-51 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers on the road Friday. The Tigers (0-5) had two players score in double figures, led by Trace Young, who had 13 points and six rebounds. Ken Evans added 10 points, nine rebounds and two steals and Gabe Watson added seven points and two steals.
gojsutigers.com
Young records double-double in Jackson State's 78-68 loss to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI --Trace Young collected a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, but the Jackson State men's basketball team fell to the Michigan Wolverines 78-68 on the road Wednesday. The Tigers (0-4) had three players score in double figures, led by Gabe Watson, who had 19 points and...
Comments / 0