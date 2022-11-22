Read full article on original website
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
Preventive Services Inequities in Adults With Pediatric-Onset Disability
Among adults with cerebral palsy and spina bifida (CP/SB), the use of preventive services was low, particularly along racial lines, according to a study published in the Annals of Family Medicine. Lauren H. Groskaufmanis, MD, MPH,. and colleagues compared White/Black and White/ Hispanic inequities in the use of preventive services....
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
New Evidence-Based Recommendations for Patients With Diabetes Mellitus
COVID-19 vaccination, the use of nutritional supplements, telehealth, and both male and female infertility are some of the topics addressed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) in its updated guideline for the care and management of people with or at risk for diabetes mellitus (DM). The guideline, which was last updated in 2014, features 170 evidence-based clinical practice recommendations for DM at every stage, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, according to Susan L. Samson, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACE, and colleagues, authors of the guidelines.
Social Isolation & Memory Loss Linked in Older Adults
A strong link between memory loss and social isolation in older adults indicates a need to create interventions to reduce isolation and to evaluate its effects on potential memory loss, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. David M. Mosen, PhD, MPH, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional, observational study of 46,240 Medicare recipients aged 65and older who completed a health questionnaire. The.
Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound
“There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, explains. “It doesn’t take a lot to convince physicians that there’s a need for better technology at the bedside, and point-of-care ultrasound provides that. The question, then, is: We’ve established that this is a better way to provide care, and the technology is available, but why isn’t everyone using it?”
AD Severity & Symptom Management Linked to Disease Burden
In 2019, five patients advocate organizations collaborated with the FDA to conduct an external, patient-focused drug development meeting on atopic dermatitis (AD) called More Than Skin Deep, according to Wendy Smith Begolka, MBS. “The meeting provided critical awareness and a deeper understanding of the overall patient experience and the significant burden of AD for patients and their families,” she says, “in addition to identifying unmet therapeutic and care needs. While there is growing awareness of the seriousness of AD and the unmet needs of affected individuals,
Racial & Ethnic Disparities in Flu Vaccination & Hospitalization
Racial and ethnic disparities in US influenza hospital rates and influenza vaccination coverage persist, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Michael Jhung, MD, and colleagues examined influenza hospitalization and vaccination rates by race and ethnicity from the 2009-2010 through the 2021-2022 influenza seasons. The age-adjusted influenza hospitalization rates were higher among non-Hispanic Black (Black), American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN), and Hispanic adults compared with White adults from 2009-2010 through 2021- 2022 (rate ratios, 1.8, 1.3, and 1.2, respectively). Influenza vaccination coverage was lower among.
Gemcitabine Plus Adavosertib or Placebo for Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer
A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial compared gemcitabine in combination with the WEE1 inhibitor adavosertib or placebo in patients with platinum-resistant or refractory high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC). The adavosertib/gemcitabine arm demonstrated superior progression-free and overall survival. The PRO-CTCAE assessment was included as an exploratory objective of the study to collect self-reported frequency, severity, and/or interference of symptomatic adverse events (syAEs).
Intraoperative Decision-Making and Infusion-Specific Complications: A Surgical Toolkit
Treatment of colorectal liver metastases and intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with hepatic artery infusion (HAI) is a liver-directed therapy that uses the hepatic arterial system to deliver high-dose chemotherapy directly to the liver. The global adoption of HAI is gaining momentum. This overview explains how to go about implanting an HAI pump, with special attention paid to the typical technical snags and the ways in which they might be avoided.
An Informatics Analysis of Glaucoma Surgery Outcomes Using EHRs
A higher failure rate is seen with tube shunt implantation than with trabeculectomy, according to data extracted from electronic health records using an automated pipeline. Researchers wanted to assess glaucoma surgery outcomes over the long term by using an automated process to obtain results from electronic health data. The research was conducted in retrospect at a single research institution. EHR procedure codes were used to identify patients with a trabeculectomy, Ex-PRESS shunt, Baerveldt tube shunt, or an Ahmed tube shunt inserted between 2009 and 2018. Using a natural language processing pipeline that has been previously verified, investigators were able to extract patient characteristics from both structured and unstructured fields.
