Read full article on original website
Related
pdccourier.com
Oak savanna restoration underway
Clayton County Conservation naturalist Kenny Slocum admires the forb diversity in the goat prairie at the Bloody Run County Park oak savanna. (Photo submitted)
pdccourier.com
Overview of local schools State report cards
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) district and school report cards came up this past week and the PdC public school district performance received a 65.8 % overall giving them three stars, meaning the district ‘Meets Expectations.’ River Ridge district rating was 74 % , Seneca district rating was 75.3%, and Wauzeka-Steuben schools received an overall rating of 82.1% giving them all a four start rating thus “Exceeding expectations”.
pdccourier.com
Hoffman Hall annual Turkey Trot
The annual Hoffman Hall Turkey Trot will be taking place on November 24. On site registration is from 7:00 - 7:45 a.m. According to Mike Ulrich, Prairie du Chien Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director, the event normally hosts between 100-200 people. “It cool because it is has become a family tradition for many people,” states Ulrich. “Kids come home the night before and then the entire family takes part in the run. In the past few years people have even been coming with their dogs.”
pdccourier.com
Guttenberg merchants plan open house, Christmas parade
The traditional Christmas open house held by Guttenberg merchants will once again be held on the Saturday following Thanksgiving and will coincide with the national "Small Business Saturday" promotion. Participating merchants will be offering special sales, refreshments and door prizes that day as they welcome customers shopping for the holidays.
pdccourier.com
Hats and scarfs were made to be given away
Karen Lindh has created over 150 scarfs and hats to give to those who need them in Prairie du Chien and the surrounding areas. Her sister, Patti Bailey, assisted in gathering yarn and encouraging her sister’s desire to give back to the community. “Patty got me into this. I...
pdccourier.com
Hornet Girls open season with a Win
Wauzeka-Steuben junior Morgan Berger threads her way to the basket Tuesday at home against Southwestern. the Hornets Won their season opener 31-29. (Cara Dempski/Courier Press)
Comments / 0