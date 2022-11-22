Read full article on original website
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationally
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Income program giving $500/month to select few in Louisville
The program is a guaranteed income pilot led by Metro United Way, which will distribute $900,000 total to 150 young adults in three Louisville neighborhoods through March.
getnews.info
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers Explains Why Choosing Cash for Homes Companies is an Excellent Idea
Kentucky Cash Home Buyers is a premier cash home buyers company. In a recent update, the firm explained why choosing a cash for homes company is an excellent idea. Louisville, KY – In a website post, Kentucky Cash Home Buyers outlined why choosing a cash for home company is an excellent idea.
Shoppers pour into Oxmoor mall for Black Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of shoppers packed the Oxmoor Center as they were looking for any kind of deals this Black Friday. "I'm a cheap so I like a good discount," said Sidney Carnes. Although inflation has affected the cost of living this still did not stop buyers from...
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationally
**This article is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**. Walgreens has slated a number of stores to be permanently closed nationally, and Louisville, Kentucky is no exception, as four locations have closed in the city as of November 2022, which are:
spectrumnews1.com
Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
wnky.com
Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
wymt.com
Doctors watch for ‘tridemic’ spikes after Thanksgiving
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeling feverish? Got a cough and the sniffles? This year that could signal the onset on a variety of respiratory infections. Some are calling it a “tridemic.”. “If you have young children, RSV is going to be the biggest thing,” Dr. Monalisa Tailor, Norton Healthcare...
WLKY.com
Must-see holiday light attractions in Louisville, southern Indiana for 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville and southern Indiana know how to get in the Christmas spirit. Whether that's stringing lights over a huge Christmas tree downtown or doing the same in an underground cave, there's no lack of spreading cheer. But if you're looking for things to get you in...
wdrb.com
Louisville has dozens of free electric vehicle chargers. Thank this guy.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — When it was built about a decade ago, the “Highland Green” building in the Cherokee Triangle had enough eco-friendly features to earn a “gold” certification from a national group that measures energy efficiency and sustainable design. But the building, which houses...
vanlifewanderer.com
Everything You Wanted To Know About Meterologist Colleen Peterson
If you watch WHAS11 every morning, then you’re probably already familiar with Colleen Peterson, as she is the one that helps you prepare for the day’s weather forecast. If you’re not, however, Colleen Peterson is a meteorologist for Good Morning Kentuckiana, in Louisville, KY. She joined the station in 2022 but has a long history in this industry.
wdrb.com
Louisville child with diabetes grows up to be a diabetes nurse to give back to kids like her
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Each year thousands of kids in Kentucky and southern Indiana find themselves at Norton Children's Hospital with a diabetes diagnosis. Sara Brummett, a fourth grader at the time, was one of those kids in 2010. "It was really scary," Brummett said. "I was just really dehydrated,...
WLKY.com
Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
WLKY.com
Parents call for state to investigate Adair youth detention center, reopen Louisville center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juanisha Saunders says she has not been able to visit or talk to her teenage son since he was transferred to the Adair County Youth Development Center on Nov. 9, two days before a riot at the facility. Each time she calls the facility, she is...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water customers to see slight increase in monthly bills starting Jan. 1
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville water will raise its rates to help offset increased costs to keep drinking water clean. That means about $1.10 more per month for the average customer, the water company said. For example, officials said those who use about 4,000 gallons of water a month can...
wdrb.com
How to Watch | Louisville at Kentucky, TV time, point spread, storylines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three years ago the Louisville football team went to Kentucky as a 3-point underdog and the Cards lost by 32. Last year the Cardinals hosted the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite. They lost by 31. The point spread is parked in a similar spot for...
CBS Sports
How to watch Kentucky vs. Louisville: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
The Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals are even-steven against one another since November of 2015 (2-2-2), but not for long. UK will play host again and welcome the Cardinals to Kroger Field, where kick-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. UK is out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
salemleader.com
Dr. Noel celebrates 25 years
Dr. Jonathan Noel celebrated 25 years of practice in Salem and Washington County earlier this year. Most of those 25 years, Paula Martin and Brenda Brown have been helping him run the office. Read more about Dr. Noel in The Salem Democrat, Nov. 24 edition, available on newsstands and digitally by clicking on e-Edition and purchasing that issue for $1 with your PayPal account. Or even better, buy yourself a subscription (either paper or e-Edition) and don't miss an issue for the next year.
60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
'Treated like a dog in a cage': Louisville families call for change at juvenile detention centers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville parents are worried for their kids' safety, specifically those being housed at juvenile detention centers across Kentucky. Kentucky State Police (KSP) say they were called to assist, responding to a riot at Adair Juvenile Detention Center on Nov. 11. The state Justice & Public Safety...
Wave 3
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term. Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will be resigning following the end of current mayor Greg Fischer’s term. Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death...
