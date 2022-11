St. Elizabeth got nearly 500 yards and five touchdowns from their dynamic running back duo of Quasim Benson and Chris Caracter, as the Vikings outlasted Seaford, 46-35, in a DIAA Class 1A semifinal Saturday night at Abessinio Stadium. The second-seeded Vikings will meet the top seed, Laurel, on December 10th at Delaware Stadium. It is a rematch of last year’s ... Read More

SEAFORD, DE ・ 23 MINUTES AGO