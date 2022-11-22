Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule expected to finalize contract with programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trey Palmer has historic date in winThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer headed to NFL draftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule announced as head coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Forward Derrick Walker's status day=to-dayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: Nebraska’s future waits for a night as Trey Palmer, Blackshirts play spoiler to Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — A determined gleam in his eyes, barely cracking a smile, Garrett Nelson toted The Heroes Trophy that Nebraska football hadn’t hoisted since he was in middle school. The prize for NU’s 24-17 upset of Iowa, the trophy stayed firmly in Nelson’s hands until midfield of Kinnick Stadium, where he veered sharply to his left, a horde of hugging, laughing Huskers in tow.
North Platte Telegraph
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Iowa
LINCOLN — The World-Herald's Dirk Chatelain is handing out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas. Here are the grades coming out of the Iowa game. * * *. RUN OFFENSE. The biggest issue during an otherwise impressive day? Nebraska’s inability to generate a ground game....
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska holds off Iowa 24-17 to snap seven-game skid vs. Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY, Iowa — In a season full of twists and turns, Nebraska saved one last unexpected performance for its final game of the year. While Iowa had a division title to play for, it was Nebraska that showed more competitive fire in the rivals’ annual Black Friday showdown. And for the first time since 2014, Nebraska emerged from the matchup with a win.
North Platte Telegraph
Seeing Red: Luke Mullin's extra points from Nebraska's 24-17 win over Iowa
Nebraska football writer Luke Mullin offers his extra points from the Husker football team's 24-17 win over Iowa on Friday at Kinnick Stadium. It was over when: Nebraska linebacker Chris Kolarevic intercepted Alex Padilla's pass with 42 seconds left in the game. To that point, Husker fans would have been on the edge of their seats recalling last week's Wisconsin touchdown with under a minute left in the game. When Kolarevic came down with Padilla's pass, it was all over.
North Platte Telegraph
The grades: Nebraska 24, Iowa 17
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 24-17 win over Iowa. Nebraska’s run game, with Anthony Grant at the helm, could not generate much juice. Grant led all of Nebraska’s rushers in carries with 14 and amassed just 6 yards...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska shuts out Iowa in first half as Trey Palmer breaks season receiving yards record
IOWA CITY — Trey Palmer broke the Nebraska single-season record for receiving yards while catching two touchdown passes and the defense forced a pair of quarterback strip sacks to spark the Huskers to a 17-0 halftime lead over shell-shocked Iowa. Palmer erupted for six catches for 138 yards and...
North Platte Telegraph
Sound waves: What others are saying about Friday's Husker game
A look at some talking points after the Huskers' game against Iowa on Friday. Coach Kirk Ferentz: We just didn’t do the things you have to to be successful. ... We really put ourselves in a tough position in the first half. Ferentz on senior class: A tremendous group....
North Platte Telegraph
Shatel: Win over Iowa could be the start of a very good weekend for Nebraska
IOWA CITY — The best parties just happen. An amazing win. Hoisting a forgotten trophy. A celebration with fans. A curtain call. The thing is, this party might just be getting started. Nebraska stunned Iowa on Friday, right here in the House of Kinnick, knocking the Hawkeyes out of...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Don't lose sight of Huskers' Black Friday win amid coaching search
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Garrett Nelson began to sob. While embraced in a postgame hug with one of his coaches, the tears streaking down his face began to smudge his eyeblack. No, these weren’t sad tears. They were ones of jubilation, exhilaration and relief. As a kid from...
North Platte Telegraph
Game On: Storylines, matchups to watch (and a prediction) for Huskers vs. Hawkeyes
Nebraska will look to spoil Iowa's chances of winning the Big Ten West in its annual Black Friday game at Kinnick Stadium. Here’s a closer look at how the Huskers and Hawkeyes match up. How the Huskers light up the scoreboard. 1. Efficient runs: The last few weeks have...
North Platte Telegraph
Casey Thompson addresses his health and future at Nebraska
Before Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson makes any decision about his future at Nebraska or meets with NU’s prospective new coach, he’s ready to rest and mull over an important decision about his health. In the wake of the Huskers’ 24-17 win over Iowa, Thompson wore a smile and...
North Platte Telegraph
Huskers more interested in celebrating than Nebraska's coaching search
IOWA CITY — If anyone on the Nebraska sideline had any inkling the program was on the verge of naming a new head coach, they didn’t act like it Friday. Not in the minutes leading up to kickoff, when national reports indicated that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule and the Huskers were working to finalize a deal. Certainly not during the game, which turned tense — then deafening — in the waning minutes as NU closed out a Big Ten West foil at long last.
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: With 1 game left, making the most of an otherwise lost Nebraska season
We have reached the inevitable, unceremonious end to Nebraska’s 2022 season. The resolution, whatever and whoever that may be, is on the horizon; there’s only one data point left, one last rodeo: Black Friday against Iowa. How did we get here? This season has felt like a lesson...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska's linebackers step up in Luke Reimer's absence
IOWA CITY — With Nebraska’s leading tackler wearing street clothes on the sidelines, the Huskers’ other inside linebackers were more than up to the task of filling in. Ten-game starter Luke Reimer didn’t play Friday in a surprise development that had NU dipping into its depth at his position.
North Platte Telegraph
Struggling offenses, thriving defenses define Nebraska’s clash with Iowa
There’s a certain brand of football that defines the Big Ten. After several weeks of low-scoring, tense and physical games, another one awaits Nebraska on Friday. “This side of the conference is similar; you’re going to see big linemen, they’re going to run the ball and manage the clock and play good defense,” Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph said Tuesday.
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska volleyball's Kenzie Knuckles suffers season-ending injury
The Nebraska volleyball team experienced a significant setback this week after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice. Knuckles arrived at the Devaney Sports Center ahead of Friday's showdown with Wisconsin using crutches. The Huskers play the No. 3 Badgers at 7 p.m. in a key match for the Big Ten title.
North Platte Telegraph
For third time in 12 months Nebraska plays Wisconsin with championship on the line
For all of their successes — including being on teams that won 123 matches over five seasons — none of the players on the Nebraska volleyball team have a championship ring from their time here. And the biggest reason why — Wisconsin — will be back on the...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska officially names Matt Rhule as new coach
LINCOLN – Nebraska football has its new head coach. Matt Rhule, the 47-year-old who turned around two college football programs before a 2½-year stint in the NFL, was announced Saturday morning as NU’s new coach. “It is a privilege to welcome Coach Matt Rhule, his wife Julie,...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska can't extinguish Oklahoma's hot shooting, falls to Sooners in Orlando
The Nebraska men’s basketball team suffered its second loss of the season Thursday afternoon, falling to Oklahoma in Orlando, Florida. The Huskers jumped out to an early lead and trailed by seven at the half, but ultimately fell to the Sooners, 69-56. For a second straight game, Nebraska saw...
North Platte Telegraph
Nebraska-Iowa: Live updates, analysis, commentary from Black Friday clash
Good afternoon from Iowa City. It's the day after Thanksgiving, and that means it's Nebraska vs. Iowa for the Heroes Trophy. Fill up that plate of leftovers and join us for live updates and more from Kinnick Stadium. (Scroll down for updates. Note: The stream could take up to 30...
