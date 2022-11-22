Read full article on original website
Is This Stock-Split Stock a Buy For 2023?
Over the past 10 months, several high-profile stock splits helped animate an already lively stock market. One of them was that of the medical device expert DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM), which completed a 4-for-1 stock split in June. Of course, stock splits don't fundamentally change the prospects of the company, and...
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
iShares MSCI Japan Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for EWJ
In trading on Wednesday, shares of the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (Symbol: EWJ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.57, changing hands as high as $55.74 per share. iShares MSCI Japan shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EWJ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/26/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. NOW INC (DNOW) is a small-cap value stock in...
Stocks To Buy Today? 2 Lithium Mining Stocks In Focus
Lithium mining stocks have been on the rise in recent years, as the demand for lithium batteries has exploded. A number of companies have significant holdings in Lithium deposits, and these companies are reaping the benefits. Lithium stocks can be a good investment for a number of reasons. First, Lithium...
Fox's (FOXA) Merger With News Corp Faces Heavy Opposition
Fox Corporation’s FOXA recent announcement of the merger with News Corporation NWSA has been facing opposition from big shareholders. Major investors like Independent Franchise Partners, a London-based investment firm fears that combining the two companies would fail to realize the full value of the company, which doesn’t serve well for them.
5 Reasons to Add BOK Financial (BOKF) to Your Portfolio Now
It seems wise to buy BOK Financial Corporation BOKF stock now, given its strong fundamentals and efforts to diversify the loan portfolio. The favorable higher interest rate environment will act as a tailwind. The company’s steady capital-deployment activities are backed by a solid balance-sheet position. The company has been...
Why Activision Blizzard Stock Got Hit Today
Over the Thanksgiving break, while markets were closed for trading, Politico reported that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) "is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft's $69 billion takeover of video game giant Activision Blizzard." On Friday morning, as trading resumed after the holiday, Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock tumbled in response.
LOMA vs. NVR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
Investors interested in Building Products - Home Builders stocks are likely familiar with Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR (LOMA) and NVR (NVR). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love LSI (LYTS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
3 Stable Israeli Tech Stocks That Can Weather the Storm
Despite commanding a population of about nine million people, Israel consistently churns out an impressive number of innovative technology firms. Many nickname the country “Startup Nation” for its pioneering spirit and its hosting of research centers for the world’s top blue chips. However, economic realities force a rethink in Israeli tech stocks toward fiscally stable enterprises. Therefore, the companies Check Point (NASDAQ:CHKP), NICE (NASDAQ:NICE), and Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) present much intrigue.
2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before the Big Bull Rally
Investors looking for growth stock choices ahead of the next potential bull rally would do well to look to the fitness industry. Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) and Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) sit at the head of a pack of fitness offerings suppressed by the start of the global pandemic event. These shares faced further headwinds with the recent downturn in financial markets and increases in interest rates from central banks.
Energy Sector Update for 11/25/2022: BNRG,NOVA,PDCE,JKSS
Energy stocks were mixed this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.5% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was down 0.1%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was dropping 0.1% but the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.7%. West Texas Intermediate crude oil turned lower...
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
U.S. Stocks Close Mixed Following Shortened Session
(RTTNews) - With trading activity remaining subdued following the Thanksgiving Day holiday on Thursday, stocks turned in a lackluster performance during trading on Friday. Despite the choppy trading, the Dow ended the session at a new seven-month closing high. The major averages eventually finished the shortened session mixed. While the...
Carnival (CCL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Carnival (CCL) closed the most recent trading day at $9.73, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the cruise...
Why Is Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Up 7.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). Shares have added about 7.1% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Antero Midstream Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Why Is EQT Corporation (EQT) Up 11.4% Since Last Earnings Report?
A month has gone by since the last earnings report for EQT Corporation (EQT). Shares have added about 11.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500. Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is EQT Corporation due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Swiss Market Ends Marginally Up
(RTTNews) - The Switzerland stock market ended slightly up on Friday after a choppy ride, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of fresh triggers. The benchmark SMI ended with a small gain of 10.47 points or 0.09% at 11,168.03. The index, which climbed to 11,140.38...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
