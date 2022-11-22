ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams

Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC-Iowa State: Hubert Davis Postgame

PORTLAND, Ore. --- No. 1 North Carolina fell to Iowa State, 70-65, on Friday in the semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels fumbled away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes. The Cyclones closed on 14-4 run in the final 3:03 to secure the win.
AMES, IA
247Sports

UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Condensed Game: NC State vs. UNC

NC State moved to 8-4 and 4-4 ACC with a 30-27 road win over rival UNC Saturday. The Wolfpack, which has won 11 of the last 16 against the Tar Heels, upset UNC behind a tremendous effort from quarterback Ben Finley, and an awesome effort from its defense. Finley completed...
247Sports

NC State QB Ben Finley trolls UNC's Drake Maye's previous comments about Wolfpack after 30-27 win at Tar Heels

NC State quarterback Ben Finley led the Wolfpack to a 30-27, double-overtime win over rival UNC and Tar Heels star Drake Maye Friday. For Finley, it was a long journey from the bottom of the depth chart due to injuries and quarterback changes. Finley was asked if he ever considered transferring considering his low standing on the depth chart initially. When the quarterback answered, he brought up Maye’s comments from September, which were a dig at the Wolfpack.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest in Regular Season Finale

The last home game of the year for Duke will take place today, when the 7-4 Blue Devils host Wake Forest for a 3:30PM kickoff. Duke heads in to the game as 3.5-point underdogs to the Demon Deacons, their sixth game as underdogs this season, looking to move their home record to 5-1 on the year.
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral

NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

The Day After: Back to Back Losses For UNC

Jason Staples and Buck Sanders join host Tommy Ashley to discuss North Carolina's loss at home to NC State. The Heels could not get the offense going while the Pack did just enough on that side of the ball to pull off the double overtime win. After opening thoughts from...
RALEIGH, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass

Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
DURHAM, NC
High School Football PRO

Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Terry Sanford High School football team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
High School Football PRO

Durham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Millbrook High School football team will have a game with Hillside High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
DURHAM, NC
carolinajournal.com

Two more NC business incentive packages fall through

Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
MORRISVILLE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

