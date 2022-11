SAN DIEGO – Visiting Air Force snapped San Diego State's three-game winning streak and spoiled the Aztecs' Senior Night festivities with a 13-3 triumph on Saturday at Snapdragon Stadium. With the loss, SDSU also saw its nine-game victory streak against the Falcons halted, slipping to 7-5 on the year...

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO