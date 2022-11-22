Read full article on original website
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
Why Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this company is driving...
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 8.41%...
Why Is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Midstream Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Is Canadian Pacific (CP) Up 9.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Canadian Pacific (CP). Shares have added about 9.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Canadian Pacific due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Friday after a choppy ride, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers. The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of 10.47 points or 0.09% at 11,168.03. The index, which climbed to 11,140.38...
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Delta Air Lines (DAL) closed at $35.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.77% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the airline...
5 Top-Ranked Stocks With Dividend Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Five top-ranked stocks with...
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $265.13, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
Making a Profit from Stock Dips
As the saying goes, "from the ashes a phoenix shall arise." And the same can be said for our current market. The Fed is going to continue to be “forceful” in its fight against inflation, and that has caused many investors to “pivot” from prior plans around a shift in Fed policy. Such a pivot has called for the Fed to begin to ease rates in the foreseeable future.
Why Celsius Holdings Stock Was Climbing This Week
Shares of Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) were on the move this week after the energy drink maker signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to become its official energy drink partner. Celsius stock jumped on the news on Wednesday and continued to gain on Friday. For the week,...
Here's Why You Should Hold Crane Holdings (CR) Stock for Now
Crane Holdings Co. CR is well-poised to gain from its diverse end markets, including general industrial, chemical and pharmaceutical markets despite pandemic impacts, inflationary pressures and supply-chain issues. Also, CR’s improving order trends, investment in technology, efforts to develop products and focus on commercial excellence will likely boost its performance in the quarters ahead.
Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $90.91, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the investment...
Why Stitch Fix Is Rising This Week
Shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) were rising 8.6% this week compared to where they closed last Friday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, rebounding from last week's sharp 23% plunge. The online fashion subscription service has been largely moving higher all week long on no company-specific news,...
American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.50, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real...
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.85, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the...
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
