Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham looks set to be the new coach at Arizona State. According to multiple reports including SI and ESPN, the ASU graduate is in line to take over at his alma mater. Dillingham, 32, was the offensive coordinator at Florida State and Auburn before he moved to Oregon after Dan Lanning was hired ahead of the 2022 season.
