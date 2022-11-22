ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren calls for Michigan, Ohio State to both make College Football Playoff

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren believes Michigan and Ohio State should each make the College Football Playoff after the No. 3 Wolverines' 45-23 win at the No. 2 Buckeyes Saturday. While U-M has the inside track to the College Football Playoff and OSU appears to be on the outside looking in, Warren pounded the table for the two Big Ten East powers.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ryan Day draws media criticism after Ohio State's second-straight blowout loss to Michigan

Ohio State coach Ryan Day is taking major criticism following Saturday's blowout loss to Michigan, the Buckeyes' second-straight lopsided loss to their arch-rival that nullifies a Big Ten East title and could keep them out of the College Football Playoff. Michigan outscored Ohio State, 28-3, in the second half and punished the Buckeyes on the ground without Blake Corum after Donovan Edwards galloped his way to 214 yards and two scores.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan football players plant flag on Ohio State midfield logo after Wolverines' win over Buckeyes

After beating Ohio State, 45-23, in Columbus on Saturday, Michigan football players planted the school's flag onto the Buckeyes' midfield logo. Michigan went into the fourth quarter leading 24-20 but closed on a 21-3 run to secure a dominant victory over its arch-rival. The win marked the second in a row over Ohio State for the Wolverines. It secured Michigan a second-consecutive trip to the Big Ten Championship Game as well.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan players react to Ohio State win, Donovan Edwards exudes confidence

Michigan's destruction of Ohio State for the second-consecutive season pushed the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship and provides momentum moving forward in the national title hunt according to quarterback JJ McCarthy and running back Donovan Edwards. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for another while Edwards galloped his way to 216 yards and two touchdowns on the ground to thwart the Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
Michigan State football post-game grades: Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — An inconsistent Michigan State team played another inconsistent game Saturday evening at Penn State. The Spartans got pushed around and made some costly defensive mistakes early while their offense tripped over itself. Then, in the second half, MSU buckled down and put together some stops and sustained some drives, but it was too late, and the Nittany Lions were able to reignite their offense down the stretch and come away with a 35-16 victory over the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
Report Card: Penn State surges past Michigan State on Senior Day

No. 11 Penn State closed out the 2022 regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State at Beaver Stadium Saturday. This is my report card from the game. Note that the Nittany Lions will enter a to-be-determined bowl at 10-2 overall and 7-2 in the Big Ten, which is better than most observers (including this one) expected. But in the final conference game of the year, there were plenty of ups and quite a few downs, as well.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PODCAST: Penn State completes unbeaten November with 10th win

On Saturday night against Michigan State, No. 11 Penn State was challenged in a way it hadn't been this month, but the Nittany Lions ultimately put things away with emphasis en route to a 10-2 regular season finish. PSU responded to the Spartans' 13-0 second-half run with two touchdowns and a takeaway, prevailing 35-16 on Senior Day in Beaver Stadium.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bret Bielema 'congratulates' Michigan, Purdue for reaching Big Ten Championship Game, harps on officiating

Bret Bielema took to Twitter and offered message-sending congratulations to Michigan and Purdue for reaching the Big Ten Championship Game. He did so while harping on officiating. Illinois lost to the Boilermakers and Wolverines this month by a combined nine points and there were questionable calls in both games, leading to Bielema asking for an explanation.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
