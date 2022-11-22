ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

S22+ No notification sound

Welcome to Android Central! It might. Do you have any 3rd party apps installed that have any control over sound?. Thanks for your response. I found the problem was my hearing aid app, Philips HearLink. I uninstalled it (didn't really need it anyway) and the notification sounds were restored. However, my email and msg apps seem to be inconsistent in sounding alerts which I'll look into more at a later time.
Android Central

AOD power save using MORE power??

I recently got a Samsung Watch 4 Classic 46mm on a black friday special and I'm enjoying it. Though the battery seems quite unforgiving compared to my last smart watch. But I just charge when I'm in the shower daily and that seems for the most part good enough. I...
Android Central

Moto edge 20 vs OnePlus nord 2 lite

Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Buyers Guide forum for more specific traffic. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
Android Central

how do i begin to emulate on tab s6?

Ive google searched for articles leading me to a guide about how to install an emulator on my tablet, found nothing but reviews. Ive searched on google,reddit, youtube and XDA. is there anyone that can show me lead me to a guide about how to install and start retro gaming on my tablet? anything is appreciated. thanks ahead of time.
Android Central

Can Moto G Pro use WiFi calling?

Vodafone are telling our family that we need to buy three new phones because our Moto G Pro's aren't compatible with WiFi calling:. Your current phone uses 4G for data, but our 3G network for calls and texts. Once our 3G network closes, you will still be able to send texts and make calls using 2G, but you’ll get a better connection by switching to 4G. Don’t worry though – you still have plenty of time, and we’re on hand to help.
Android Central

KIndle fire hd7 tste bootloop

Probably best place to ask this question is XDA Forum since you used TWRP. I'll leave a Link to register so you can communicate here, As a guest account you can only post questions but can't reply. I moved this to the Kindle Fire HD forum for more specific traffic.
Android Central

Fast charging issue please help

I purchased a second hand Samsung s10 plus, the seller provided a non genuine cable and no plug. I'm using a Huawei super charge plug and huawei 5A cable but I have never seen it fast charging. I have changed the settings to fast charging option. It still takes ages to charge.
Android Central

Lost phone with unregistered sim. Any way to find from previous logins?

How is that done? I was hoping that Google would have known based on the Google Play games I played with the device, but that doesn't seem to be the case. D:. When u open find my device upper right corner is your account profile tap if u have multiple.
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases 2022

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a premium foldable that packs in a number of innovative features in a futuristic-looking body. That said, it's a fragile device that needs solid protection, which is why we've rounded up some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases available in the market today.
Android Central

Samsung Galaxy A53 vs. A52: Which should you buy?

These two Galaxy A-series phones have quite a lot in common, making it tough to choose which to buy. Similarly, A52 users may wonder if it's worth the upgrade to the A53. We break down all of the pros and cons to help make the choice clearer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy