WHAS11

Shoppers pour into Oxmoor mall for Black Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hundreds of shoppers packed the Oxmoor Center as they were looking for any kind of deals this Black Friday. "I'm a cheap so I like a good discount," said Sidney Carnes. Although inflation has affected the cost of living this still did not stop buyers from...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville Water Company will increase rates in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Water Company (LWC) is raising the cost of your drinking water. The Board of Water Works approved the water company’s 2023 budget and inflation is taking a toll. The price change goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023. To get a sense of how...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health warns of RSV hospitalization spike to come soon

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Med Center Health is warning that there might be a high number of hospitalizations due to RSV in the coming weeks. Dr. Suman Shekar, who works in internal medicine and pediatrics, says that hospitals in Louisville and Lexington are completely full that they’ve had to turn people away…they can’t accommodate all patients. Many kids are on ventilators or in the ICU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wymt.com

Doctors watch for ‘tridemic’ spikes after Thanksgiving

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Feeling feverish? Got a cough and the sniffles? This year that could signal the onset on a variety of respiratory infections. Some are calling it a “tridemic.”. “If you have young children, RSV is going to be the biggest thing,” Dr. Monalisa Tailor, Norton Healthcare...
LOUISVILLE, KY
vanlifewanderer.com

Everything You Wanted To Know About Meterologist Colleen Peterson

If you watch WHAS11 every morning, then you’re probably already familiar with Colleen Peterson, as she is the one that helps you prepare for the day’s weather forecast. If you’re not, however, Colleen Peterson is a meteorologist for Good Morning Kentuckiana, in Louisville, KY. She joined the station in 2022 but has a long history in this industry.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana Republican concedes House race after ballot mishap

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Weeks after a mishap with incorrectly reported ballots in a southern Indiana House race, the losing candidate has conceded. Republican challenger for House District 71, Scott Hawkins, announced he conceded the race to incumbent Democrat Rita Fleming on Friday. Hawkins made the concession on his...
CLARK COUNTY, IN
salemleader.com

Dr. Noel celebrates 25 years

Dr. Jonathan Noel celebrated 25 years of practice in Salem and Washington County earlier this year. Most of those 25 years, Paula Martin and Brenda Brown have been helping him run the office. Read more about Dr. Noel in The Salem Democrat, Nov. 24 edition, available on newsstands and digitally by clicking on e-Edition and purchasing that issue for $1 with your PayPal account. Or even better, buy yourself a subscription (either paper or e-Edition) and don't miss an issue for the next year.
SALEM, IN
WHAS11

60 firefighters tamed a huge fire near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A structure was ablaze fire in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood on Nov. 25. An abandoned building at South 13th Street and West Hill Street was up in flames, according to Metro Safe officials. Louisville Fire was reportedly on scene around 5 p.m.; a total of 60...
LOUISVILLE, KY

