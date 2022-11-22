Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Manager Shoots and Kills Six Employees in Break Room. Store Will Remain Closed Until Further Notice.Joel EisenbergChesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
Walmart Mass Shooting - Multiple People DeadTy D.Chesapeake, VA
Update: Walmart Manager Andre Bing Was "A Little Off": Shoots 6 Workers And HimselfC. HeslopChesapeake, VA
Related
thenewjournalandguide.com
91-Year-Old Edgar Cayce Center Welcomes New CEO
Dr. Nicole Charles became Chief Executive Director of the Association for Research and Enlightenment, Inc. (A.R.E.) in June, 2022, after a nationwide search was conducted; out of 176 applicants she was chosen to lead the organization into its next phase of growth. A.R.E., a nonprofit organization chartered in 1931 in...
Nansemond Indian Nation celebrates Native American Heritage Month
November is Native American Heritage Month.
After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda
Following the second mass shooting in Virginia in as many weeks that left 7 dead as of midday Wednesday, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin said his administration plans to propose legislation to the General Assembly this winter to bolster mental health resources. While offering few details to reporters following an annual Thanksgiving ceremony, Youngkin said his […] The post After Chesapeake, UVA shootings, Youngkin to propose mental health agenda appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia City
These are three of the oldest cities in Virginia that you should know about. People still live in these cities. Kecoughtan, Virginia (1610) Built in 1610, the Palace of the Governors is the oldest continuously occupied building in the United States.Photo by(jpellgen (@1179_jp/Flickr)
Washington Examiner
Pressure mounts on Youngkin to reverse gun control stance following string of deadly shootings
Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) is facing new pressure from activists to enact stricter gun control measures in the wake of two deadly shootings in Virginia in consecutive weeks. On Tuesday, a manager at the Walmart in Chesapeake opened fire inside the store, killing six and injuring six others. That occurred just days after a former University of Virginia football player gunned down three former teammates.
After mass shootings, Virginia House Democrats to push gun control proposals
In the wake of another mass shooting in Virginia, House Democrats say they will propose gun control measures next year.
Biden shares his condolences after mass shooting at Chesapeake Walmart
President Biden has shared his thoughts and condolences after a mass shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart.
thenewjournalandguide.com
OLD SCHOOL LEGENDS DONATE TO UNION MISSIONS FOR THANKSGIVING
Since 2019 the “Old School Legends” (OSL) has been honoring several generations of high school, college and professional basketball players from the Hampton Roads and Richmond area, according to its founder John Speller of Chesapeake. Each year the organization inducts 10 stellar athletes into its Hall of Fame for their prowess in basketball. The plaques with the images of 53 Old School Legends or “Original Goats,” including Speller, are located in a hallway near the William Ward Banquet Hall in Chesapeake Conference Center. Speller said the next induction ceremony will be held September 16 at that venue.
Chesapeake Shooting: WUSA9 reached out to 140 Virginia lawmakers, here's what some say about gun violence prevention
VIRGINIA, USA — In light of yet another mass shooting, WUSA9 reached out to all 140 Virginia lawmakers in the General Assembly to ask how they would prevent further gun violence. WUSA9 made the requests following a week-and-a-half of violence in the Commonwealth. On Tuesday night, an employee walked...
WAVY News 10
VB seeks input on Rudee Loop plans
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The city of Virginia Beach wants resident and stakeholder input to establish a plan for Rudee Loop. Work Program Architects, who is partnering with the city on the plan, will be seeking input on a vision for Rudee Loop. It has set up an...
americanmilitarynews.com
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center died by suicide this month
Three sailors assigned to Norfolk’s naval maintenance center have died by suicide in recent weeks. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine confirmed the rash of suicides Monday, which occurred throughout the month of November. All three sailors were assigned to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center at Naval Station Norfolk....
wsvaonline.com
Virginia Casino prepares to open
Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
Shelter in place 'terminated' at Langley Air Force Base
A Facebook post from Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton said a shelter-in-place issued Friday afternoon has been terminated.
NBC12
Va. lawmakers react to Chesapeake Walmart shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - State and local leaders are speaking out following the deadly shooting at a Chesapeake Walmart Tuesday night.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Chesapeake-Virginia Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Provides Financial Education in Hampton Roads
The Chesapeake-Virginia Beach Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. hosted the first segment of its Financial Fortitude Program for the 2022-23 Sorority year. The “Think Like a Boss: Building General Wealth while Decreasing Debt” seminar was on Saturday, November 12, 2022. This virtual event focused on financial wellness and developing a written financial roadmap to becoming financially secure.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Grand opening of first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center in Virginia
Recently, Amazon opened the doors of its newest robotics fulfillment center. in Suffolk, Virginia, to policymakers and community leaders for a special. grand opening event. The 3.8 million-square-foot facility is Amazon’s ninth. fulfillment center in Virginia, and the Commonwealth’s first Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center. More than 1,500 employees...
peninsulachronicle.com
Farmer’s Table Restaurant Now Open In Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS—The popular Smithfield restaurant, Farmer’s Table, opened a new location in Newport News on Friday, November 18 in the space next to Port Arthur Chinese at 11135 Warwick Blvd. The spot is strategically located within a few minutes of Christopher Newport University and Riverside Regional Medical Center.
Days after Walmart mass shooting, two survivors serve others for Thanksgiving
NORFOLK, Va. — Two survivors of the Walmart mass shooting in Chesapeake are thankful to be alive, and on Thanksgiving, they expressed their gratitude by serving others. For Mechele Hairston, this holiday is now a story of survival and perseverance. “Beyond the adversity, just move forward," she said. Hairston...
straightarrownews.com
Virginia gunman believed to be Walmart employee, Colorado gunman nonbinary
Investigators believe the Virginia Walmart shooter who killed six people Tuesday night was a Walmart employee. According to Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky, the shooter opened fire on other Walmart employees in a break room. Police believe the gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. His identity had not been...
Comments / 1