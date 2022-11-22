ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Learned, Loved, Loathed: Texas A&M 38, LSU 23

Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed in Texas A&M’s 38-23 Southeastern Conference football victory over No. 5 LSU on Saturday night. What was possible. A season marred by injury, illness, suspensions and erratic play resulted in a disappointing 2022 season. Yet, in pulling off the upset, A&M demonstrated why it was ranked No. 6 to start the season. Reasonably healthy, the Aggies were explosive, opportunistic and won at the line of scrimmage against the SEC West division winner. Had they played to that level all season, A&M would be the team heading to Atlanta to face Georgia for the SEC Championship.
5 Thoughts: Texas A&M 82, DePaul 66

1. Tyrece “Boots” Radford: With a career-high 31 points, Radford is the one and only way to start this article. Radford made his first 3-point attempt less than 20 seconds into the game. He made his last 3-point attempt and final shot of the night just after the last media timeout. He also made nearly every he shot in between, going 8-of-11 from the field, including 4-of-5 from distance and 11-of-13 from the free-throw line.
Post Game Review: Texas A&M 38, No. 5 LSU 23

Defying all odds, Texas A&M upended No. 5 LSU's playoff aspirations with a 38-23 upset win in Saturday night’s season finale at Kyle Field. Devon Achane’s career night highlighted an efficient offensive outing as the Aggies registered 429 total yards to end a disastrous 2022 season on a high note.
Key Matchups: Texas A&M vs. No. 5 LSU

Weigman will be under pressure. How will he handle it? Pass protection has been a recurring problem for the Aggies. LSU has 17 sacks in SEC play, and ten have come in the last three games. Linebacker Harold Perkins has 7.5 sacks. Defensive end B.J. Ojulari has five. The Tigers have been credited with 42 quarterback pressures. Weigman struggled under constant pressure against a strong Auburn pass rush.
Radford notches career-high 31 points as A&M rolls DePaul, 82-66

Tyrece Radford and Wade Taylor IV dominated on Friday afternoon to propel the Aggies to an 82-66 victory against DePaul in Chicago. The duo totaled 52 points, with 31 coming in the second half. Radford delivered his most impressive performance of the season this afternoon. The senior put up 31...
Highlights: Port Neches-Groves pulls away from Brenham in playoff win

The Port Neches-Groves Indians caused four first-half turnovers to propel them past the Brenham Cubs in a regional-round victory at NRG Stadium in Houston.
