Big Ten boss Kevin Warren: 'Without a doubt' OSU deserves CFP spot
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren made the case for Ohio State to make the College Football Playoff despite its 45-23 loss to Michigan on Saturday.
Reports: Arizona State eyeing Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham as next head coach
Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham looks set to be the new coach at Arizona State. According to multiple reports including SI and ESPN, the ASU graduate is in line to take over at his alma mater. Dillingham, 32, was the offensive coordinator at Florida State and Auburn before he moved to Oregon after Dan Lanning was hired ahead of the 2022 season.
No. 3 Michigan beats Ohio State for 2nd straight year, 45-23
J.J. McCarthy threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score, Donovan Edwards ran for two long fourth-quarter TDs and No. 3 Michigan pulled away for a 45-23 rout of No. 2 Ohio State.
2023 NBA draft prospect Victor Wembanyama excels in win over Nancy
The French prospect with an 8-foot wingspan continued to show his skills in a 92-78 win on Saturday.
