American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
A new airline is planning low-cost transatlantic flights

Fly Atlantic, a new budget airline offering low cost transatlantic flights, plans to start operating in summer 2024. It will fly to the US from its Belfast base, as well as launching short-haul intra-European routes.
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription

All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
UK airline first to trial 2.5 second scanners where your face replaces your passport

British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats

A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
Marriott Introduces Apartments By Marriott, A Possible Competitor To Airbnb

A lot of organizations in the travel industry were forced to change their business model during and after the pandemic. Many businesses haven’t recovered but the ones that do can credit their existence to their ability to adapt to the times. One stand-out that comes to mind is the Marriott Hotels brand.
Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises

Here’s a roundup of Black Friday Travel Deals 2022: Hotels, Airlines, Cruises. Viceroy Hotels & Resorts is a global modern luxury brand, inspiring travelers with one-of-a-kind, authentic experiences that bring together provocative design and intuitive service. Viceroy’s portfolio of hotels and resorts can be found in a diverse array of breathtaking and inspiring destinations, including Los Cabos, Santa Monica, Chicago, Riviera Maya, Snowmass, San Francisco, Washington D.C. and St. Lucia.
Afterpay Partners With Expedia to Make Holiday Travel Budget Friendly

Budgeting for your holiday travels just got a lot easier. As the leader in making “Buy Now, Pay Later” accessible for consumers, Afterpay has now partnered with travel booking company Expedia to make vacations and visiting loved ones more accessible for all. With simple “Pay in 4” installments, Afterpay is offering consumers more flexibility and freedom when it comes to travel budgeting.
Nium Unveils ‘Closed Loop’ Payments Alternative for Airlines and OTAs

Nium, the global platform for Modern Money Movement, has announced the launch of Nium Airline Payments (NAP), a closed-loop payments solution powered by Universal Air Travel Plan (UATP). NAP provides airlines, travel agents, and online travel agencies (OTAs) with a sustainable and equitable ‘closed loop’ payment model, which closes the door on damaging surcharges and business restricting non-acceptance policies that have inflated the cost of B2B travel payments for decades. Technology for the solution comes to Nium via its acquisition of travel payments optimization leader, Ixaris, in 2021.
Virgin Atlantic Cargo flies aid to Pakistan

Haider Choudrey, Bestway Group (L) and Ben Crump, Virgin Atlantic. Source: Virgin Atlantic Cargo. Virgin Atlantic Cargo has flown more than 20 tonnes of medicines to Pakistan where it will be distributed to victims of the recent flooding and resulting humanitarian disaster. The airline told Air Cargo News the aid...
Virgin Atlantic no longer supports a third runway at London Heathrow

The chief executive of Virgin Atlantic has launched a stinging attack on the passenger charges at its main airport, London Heathrow, and said he no longer supports a third runway there. Speaking at the Airlines 2022 event in London, Shai Weiss said: “Late last year, already the most expensive airport...
Get Round-Trip Flights to Top European Cities for Less Than $500

If you're already fantasizing about your 2023 travel plans, join the club. Thankfully, there's time to book some ultra cheap travel, so you can take one of your dream trips without breaking your bank account. Between January and March 2023, flights out of multiple US cities to Rome, Munich, and Frankfurt are as cheap as $460. The Points Guy first reported on the deal, which was flagged by Scott's Cheap Flights.
TOP 5 most luxurious casino hotels in Canada. Comfortable gambling holiday

If you love gambling and traveling, you should visit the Northern Territory. Canada is home to fantastic wildlife and many exciting places for tourists, but most importantly, it is the abode of risk lovers. When you like the commotion of profitable slot machines and comfort, then be sure to check out the best casino hotel complexes. We are pleased to present our selection of the TOP 5 luxury establishments in Canada.

