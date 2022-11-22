STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — An inconsistent Michigan State team played another inconsistent game Saturday evening at Penn State. The Spartans got pushed around and made some costly defensive mistakes early while their offense tripped over itself. Then, in the second half, MSU buckled down and put together some stops and sustained some drives, but it was too late, and the Nittany Lions were able to reignite their offense down the stretch and come away with a 35-16 victory over the Spartans.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO