LOS ANGELES, Calif.| The Jackson State women's basketball team got a 19-point performance from the bench, but fell 72-60 to the UCLA Bruins on the road Friday. Jackson State (2-3) had three players score in double figures, led by Ti'lan Boler, who secured a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Angel Jackson added 10 points and two blocks and Jariyah Covington helped out with 10 points and four assists off the bench.

JACKSON, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO