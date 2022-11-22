ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wonderland Performing Arts offers Holiday Camps for Children and Teens

A local music theater is hosting holiday camps for kids. The Wonderland Performing Arts will hold workshops in December that will teach children and teens acting lessons, musical theater, and dance. The holiday camps are for children ages 7 to 11 years old. There will be arts and crafts, songs, dancing, and food.

