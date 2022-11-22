ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Essence

Discover Miami’s Top Black Restaurants and Global Cuisine During Miami Art Week

Join the thousands of food-loving, hard-partying art lovers who make Miami’s annual Art Week come alive. Dine out, drink in and have fun. Art Basel is coming up. Black creators, artists, and chefs will gather throughout Miami to fellowship and celebrate their contributions to the art community and beyond. Miami’s Black eateries take center stage this year as throngs of international art fans travel to Miami for its annual Art Week celebration from November 29th to December 5th.
MIAMI, FL
floridavacationers.com

19 Hidden Gems In Miami (And Secret Spots!) From a Local

Miami is a typical vacation city located in Florida. Whether it is for Spring Break or just a family vacation in the summer, many people come to this coastal city for some rest and relaxation and to have some fun. There are many places to visit within the city limits...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
sflcn.com

Let There Be Reggae Art Exhibition in Miami Returns December 1st

MIAMI – After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, Let There Be Reggae partners with Forever Family again for Art Basel to put on their “Uniquely Reggae Vibed” art exhibition. The event will take place Thursday, December 1, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown Brickell at Aaru Miami 801 Brickell Bay Drive.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

10 Miami Black-Owned Businesses To Support This Black Friday, And Beyond!

Black Friday, the biggest shopping moment of the year, is inching closer and it’s likely that big corporations will surpass their goals without the help of our Black Friday shopping. So why not help out local, smaller businesses instead? Black Friday is also Black-owned business Friday so what better way to treat someone (or yourself) to delightful spoils from the businesses that help make Miami so great?
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals

The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location

Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
HOMESTEAD, FL
soulofmiami.org

Thanksgiving Brunch at Trump International Beach Resort Miami 11/24/22

The iconic Trump International Beach Resort Miami on Sunny Isles Beach is inviting families and friends to get together and give thanks over brunch this year. The special offering, accompanied by live music, will take place on Thursday, November 24 at the resort’s Azzurro restaurant. Guests can start things...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New-look Broward school board heads in right direction | Editorial

The political realignment of the Broward County School Board quickly became clear. Meeting for the first time after three new members were sworn in Tuesday, the board chose Lori Alhadeff as chairman. She got six votes. Torey Alston, who had been chairman, got two. Unlike all his colleagues, Alston got on the board through an appointment from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Until Tuesday’s swearing-in the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
caneswarning.com

CFB expert examines Miami football transfer portal shopping list

The Miami football team has already lost six players to the transfer portal and could see that number at least double whenever its season ends. Clint Brewster of 247 Sports created a “Transfer Portal Shopping List: Positions Power 5 teams need to improve this offseason”. Expect Mario Cristobal and...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Bars Open Thanksgiving Day in Miami

Thanksgiving 2022 has arrived, and that means turkey time with friends, family, and loved ones. But if none of those things are in your plans this week, we won't judge. Instead, we offer this alphabetical list of places to escape T-Day — if only for a drink or two.
MIAMI, FL

