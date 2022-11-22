Looking back on what was learned, loved and loathed in Texas A&M’s 38-23 Southeastern Conference football victory over No. 5 LSU on Saturday night. What was possible. A season marred by injury, illness, suspensions and erratic play resulted in a disappointing 2022 season. Yet, in pulling off the upset, A&M demonstrated why it was ranked No. 6 to start the season. Reasonably healthy, the Aggies were explosive, opportunistic and won at the line of scrimmage against the SEC West division winner. Had they played to that level all season, A&M would be the team heading to Atlanta to face Georgia for the SEC Championship.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO