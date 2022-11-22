Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball’s Boyd and Stall Named All-Mountain West
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd and junior outside hitter Tatum Stall have been named all-Mountain West, it was announced by the conference office on Wednesday. It is Boyd's first and Stall's second all-conference honor. Boyd has started in every set for the Aggies...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Loses Regular-Season Finale at Boise State, 42-23
BOISE, Idaho – The final score does not always tell the full story. Sure, Utah State lost 42-23 in its regular-season finale at Boise State in front of 31,402 fans Friday at Albertsons Stadium, but the Aggies were only down five with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
newslj.com
Evanston surgeon performs southwest Wyoming’s first bone jack procedure
EVANSTON — Wanda Kaynor was in a significant amount of pain after sustaining severe injuries at the hands of a buck on Thursday, Oct. 6. “I didn’t think I was going to make it,” she said. Kaynor attempted a few remedies before visiting Dr. Jake Measom at...
USU President Noelle Cockett is stepping down
Noelle Cockett is the first woman president at Utah State University. She was named president of the Logan, Utah-based school in 2017. Cockett will step down as president next summer.
KSLTV
EXCLUSIVE: Man takes woman hostage on flight to SLC, Good Samaritan steps in
SALT LAKE CITY — A Provo man is recounting an unnerving assault on a flight to Salt Lake City when a Syracuse man is accused of taking a woman hostage with a razor and making bizarre demands to the whole plane. That man, identified as 41-year-old Merrill Fackrell, is...
utahstories.com
FOOD ON THE FLY Eating at the new SLC International Airport
Lots and lots of folks are going to be flying to visit friends and relatives this Thanksgiving holiday, which will give many a first look at the newly (and beautifully) revamped Salt Lake City International Airport. It’s a stunner. I got a somewhat unwanted chance to explore the new...
eastidahonews.com
Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple
CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
Gephardt Daily
Update: Couple allegedly killed by grandson volunteered with Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Nov. 25, 2022 — The couple found dead Wednesday following an alleged attack by their grandson were longtime members of the Clearfield City Citizen’s Patrol, police said. Thomas Walker, 87, and Janice Walker, 85, were attacked and killed in the garage of their home at 681...
Utah host family continues to help Ukrainians who fled wartorn country
For months, Whitney and Eric Holcomb have been sponsoring families and hosting them in their Bountiful home for as long as needed.
KSLTV
Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight
SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
kvnutalk
Cache County officials warn of pending closure of Hyrum Dam Road – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — Officials here are warning area drivers of a pending road closure between Hyrum and Mount Sterling. Cache County officials say that the Bureau of Reclamation will close the Hyrum Dam Road beginning Monday, Nov. 28 through Monday, Dec. 5. The purpose of that closure will be...
KSLTV
Two injured in I-80 crash; several crashes reported as Thanksgiving travel picks up
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — State troopers say two people were injured in a three-car crash on eastbound Interstate 80 Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 4 a.m., and the Utah Highway Patrol closed eastbound I-80 for several hours while troopers investigated. One of the two injured people was...
KUTV
Grandson suspected of killing both grandparents in double homicide of Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — New information has been released in connection with a double homicide that occurred inside a Clearfield home, where all individuals involved, according to authorities, lived together. Davis County's double homicide is still under investigation by Clearfield police, but they are now providing some further information.
kslnewsradio.com
Vehicle collides with unoccupied building in Roy, no injuries
ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are investigating how a vehicle collided with an unoccupied building Friday afternoon. Police say the driver of the vehicle crashed into the rear end of another vehicle. It then continued on until it crashed into the building in the area of 5698 S. 1900 West. Additionally, police also say the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the incident on foot.
Ogden woman remembered by loved ones after accidental shooting
Jaycee Gray Trivino was a lot of things to the Ogden Community: a daughter, a sister, an artist, a dancer, a teacher, and just an overall good person.
Double homicide shakes residents in Clearfield neighborhood
The couple who lived across the street from neighbor Debbie Leahman were the kind who would bring treats to neighbors during the holidays.
kjzz.com
Bountiful family left with many questions after car drives through driveway, front yard
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful family is confused why an unknown driver made his or her way through the family's front yard and driveway. Surveillance video shows a red SUV drive into the family's driveway, hit their car, drive through the front yard and leave. The family said...
kslnewsradio.com
Man crashes into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window
OGDEN, Utah — Around 6:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a Taco Bell employee of a vehicle that crashed into the building, located at 1670 W 12th St, Ogden, Utah. In a probable cause statement from deputy Ashton Olsen, he...
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
