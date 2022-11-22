The annual Hoffman Hall Turkey Trot will be taking place on November 24. On site registration is from 7:00 - 7:45 a.m. According to Mike Ulrich, Prairie du Chien Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director, the event normally hosts between 100-200 people. “It cool because it is has become a family tradition for many people,” states Ulrich. “Kids come home the night before and then the entire family takes part in the run. In the past few years people have even been coming with their dogs.”

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO