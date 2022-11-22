Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Kremlin: Ukraine Leadership Can 'End Suffering' by Meeting Russian Demands
MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin on Thursday denied that its attacks on Ukraine's electricity network were aimed at civilians, but said Kyiv could "end the suffering" of its population by meeting Russia's demands to resolve the conflict. Repeated missile barrages against power infrastructure across Ukraine over the last few weeks have...
US News and World Report
Taliban Court Lashes 14 in Latest Shift to Corporal Punishments
KABUL (Reuters) - Fourteen people were lashed in a football stadium in eastern Afghanistan, the Taliban-led Supreme Court said on Wednesday, in the latest sign of the ruling group applying its strict interpretation of sharia (Islamic law) to criminal justice. It was the second confirmation of lashings by the Taliban...
US News and World Report
Shootings at Brazil Schools Leave 3 Dead, 13 Wounded
BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot three people and wounded 13 on Friday after barging into two schools in southeastern Brazil, authorities said. The shootings took place at a public school with elementary and middle school...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Russians, Ukrainians Met in UAE to Discuss Prisoner Swap, Ammonia, Sources Say
RIYADH (Reuters) - Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa, via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Says It Shot Down 51 of 67 Russian Cruise Missiles on Weds
(Reuters) - Ukrainian defence forces shot down 51 of the 67 Russian cruise missiles that were launched on Wednesday, the country's top general said, after strikes that knocked out power-generating facilities. Commander in chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy, writing on Telegram, said 30 missiles had been launched at Kyiv alone, adding that...
US News and World Report
Russia's Parliament Moves to Extend Anti-Sanctions Regulation
(Reuters) - Russia's parliament on Wednesday passed a first reading of a bill to extend Moscow's package of anti-sanctions regulation, the TASS news agency reported. The bill needs to pass three readings in the State Duma before going to Russia's upper house and to President Vladimir Putin for final approval.
US News and World Report
Europe's Cities to Donate Generators for Ukraine as Winter Looms
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Europe's biggest cities will donate power generators and transformers to help Ukrainians get through the harsh winter ahead, as part of a drive launched on Wednesday. Since October, Russia has been targeting Ukraine's civil power and heating systems with long-range missiles and drones. Moscow says the aim...
US News and World Report
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
US News and World Report
Switzerland Adopts EU’s Eighth Package of Sanctions
BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government said on Wednesday it had adopted further sanctions against Russia, in line with the European Union's eighth package of sanctions over the war in Ukraine. The measures are to enter into force late on Wednesday, the Swiss government added. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing...
US News and World Report
Report: Norway Sentences Russian for Flying Drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old Russian to 90 days in prison for flying a drone in breach of a ban triggered by Russia's war against Ukraine, local media said. The man, who was not identified, was not suspected of espionage, the Norwegian...
US News and World Report
Iran Arrests British-Iranian Citizen for Communicating With Foreign-Based News Channels - State Media
DUBAI (Reuters) - A British-Iranian citizen was arrested in Iran's Isfahan province on Wednesday for allegedly sharing information with foreign-based news channels, Iranian state media reported. "The Revolutionary Guards' Intelligence Organisation arrested a British-Iranian citizen who communicated with the BBC and Iran International," the Islamic Republic of Iran's News Network...
US News and World Report
Pakistan Names Asim Munir as New Chief of Powerful Army
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as chief of its army, an organisation that plays an extraordinarily influential role in the governance of this nuclear-armed nation. Munir, who also headed both of Pakistan's powerful spy agencies, will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retires...
US News and World Report
Russia Says It Foiled Sabotage at 'South Stream' Gas Pipeline
(Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented Ukrainian special services from carrying out what it said was sabotage on the "South Stream" gas pipeline. "As a result of a set of investigative measures, [the FSB] prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to...
US News and World Report
Iran Official Says 50 Police Killed in Protests
DUBAI (Reuters) - Around 50 police have been killed in the protests shaking Iran since September, the deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, giving a first official death toll amid an intensified crackdown on Kurdish areas in recent days. Iranian security forces have clashed with protesters across the country, with...
US News and World Report
Top U.S., Turkish Generals Hold Phone Call
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' top general spoke with his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey's air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were only the beginning and it would launch a land operation when convenient. The...
US News and World Report
EU Parliament Website Hit by Cyber Attack After Russia 'Terrorism' Vote - AFP
(Reuters) - The European Union Parliament website was hit by a cyber attack on Wednesday after it designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, AFP news agency reported. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
US News and World Report
Hosting Putin, Armenian Leader Complains of Lack of Help From Russian-Led Alliance
LONDON (Reuters) -Armenia's leader vented his frustration on Wednesday at the failure of a Russian-led security alliance to come to his country's aid in the face of what he called aggression by Azerbaijan. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan called into question the effectiveness of the six-nation Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO)...
US News and World Report
Spain to Send Troops, F-18 Fighter Jets to Romania in December, PM Says
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will send at least 130 troops and eight F-18 fighter jets to Romania next month to strengthen NATO's eastern flank, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and his Romanian counterpart Nicolae Ciuca told reporters on Wednesday. (Reporting by David Latona, editing by Inti Landauro)
US News and World Report
UK Navy Ships to Be Armed With Advanced Long-Range Strike Missiles
LONDON (Reuters) - British navy frigates and destroyers will be given advanced long-range anti-ship missiles in a new deal agreed by defence minister Ben Wallace with Norway announced on Wednesday. The Naval Strike Missiles made by Kongsberg Gruppen ASA will be used on eleven British Type 23 frigates and Type...
Comments / 0