Eagles hire ex-Colts coach, report says
Nick Sirianni is hiring one of his former colleagues from the Colts. But it’s not recently-fired head coach Frank Reich, who was offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles before heading to Indianapolis. ESPN reports the Eagles are hiring former Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady as a consultant. Brady, 43,...
Steelers Hall Of Famer Terry Bradshaw Believes Rookie Kenny Pickett Is An ‘Upper Echelon B’ Talent
Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers’ four-time Super Bowl winner and current Fox broadcaster, Terry Bradshaw likes what he sees in the team’s rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett. The 1978 NFL MVP joined The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Wednesday to talk about some of the quarterback play around the league and inevitably Cowherd wanted his opinion on the first-year Pittsburgh signal-caller who Bradshaw wanted to see start for Pittsburgh at the beginning of the season.
The Steelers Top 3 Offensive Coordinator Candidates The Team Absolutely Needs To Consider In 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers came into their Week 11 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals looking to sweep the season series and set themselves up to make a November and December playoff run once again. Unfortunately, the Steelers were not only outplayed but outcoached yet again. Bengals players were even reportedly saying that they knew which plays the Steelers were going to call.
QB Matt Ryan Reveals Why Colts’ Offense Has Struggled
Matt Ryan details why the Indianapolis Colts have failed to hit deep shots and produce in the red zone ahead of their matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Colts rule out no players on final injury report
The Indianapolis Colts didn’t rule out any players on the final injury report Saturday ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night. Though this doesn’t mean the Colts aren’t out of the woods when it comes to injuries this week, it does offer a bit of encouragement that they will have close to a full roster of health.
Chiefs Make Four Moves Including Placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire On IR
Chiefs HC Andy Reid announced they have made three roster moves, including placing RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, per Matt Derrick. Kansas City also activated OT Lucas Niang and placed TE Jordan Franks on the practice squad injured list. The team announced later it also signed TE Kendall Blanton to the practice squad.
Seattle Seahawks: An apology to Geno Smith
After writing that, I’d rather set my eyes ablaze than watch the Seattle Seahawks offense… I owe someone an apology. As a person who isn’t always the quickest to admit they’re wrong, this article is tough to write. The Seahawks have already matched my preseason prediction for wins, and they still have 7 games left to play.
Steelers 2022 Rookie George Pickens Detailed Georgia Practices As ‘More Difficult’ Because Of Terrific Defensive Talent
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver, George Pickens is still adjusting to life in the NFL. Or at least we thought so. Rewind to before the season, the rookie was the talk of training camp in Latrobe. He was regularly making big plays against his counterparts in practice, showing he may just be ready to make an immediate impact in 2022. Two months in, Pickens has arguably taken over the WR1 spot. With Diontae Johnson not seeing many targets, the rookie has stepped up in a big way for quarterback, Kenny Pickett.
Colts' Jim Irsay to critics: Frank Reich firing 'not personal'
Colts owner Jim Irsay defended his handling of the team's coaching change, saying that his firing of Frank Reich was "not personal" and that Jeff Saturday's hiring was in the team's best interests.
Chiefs' patience with RB Ronald Jones could pay off
The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve, meaning he will miss at least the next four games. With that move, it's likely Ronald Jones will make his season debut Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams. Earlier this season, Jones tweeted he would like a release....
Jets players react to message from Zach Wilson about benching
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson spoke to the team after his benching on Wednesday, and it sounds like the message was much needed. Multiple Jets players said Wilson addressed the locker room after coach Robert Saleh confirmed that Mike White will start on Sunday . Cornerback D.J. Reed made it clear that Wilson’s speech “had to happen.”
New York Giants expecting to get back 2 starters in Week 13
Coming off of a tough home loss, on a short week in which the New York Giants have to travel, they will be down some key starters. Both rookie right tackle Evan Neal and second-year edge defender Azeez Ojulari are reportedly set to make their returns next week for the Giants.
Steelers Unresponsive Trajectory Has Apathetic Mike Tomlin On A Collision Course With The 1988 Coaching Purge
The Pittsburgh Steelers rarely have had losing seasons since the NFL began playing Super Bowls to crown a champion. The 2021 off-season marked the second time in modern franchise history that they bid farewell to a Hall of Fame quarterback. Both times the team had similar succession plans, bridge quarterback to a first-round pick who was anointed as the heir apparent.
Buccaneers’ Injury Update: Fournette “Doubtful”, Vea “Questionable”
To add to the Buccaneers’ anxiety, defensive lineman Vita Vea is listed as “questionable” with a foot injury. Vea only practiced one day this week (Friday), so the likelihood of him playing isn’t great. Wide receiver Russell Gage and offensive lineman Luke Goedeke are both listed...
This Wild Packers-Raiders Trade Swaps Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr
The Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas Raiders completed a huge trade in the offseason. All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams was sent from Green Bay to Las Vegas in exchange for a first and second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Could another deal end up happening involving both Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr?
Stephen A. Smith challenges Ravens to change offensive philosophy
The Baltimore Ravens have the 27th-ranked passing offense in the NFL, and for that reason, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith believes Baltimore could be one-and-done when the playoffs roll around. On a recent episode of “First Take,” Smith and former Pro Bowl receiver Keyshawn Johnson debated the Ravens’ chances in...