Patients Experience Financial Hardship in the Year after an Injury
The goal of this study was to ascertain whether or not there are various financial trajectories and, if so, whether or not they are linked to quality-of-life outcomes. Health-related quality-of-life outcomes can be quantified and are affected by financial hardships experienced after an injury. For example, stress and depression are linked to material losses, anxiety about money, and an inability to cope effectively with these problems. Nonetheless, monetary hardship and recovery are both fluid concepts that can undergo shifts over time.
Characterizing Patients With HFpEF in Primary Care
“Epidemiological studies indicate that 50% of patients with HF have HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and the prevalence is increasing,” explains Christi Deaton, PhD, RN, FAHA, FESC, FAAN. “Yet, the condition remains less well understood, underdiagnosed, and variably managed. HFpEF typically occurs in older patients with multimorbidity, a high prevalence of obesity, and metabolic syndrome, although there is heterogeneity. Most research on HFpEF, however, includes patients that may not reflect the prevailing phenotype of patients, as they are younger with fewer and/or less severe comorbidities.”
The Informal Caregiver Burden Assessment Questionnaire (QASCI) among COPD Patients’ Caregivers
Losing freedom in everyday activities as a result of COPD frequently increases reliance on informal caregivers and increases the strain of caregiving. Numerous tools have been employed to estimate the burden of caring in COPD, but their measuring capabilities in this group have received less attention. For a study, researchers evaluated the informal carers of patients with COPD for construct validity and reliability of the Informal Caregiver Burden Assessment Questionnaire (QASCI).
Predictors of Sarcoidosis-related Lung Transplant Waitlist Mortality
Sarcoidosis lung transplant referral criteria are less well-established than those for other chronic lung illnesses. Waitlist mortality may provide hints for locating clinical elements that call for early referral. To enhance the referral standards for sarcoidosis patients, researchers sought to discover factors for transplant queue mortality for a study. They...
Examining Use of Medications Linked With Weight Gain
Obesity among adults in the United States has been increasing since the 1980s, with the trend continuing during the past 20 years, according to Craig M. Hales, MD, MPH, MS. In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-2018, the incidence of obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) among adults aged 20 and older was 42.4%, and the incidence of class 3 obesity (BMI ≥40 kg/m2) was 9.2%. “Although the high prevalence of obesity can be tied to greater calorie intake and lower energy expenditure, other factors such as medication use may also play a role,” he says.
Time to Cannulation Following ICU Admission Increases Mortality in Patients Requiring V-V ECMO and Associated with COVID-19
COVID-19 can trigger severe, fast-progressing, and treatment-resistant ARDS. Evidence-based guidelines for using ECMO as a supportive treatment to improve outcomes are lacking. Initial ECMO fatality rates for ARDS in COVID-19 were significant, leading some to doubt the therapy’s usefulness in treating this virus. Experience has led to better results. However, the optimal cannula recipient, cannulation window, and post-cannulation care plan have yet to be determined. From April 1, 2020, to July 31, 2020, researchers looked back at the first 25 patients at their institution to get V-V ECMO for COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome.
Advanced Ovarian Cancer Peritoneal Metastases Affect Surgery and Survival in Patients
Cytoreductive surgery (CRS) feasibility and the need for extensive surgery in patients with advanced ovarian cancer are difficult to assess. Therefore, it will be helpful to identify patients for CRS in a precise manner using preoperative and intraoperative criteria. This research aimed to establish if there is a correlation between the number of peritoneal metastases found during surgery, the degree of completion of interval CRS, and survival. Patients with newly diagnosed stage III-IV epithelial ovarian cancer who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by interval CRS were included in this single-center observational cohort research.
COVID-19-Positive Patients’ Postoperative Mortality: Analyses of 3027 Procedures
The goal of this study was to identify risk factors for postoperative death in individuals who have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 positive patients are more likely to experience problems after surgery. However, there is a lack of research into the causes of postoperative death in COVID-19-positive patients. Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and who received elective surgical or other procedures at Cleveland Clinic between January 2020 and March 2021 were identified retrospectively. The mortality rate at 30 days after surgery or procedure was the primary endpoint. There were also secondary outcomes, such as length of stay, ICU admission, and 30-day readmission rates.
Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Pleural Infections
A less common symptom of nontuberculous mycobacterial infection is pleuritis. There was a wide range in the clinical course and a significant death rate, as demonstrated by case reports and tiny case series. For a study, researchers sought to characterize the features of the patients, the clinical presentation, and the results of NTM pleural infections.
