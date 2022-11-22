Read full article on original website
Two Upstate New York Towns Get Honored By Country Living Magazine
There is one thing that is pretty predictable about New York in the Winter, and that is the fact that it is usually very WHITE. Have you ever thought to yourself about how blessed that we can be to live in such a beautiful place during the season? I know I have.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Signs Legislation to Advance New York's Transition to Clean Transportation
Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation that will advance clean transportation efforts by removing barriers to the installation of electric vehicle charging stations on private property. The legislation will prevent homeowners' associations from prohibiting homeowners from installing charging stations on their private property while also allowing the associations to provide input on the installation process. By making it easier for New Yorkers to transition to electric vehicles, this legislation will contribute to New York State's goal of reaching 850,000 zero-emission vehicles by 2025, and for all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035.
Saratogian
DEC addresses new semi-automatic gun laws
New York State recently adopted new requirements for the purchase and transfer of ownership of semi-automatic rifles and the purchase, possession, storage, and transport of firearms, rifles and shotguns in sensitive or restricted areas in New York. Refer to gunsafety.ny.gov for details about how these laws affect gun owners. This...
wrrv.com
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
mynbc5.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stops in northern New York this weekend
MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. — An annual holiday tradition is about to roll into northern New York once more. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make stops in New York this weekend, with six shows scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27, and Monday, Nov. 28. Organizers for each event are asking attendees...
Massive Student Loan News For New York State
The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
Upstate New York Village Named Most Beautiful Wonderland In The World
We rounded the bend and right there in front of me was the most magical and glittering iced-over winter wonderland I had ever seen. Upstate New York bursts with beauty, but one village rises above the rest. Actually, it rises above all of the most beautiful winter villages in the world.
New York Asking Parents To Avoid This Gift
Thanksgiving has come and gone already? How is it possible? It seems we were just warning parents about the dangers of Halloween candy and asking drivers to use caution as trick-or-treating was going on. The year is almost over and yet there is one more new warning that New York has for us.
Snowblower Etiquette Everyone In New York Should Know
The snow is here in New York and now we have to clear our driveways and sidewalks. One way to get rid of the snow is shoveling it out of the way, the other way is to fire up the snowblower and throw the snow away. Of course, with snowblowers...
These Low Gas Prices are the Lowest Around, and 5th Lowest in NYS
The Utica-Rome Mohawk Valley average gas price this Thanksgiving weekend is $3.84 for regular unleaded, according to AAA. However, there's one local gas station that's been busting the trend since their grand re-opening on October 28th. Stewarts on East Clark Street in Ilion has had significantly lower gas prices all...
newyorkalmanack.com
Preparing For The Upcoming Snowmobile Season
The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Snowmobile Bureau is reminding snowmobilers that despite the large snowfalls in the Tug Hill and in western New York, snowmobile trails are not open at this time. For public safety reasons, grooming generally may not begin until the closure of Big Game...
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Advocates Call for Update to New York’s “Bottle Bill”
More than 300 New York groups calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to modernize the state’s bottle bill. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Returnable Container Act, advocates released a letter to Gov. Hochul. This letter was signed by various New York environmental and community groups, asking for...
localsyr.com
Rise N Shine owner opening new restaurants in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Whether you like it warm or chilled, the crew at Lobster Babe has a roll for you. “It’s about the fun flavors,” said Danielle Mercuri the owner and restauranteur, “The way that you can play with lobster is unreal.”. And so is...
Lancaster Farming
Finger Lakes Plant to Add Extended-Shelf-Life Milk Processing
A farmer-owned dairy plant in New York plans to branch into extended-shelf-life milk as part of a 130,000-square-foot expansion. Cayuga Milk Ingredients expects to start construction on the aseptic processing line next spring at its Auburn plant, the company said in a Nov. 4 announcement. The high-speed bottling line will...
This “Paint” is Alive! Viral Photo Stuns New York
Nature is incredible, and there is absolutely no shortage of its stunning features here in the Hudson Valley. A recent photo caught many New Yorkers off guard when they were introduced to a living organism unlike any other. "Think this is just a photo of a yellow paint splotch? Think...
Should New York recognize pistol permits from other states?
Some of these states may have restricted reciprocity, which means they'll recognize New York's pistol permits under certain regulations.
Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?
As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
Teepees Light Up for Peace This Holiday in Central New York
The lighted teepees are returning for the holiday season. The Oneida Indian Nation is bringing back the Passage of Peace. Ten multicolored illuminated teepees are set up near the New York State Thruway for all to see. Teepee Meanings. Seven of the teepees are located on the westbound side of...
LongIslandPress
What is The Best Restaurant on Long Island?
What’s great about living on Long Island is that there are so many restaurants to choose from, but what is the best restaurant on Long Island?. Long Islanders voted Salvatore’s of Elmont Pizzeria & Restaurant the Best Restaurant on Long Island in the 2022 Bethpage Best of Long Island contest!
