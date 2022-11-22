ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city. KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians have streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a deadly 1930s famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war on the country doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. Meanwhile, repair crews across Ukraine were scrambling to restore heat, electricity and water services that were blasted into disrepair after a punishing barrage targeting infrastructure in recent days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted a conference on food security with many supportive Western leaders.
'Miracle': Missing cruise ship passenger found OK in water. NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says a passenger who went overboard from a cruise ship in the Gulf of Mexico was rescued on Thanksgiving after likely being in the water for hours. The 28-year-old man was reported missing at noon Thursday while the vessel, the Carnival Valor, was heading to Cozumel, Mexico. According to Carnival Cruise Line, the man was with his sister at a bar on the Carnival Valor Wednesday at 11 p.m. and went to use the restroom. His sister reported him missing the next day. Coast Guard Lt. Seth Gross said the man was responsive when found and confirmed he was the missing cruise ship passenger after he was hoisted into a helicopter.
