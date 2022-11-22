Read full article on original website
City of La Crosse planning for affordable housing at River Point District
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A developer wants to build more affordable housing in the City of La Crosse. For the past few months, the Economic Development Commission has been planning for the River Point District. That’s the area of land directly across from Festival Foods on Copeland Avenue. On Tuesday, the commission heard from the developer of the proposed Driftless...
Guttenberg merchants plan open house, Christmas parade
The traditional Christmas open house held by Guttenberg merchants will once again be held on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and will coincide with the national "Small Business Saturday" promotion. Participating merchants will be offering special sales, refreshments and door prizes that day as they welcome customers shopping for the holidays.
Hoffman Hall annual Turkey Trot
The annual Hoffman Hall Turkey Trot will be taking place on November 24. On site registration is from 7:00 - 7:45 a.m. According to Mike Ulrich, Prairie du Chien Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director, the event normally hosts between 100-200 people. “It cool because it is has become a family tradition for many people,” states Ulrich. “Kids come home the night before and then the entire family takes part in the run. In the past few years people have even been coming with their dogs.”
Oak savanna restoration underway
Clayton County Conservation naturalist Kenny Slocum admires the forb diversity in the goat prairie at the Bloody Run County Park oak savanna. (Photo submitted)
Pop-up shop opens for Black Friday business at Valley View Mall
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Valley View Mall is also home to a few small business pop-up stores, including a vintage clothing pop-up. A group of friends have been running it for about a year. They haven’t picked out a name yet– but that doesn’t seem to matter. The owners say their store stands out from the rest and attracts more...
Former Shopko building on south side of La Crosse sold to local business owner
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A local business owner is buying a former La Crosse Shopko. Allan McCormick is purchasing the building on Mormon Coulee Road. McCormick is the owner of La Crosse Technology. The Shopko building has been vacant since 2019. It’s not clear how McCormick plans to use the building. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL...
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
Hats and scarfs were made to be given away
Karen Lindh has created over 150 scarfs and hats to give to those who need them in Prairie du Chien and the surrounding areas. Her sister, Patti Bailey, assisted in gathering yarn and encouraging her sister’s desire to give back to the community. “Patty got me into this. I...
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
Blackout Wednesday: La Crosse law enforcement remind people the dangers of binge drinking
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday season, but it’s also the start of a weekend filled with drinking. Some people call it Blackout Wednesday. It’s also known as Drinksgiving — a night to binge before Thanksgiving. “We will see an increase in alcohol related things,” said La Crosse Police Sgt. Brook Pataska. According to the National Highway Traffic...
La Crosse man convicted of weapons charge, after summertime shooting incident on George Street
A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been found guilty of felony possession of a firearm, in connection with a north-side shooting spree last summer. Dakota Fair entered a plea on the weapon charge, while a charge of reckless endangerment was dismissed. A video showed Fair firing a gun at buildings...
Overview of local schools State report cards
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) district and school report cards came up this past week and the PdC public school district performance received a 65.8 % overall giving them three stars, meaning the district ‘Meets Expectations.’ River Ridge district rating was 74 % , Seneca district rating was 75.3%, and Wauzeka-Steuben schools received an overall rating of 82.1% giving them all a four start rating thus “Exceeding expectations”.
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
Patricia L. Benish
Patricia L. Benish, 88 of Prairie du Chien passed away peacefully on Nov. 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. Patricia was born Dec. 24, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of Donald and Verda (Church) Myers. Patricia married Donald F. Benish on Oct. 25, 1952, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Prairie du Chien. She worked at the Crawford County Courthouse for 38 years; first as deputy county clerk for 22 years and 12 years proudly serving as the first female elected county clerk until her retirement in 1997. Patricia’s husband, Donald preceded her in death on Jan. 27, 1977.
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat
A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
Cresco Woman Scores Strange Payday From the Iowa Lottery
No matter how you cut it, winning a major lottery prize is life-changing, right? You drop a good chunk of change in anyone's lap and they'll certainly be impacted, hopefully positively, by the extra moolah. For one NE Iowa woman, the amount isn't as cut and dry as your typical...
