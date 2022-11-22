Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Predator May Be Operating In MiamiStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Wendy's limited-time French Toast Sticks will stick around Florida through this weekBest of South FloridaPalm Beach County, FL
Related
Essence
Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week
Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
WSVN-TV
Special guests expected to make appearance at Outreach Centers in Miami-Dade, Broward
(WSVN) - Outreach programs in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving. The organization will be feeding the homeless community at 10 a.m., Thursday. Both centers are hosting a special traditional Thanksgiving giveaway to anyone who needs a meal. Special guests are expected to stop by...
floridavacationers.com
19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local
Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
sflcn.com
Let There Be Reggae Art Exhibition in Miami Returns December 1st
MIAMI – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Let There Be Reggae partners with Forever Family again for Art Basel to put on their “Uniquely Reggae Vibed” art exhibition. The event will take place Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown Brickell at Aaru Miami 801 Brickell Bay Drive.
WSVN-TV
Hot meals, fist bumps and P. Diddy: South Florida organizations help families in need on Thanksgiving
MIAMI (WSVN) - Holiday help came through for South Floridians in need on Thanksgiving Day at several events held in Miami-Dade and Broward counties. In North Miami, Embrace Girls Foundation, with the help of Interiors by Steven G., started the day on Thursday by hosting a feast for first responders.
secretmiami.com
10 Miami Black-Owned Businesses To Support This Black Friday, And Beyond!
Black Friday, the biggest shopping moment of the year, is inching closer and it’s likely that big corporations will surpass their goals without the help of our Black Friday shopping. So why not help out local, smaller businesses instead? Black Friday is also Black-owned business Friday so what better way to treat someone (or yourself) to delightful spoils from the businesses that help make Miami so great?
WSVN-TV
Owner says cat went missing after darting off transport van at SW Miami-Dade boarding facility
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A distraught cat owner is opening up after her pet took flight during a stop in South Florida. Cellphone video recorded by a worker at Miami International Airport captured Sani the cat in a crate before he went missing. Rebecca Bly, the feline’s owner, spoke...
Click10.com
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helps feed families at one of many Thanksgiving meal events in South Florida
MIAMI – From Miami-Dade to Broward, charities are helping fill South Floridians’ bellies on Thanksgiving Day, holding meal events to ensure no one goes hungry. One of those events featured some serious star power. Hip-hop mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs helped feed families on Thanksgiving Day for The Caring...
Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals
The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
Click10.com
Viewing, funeral for Miami native, among 3 killed in U. of Virginia shooting
MIAMI, Fla. – A viewing for University of Virginia football player D’Sean Perry was held Friday with the football player’s funeral set for Saturday as the Miami native is laid to rest. Perry, 22, was one of three people killed in a shooting at the University of...
southdadenewsleader.com
Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location
Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
soulofmiami.org
Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22
The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
NBC Miami
South Florida Shoppers Take Advantage of Black Friday Deals at Malls in Broward, Miami-Dade
While some South Floridians went to bed early with full stomachs, others hit the streets to take advantage of the Black Friday deals across Miami-Dade and Broward. Due to inflation, consumers are facing higher prices across the board compared with 2021, but some retailers say they’re rolling out their steepest markdowns since the pandemic began.
New-look Broward school board heads in right direction | Editorial
The political realignment of the Broward County School Board quickly became clear. Meeting for the first time after three new members were sworn in Tuesday, the board chose Lori Alhadeff as chairman. She got six votes. Torey Alston, who had been chairman, got two. Unlike all his colleagues, Alston got on the board through an appointment from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Until Tuesday’s swearing-in the ...
WSVN-TV
Evander Holyfield among volunteers helping neighbors in need at The Caring Center Center on Thanksgiving
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida organization who makes it their daily mission to help the homeless went the extra mile on Thanksgiving, thanks in part to some special guests. Hundreds of people turned out early on Thursday at The Caring Place in Hollywood as part of the Broward...
NBC Miami
Residency Dispute Leaves Fort Lauderdale City Commission Short-Staffed
The City of Fort Lauderdale is hoping to seat a full city commission, and soon. On Tuesday, the city’s website showed the only current elected officials as Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman. Former City Auditor, John Herbst, handily won the Commission District One seat on November 8th....
Miami New Times
Native Advocates Say They're Sick of UM Students Playing Indian Dress-Up
The University of Miami's Iron Arrow Honor Society — a group traditionally made up of non-Native students who dress up in tribal clothing and perform Indigenous ceremonies — is facing renewed backlash with a petition calling for it to be discarded in the dustbin of history. The petition,...
caneswarning.com
CFB expert examines Miami football transfer portal shopping list
The Miami football team has already lost six players to the transfer portal and could see that number at least double whenever its season ends. Clint Brewster of 247 Sports created a “Transfer Portal Shopping List: Positions Power 5 teams need to improve this offseason”. Expect Mario Cristobal and...
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami
Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones. But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
Comments / 0