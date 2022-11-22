Read full article on original website
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
Football: Henderson, Smith-Njigba among 8 Buckeyes unavailable against MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes handle ‘disheartening’ consecutive loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren calls for Michigan, Ohio State to both make College Football Playoff
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes Michigan and Ohio State should each make the College Football Playoff after the No. 3 Wolverines' 45-23 win at the No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday. While U-M has the inside track to the College Football Playoff and OSU appears to be on the outside looking in, Warren pounded the table for the two Big Ten East powers.
Ryan Day draws media criticism after Ohio State's second-straight blowout loss to Michigan
Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second-straight lopsided loss to their arch-rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
Michigan football players plant flag on Ohio State midfield logo after Wolverines' win over Buckeyes
After beating Ohio State, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday, Michigan football players planted the school's flag onto the Buckeyes' midfield logo. Michigan went into the fourth quarter leading 24-20 but closed on a 21-3 run to secure a dominant victory over its arch-rival. The win marked the second in a row over Ohio State for the Wolverines. It secured Michigan a second-consecutive trip to the Big Ten Championship Game as well.
Sights and Sounds: Rivalry game, Big Ten East title goes to Michigan over OSU
We have photos, highlights, analysis and postgame videos from Ohio State’s regular season-ending loss to Michigan on Saturday. The third-ranked Wolverines hit a handful of big plays and rolled to a 45-23 win over the second-rated Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Thanks to Dan Harker for his help with this...
Michigan players react to Ohio State win, Donovan Edwards exudes confidence
Michigan's destruction of Ohio State for the second-consecutive season pushed the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship and provides momentum moving forward in the national title hunt according to quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for another while Edwards galloped his way to 216 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to thwart the Buckeyes.
Sights and sounds: Behind the scenes of Michigan's victory over Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — During an early fall day in Ann Arbor, before the weather had turned cooler and before every week was game week, Michigan football’s RJ Moten stood at the podium and said the following:. “We will be the best defense in the nation.”. A few minutes...
A second straight blowout loss to Michigan provides another failure of a season for Ohio State
When Michigan players talked this past offseason about a changing of the guard in the Big Ten, many outside of Ann Arbor chuckled. While the Wolverines were a talented team, Ohio State was still considered the class of the conference, the team with the chance to compete for a national championship in 2022.
Michigan State football post-game grades: Penn State
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — An inconsistent Michigan State team played another inconsistent game Saturday evening at Penn State. The Spartans got pushed around and made some costly defensive mistakes early while their offense tripped over itself. Then, in the second half, MSU buckled down and put together some stops and sustained some drives, but it was too late, and the Nittany Lions were able to reignite their offense down the stretch and come away with a 35-16 victory over the Spartans.
Report Card: Penn State surges past Michigan State on Senior Day
No. 11 Penn State closed out the 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State at Beaver Stadium Saturday. This is my report card from the game. Note that the Nittany Lions will enter a to-be-determined bowl at 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten, which is better than most observers (including this one) expected. But in the final conference game of the year, there were plenty of ups and quite a few downs, as well.
Top takes as Penn State rolls past Michigan State in regular-season finale
After not being in a competitive game in the month of November, No. 11 Penn State found itself leading unranked Michigan State 21-16 midway through the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium Saturday. The Nittany Lions opened the month by destroying Indiana, Maryland and Rutgers, but Sparty seemed to have PSU in trouble.
PODCAST: Penn State completes unbeaten November with 10th win
On Saturday night against Michigan State, No. 11 Penn State was challenged in a way it hadn't been this month, but the Nittany Lions ultimately put things away with emphasis en route to a 10-2 regular season finish. PSU responded to the Spartans' 13-0 second-half run with two touchdowns and a takeaway, prevailing 35-16 on Senior Day in Beaver Stadium.
Watch: Pregame Ohio State band progran, senior recognition ceremony
We have video of the pregame Ohio State marching band program as well as the senior ceremony before Saturday's game against Michigan. The band performed its ramp entrance, the Buckeye Battle Cry, a tribute to Michigan, Script Ohio, Fight The Team with the team's tunnel entrance and the Star Spangled Banner.
Bret Bielema 'congratulates' Michigan, Purdue for reaching Big Ten Championship Game, harps on officiating
Bret Bielema took to Twitter and offered message-sending congratulations to Michigan and Purdue for reaching the Big Ten Championship Game. He did so while harping on officiating. Illinois lost to the Boilermakers and Wolverines this month by a combined nine points and there were questionable calls in both games, leading to Bielema asking for an explanation.
Dante Moore closes King career with another virtuoso performance
Detroit King won a state title on Saturday night and quarterback Dante Moore delivered once again and it came during a senior year where some wondered if he could repeat his junior season success.
Live Updates: No. 18 Ducks conclude PKI with Michigan State
PORTLAND, Ore. — The 18th ranked Ducks will conclude their PK Invitational experience with a morning tip against Michigan State. The game is set for 10 AM and will air on ESPN2. Oregon (4-1) dropped its first game in Portland on Thursday to North Carolina. The game was competitive...
