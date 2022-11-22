Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stlouisnews.net
Missouri routs Coastal Carolina to improve to 6-0
Isiaih Mosley lit up the scoreboard for a season-high 23 points and Nick Honor reached the 1,000-point milestone as Missouri overwhelmed Coastal Carolina 89-51 Wednesday night in Columbia, Mo. Mosley scored nine points during a backbreaking 15-0 first-half run that allowed the Tigers to put the game out of reach...
Game Log: Tigers Basketball Demolishes Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 89-51
Missouri will try to extend its 2022 win streak against Coastal Carolina in the Tigers' sixth game of the season.
High School Football playoffs, lower state finals, November 25
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – 3 teams remain the SCHSL high school football playoffs as the Lower State Finals take place on Friday night across the state. Dillon, Johnsonville, and South Florence all trying to advance to Columbia next week. Below are the games, scores, and highlights from the night. The home team is listed on […]
sportstalksc.com
#STRecruiting: Communications continue between #Gamecocks and South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers
South Florence QB LaNorris Sellers will be in Columbia Friday, but it has nothing to do with USC’s pursuit of him. Sellers and his South Florence teammates will be playing at AC Flora in the state 4A Semi-Finals. From there, Sellers plans to return home to Florence and has no plans to go up to Clemson for the Palmetto Bowl Saturday, or anywhere else for that matter.
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/23): Wins for Mizzou, Kansas, K-State
(KMAland) -- Missouri moved to 6-0, Kansas hung on for a win and Kansas State got some heroics in Wednesday's men's college basketball action. Creighton (6-1): The Bluejays nearly overcame a double-digit deficit, but ultimately suffered an 81-79 loss to Arizona (6-0). Ryan Nembhard had a team-high 20 points while Baylor Scheierman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner totaled 16 points and five rebounds, and Trey Alexander accounted for 15 points and seven rebounds.
Tigers Land Thanksgiving Day Commitment From WR Daniel Blood
The Tigers got a Thanksgiving Day treat with a new commitment from wide out Daniel Blood.
No. 23 Coastal Carolina puts ranking on line at JMU
Coastal Carolina will travel to Harrisonburg, Virginia, hoping to make its stay in the Top 25 last longer than that of its opponent, formerly ranked James Madison. The Dukes (7-3, 5-2 Sun Belt) spent a week at No. 25 earlier this season, their first in the poll, but a 45-38 loss at Georgia Southern started a three-game losing streak. They have won two in a row since, including rallying from a 20-point deficit in a 42-40 victory against Georgia State. The No. 23 Chanticleers (9-1, 6-1), whose game at Virginia was canceled last weekend after the slaying of three Cavaliers...
13newsnow.com
Monarchs using season finale for one purpose: Win
NORFOLK, Va. — On October 15th Old Dominion went to Coastal Carolina and made what appeared to be a resounding statement. The Monarchs didn't just beat the previously undefeated Chanitcleers, they dominated. They trampled up and down CC's turquoise home field to the tune of 323 rushing yards. The offense also added 3 passing touchdowns while the defense recorded 7 sacks. The victory was arguably more impressive than their season opening win over Virginia Tech.
CBS Sports
James Madison vs. Coastal Carolina live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
Current Records: Coastal Carolina 9-1; James Madison 7-3 The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers should come into this matchup well-rested after a week off from action. Coastal Carolina and the James Madison Dukes will face off in a Sun Belt battle at noon ET on Saturday at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.
Hundreds participate in Myrtle Beach turkey trot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This year marks the 16th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot 5K to help three local non-profit organizations. It is also a chance for people to move their feet before they eat. This is one of the largest races in the Myrtle Beach area. Organizers said about 800 people from all […]
wbtw.com
Black Friday shoppers prepare for rain
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As we wrap up Thanksgiving festivities it is time for avid holiday shoppers to prepare for Black Friday. This year conditions are going to be less than ideal. Showers and clouds will continue into the overnight hours and for most of Black Friday. If you plan on waiting in lines outside of stores you will need a jacket as low temperatures will be in the mid to upper-50s. Also, rain jackets are vital showers will be on and off all night and for most of tomorrow.
President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian
COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
Henry County Daily Herald
Why Myrtle Beach is the Ultimate Destination for Golf—And Much More
Most golfers do their best to stay out of the sand. But on the Atlantic Coast, the 60-mile strip of beaches known as “The Grand Strand” is considered one of the best golf destinations anywhere on earth. Even grander: no matter how many bunkers you may hit on the course, there are endless ways to enjoy yourself in and out of the sand in Myrtle Beach.
WMBF
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the area of 48th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach on Friday. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said both people were taken to the hospital. As of around 2:25 p.m.,...
multihousingnews.com
Hudson Capital Sells South Carolina Property for $53M
The company co-developed the 194-unit senior living community in Myrtle Beach, S.C., with Cape Fear Commercial. Hudson Capital Properties has sold off a senior living community that it recently co-developed with Cape Fear Commercial. The company sold the 194-unit Inspire Coastal Grand to an undisclosed buyer for $53.2 million. Cushman & Wakefield’s Tai Cohen represented HCP.
North Myrtle Beach sees increase in visitors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Myrtle Beach has seen an increase in visitors and has high expectations heading into the Christmas travel season. Cheryl Kilday, the CEO of Destination North Myrtle Beach, said they are happy with the upward trend they are seeing in visitors. “Travel to North Myrtle Beach this fall has […]
WMBF
Driver killed in early morning crash along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed in an early morning crash on Thanksgiving Day in the Myrtle Beach area. Cpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 17 Bypass near Socastee Boulevard. He said a car...
myhorrynews.com
Myrtle Beach committee rethinks allowing wind-driven shading devices next summer
Myrtle Beach’s beach advisory committee last week decided to postpone its recent recommendation to allow wind-driven shading devices like the Shibumi Shade on the beach next summer for a trial run. Right now, wind-driven devices are only allowed in Myrtle Beach during the off-season when tourism isn’t as heavy...
wpde.com
Body found inside Florence home; Investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence County Coroner’s Office say they are investigating the discovery of a body inside a home on Wednesday. The body was found on Pitty Pat Drive in Florence, according to Major Michael Nunn with the...
Comments / 0