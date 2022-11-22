ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Volleyball’s Boyd and Stall Named All-Mountain West

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball senior middle blocker Kennedi Boyd and junior outside hitter Tatum Stall have been named all-Mountain West, it was announced by the conference office on Wednesday. It is Boyd's first and Stall's second all-conference honor. Boyd has started in every set for the Aggies...
LOGAN, UT
utahstateaggies.com

Utah State Loses Regular-Season Finale at Boise State, 42-23

BOISE, Idaho – The final score does not always tell the full story. Sure, Utah State lost 42-23 in its regular-season finale at Boise State in front of 31,402 fans Friday at Albertsons Stadium, but the Aggies were only down five with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
BOISE, ID
utahstories.com

FOOD ON THE FLY Eating at the new SLC International Airport

Lots and lots of folks are going to be flying to visit friends and relatives this Thanksgiving holiday, which will give many a first look at the newly (and beautifully) revamped Salt Lake City International Airport. It’s a stunner. I got a somewhat unwanted chance to explore the new...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Grandson suspected in death of Utah couple

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.
CLEARFIELD, UT
KSLTV

Utahn charged with assault after allegedly holding blade to woman’s throat on flight

SALT LAKE CITY — A 41-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah, has been charged for carrying and using a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight earlier this week. According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah, the suspect, identified as Merrill Darrell Fackrell, was seated in a window seat, next to a married couple, on a flight from New York to Salt Lake City.
SYRACUSE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Vehicle collides with unoccupied building in Roy, no injuries

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy are investigating how a vehicle collided with an unoccupied building Friday afternoon. Police say the driver of the vehicle crashed into the rear end of another vehicle. It then continued on until it crashed into the building in the area of 5698 S. 1900 West. Additionally, police also say the driver of the vehicle left the scene of the incident on foot.
ROY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Man crashes into Ogden Taco Bell drive-thru window

OGDEN, Utah — Around 6:47 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call from a Taco Bell employee of a vehicle that crashed into the building, located at 1670 W 12th St, Ogden, Utah. In a probable cause statement from deputy Ashton Olsen, he...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT

