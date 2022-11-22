ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Wilkes announces new plans for old downtown building

By Mark Guydish
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49docp_0jKfkpXO00
Wilkes University President Greg Cant announces plans for the four-floor building at 116 South Main St. in Wilkes-Barre Tuesday, including 36 new apartments, mixed-use space on the ground floor, and eventually converting the alley alongside it to a public walkway that may include some outdoor seating. Mark Guydish | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — Yes, there are millions of dollars invested in renovating an idle building more than a century old. Sure it will bring 36 new apartments to downtown Wilkes-Barre, which has experienced a surge in people wanting to live there.

But the real question had to be: “What’s that little shark-faced torpedo thingy behind the dusty desk?”

On Tuesday morning Wilkes University announced plans for the four-story building it acquired in 2016 at 116 South Main St. University President Greg Cant recalled how, when he first arrived in town to head the school, he and his wife commented on “what sort of landlord would leave a building sit like that” in such a prominent spot, so close to the hub of the Wilkes campus.

“Someone sheepishly said ‘you’re the landlord’,” Cant said with a smile.

Built in 1914, the venerable structure originally held a business that catered literally to the living and the dead: It was a furniture store and coffin manufacturer. Later it served as a Sears Roebuck center. Its last official title was South Main Towers. Since buying it for $500,000, Wilkes has used it primarily for storage while spending $1 million on asbestos abatement and figuring out the next steps. Cant noted the COVID-19 pandemic put a serious delay in any plans.

But the university has made an agreement with D&D Realty Group — which has done several successful projects in the Diamond City — to convert the three upper floors into 36 apartments, one to three bedrooms each, expected to range from 675 square feet to 1,300 square feet. D&D is investing about $5.5 million on both the inside conversion and outside renovation, with the apartment phase of the work expected to be completed by fall of 2023.

Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman said that is an ideal use in a city that is striving to be a walkable community with education, dining and entertainment options nearby. He noted in the last decade the downtown has seen more than 1,000 new residents move in. The project will tie the neighborhood together, he said.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said he backed the project not only because it will return the building to the property tax rolls but also because it continues Wilkes’ longstanding commitment to helping re-develop the downtown. He called it a great example of private-public partnership.

A large steel art piece on the facade, titled “Modular Symbol” and created by Wilkes alumnus R. Jan Pethick, will be removed, but Cant promised it will be preserved and a new display space will be found for it. Wilkes also acquired the adjacent sidewalk and narrow roadway, which Cant said is known as Grant Alley. Future plans call for converting it into a walkway, probably with seating and a sort of plaza design.

Use of the first floor remains undecided, though it likely will be a mix of academic and private retail space.

And the basement will provide “much needed” storage for the school, Cant said. That need was manifest when those attending the media event in Grant Alley walked through the front doors.

A stuffed bear sat at a large desk, a faux grandfather clock froze indefinitely at 11:45 (believed to be a prop for the Nutcracker ballet), several small work vehicles were parked to one side. And a clutter of mats, chairs, tables, lampposts and even diner booths covered most of the floor.

Behind some rolling steel steps and one of those desks sat the sleek, shark-faced tube, tapered at both ends with aft fins, a forward window and a curved clear “hatch” opened to expose what looked like just enough space for a human, a metallic boat propeller loose on the floor.

A few veteran Wilkes employees said it may have been a functioning mini-submarine. And in size and shape it did resemble crafts built to compete in human-powered submarine races. But amid the clutter and dust, it didn’t really look undersea worthy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Times Leader

PA DMVA holding ‘Walk-In Wednesdays’ hirings

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The state Department of Military and Veterans Affairs will begin its “Walk-In Wednesdays” at six veterans homes, including one in Lackawanna County. Walk-in interviews will start Nov. 30, offering the opportunity to learn more about employment and possibly a...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Free Thanksgiving dinner in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Volunteers in Wilkes-Barre took some time away from their own families Thursday to make sure those less fortunate were able to celebrate Thanksgiving. The Kitchen along East Jackson Street in the city welcomed anyone in need of a Thanksgiving dinner. The need was so great that...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

WB to provide free skates at rink

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown announced Wednesday that the city will provide free ice skates for use on the city’s Public Square ice-skating rink on Friday evenings and Saturday and Sunday afternoons beginning Dec. 2. The free skates will be...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

‘I want them to follow in his footsteps’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you ever wanted to watch a pile of toys grow into a huge, colorful mountain, right before your eyes, all you had to do in the days before the pandemic was come to the annual St. Nicholas Day Mass, celebrated every Dec. 6 at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

What’s open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2022 in the Lehigh Valley? A guide for shoppers, others going out.

Families and friends will give thanks this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Americans mark Thanksgiving as a holiday full of food, family and parades. Since Thanksgiving Day always falls on a Thursday, many businesses also remain closed on Friday, making way for workers to enjoy a four-day weekend. Here’s a look at what will be open and closed Thanksgiving and Black Friday across the Lehigh Valley:
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Traffic congestion expected Sunday around arena for TSO shows

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Traffic is expected to be heavy around the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza for the Trans-Siberian Orchestra shows at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Wilkes-Barre Township Police issued an advisory, calling for significant traffic congestion at approximately 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the area of the arena, including Highland Park Boulevard, Exit 168 of Interstate 81, state Route 309 and Mundy Street around the Wyoming Valley Mall.
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Keeping the traditional Black Friday alive

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — At 4 in the morning on Black Friday, there are just a few cars sprinkled in the parking lot of the Arena Hub Plaza in Wilkes-Barre Township. As they say, this is not your mother's Black Friday. "We would go Thursday literally 6-7 o'clock and...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Times Leader

Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season underway

WILKES-BARRE — It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery — it’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening. The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns. Something that’s as stable as,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Police: Thanksgiving explosion caused by Tannerite

SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bit of a Thanksgiving mystery has been solved as police have determined what caused an explosion many Luzerne County residents heard and felt Thursday morning. The sound of the blast, heard in the video below, was caught on a doorbell camera on Andover Street in Wilkes-Barre: According […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy