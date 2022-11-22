Read full article on original website
UNC becomes first ACC school to offer Clinton edge Amaris Williams
Clinton, N.C. — North Carolina became the first school from the ACC to extend an offer to Clinton High School junior defensive lineman Amaris Williams. According to a tweet sent by Williams on Friday afternoon, the Tar Heels extended an offer to him on Friday ahead of the Tar Heels' game with NC State. It comes just a few days after Southern California offered Williams.
UNC-Iowa State: Hubert Davis Postgame
PORTLAND, Ore. --- No. 1 North Carolina fell to Iowa State, 70-65, on Friday in the semifinal of the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tar Heels fumbled away an eight-point lead during the game’s final 5½ minutes. The Cyclones closed on 14-4 run in the final 3:03 to secure the win.
UNC-NCSU: Mack Brown Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina (9-3, 6-2 ACC) was handed its second consecutive home loss to close out the regular season, with a 30-27 double-overtime loss to N.C. State (8-4, 4-4 ACC) Friday night. North Carolina trailed 14-3 late in the second quarter before running back Elijah Green gave...
Condensed Game: NC State vs. UNC
NC State moved to 8-4 and 4-4 ACC with a 30-27 road win over rival UNC Saturday. The Wolfpack, which has won 11 of the last 16 against the Tar Heels, upset UNC behind a tremendous effort from quarterback Ben Finley, and an awesome effort from its defense. Finley completed...
NC State QB Ben Finley trolls UNC's Drake Maye's previous comments about Wolfpack after 30-27 win at Tar Heels
NC State quarterback Ben Finley led the Wolfpack to a 30-27, double-overtime win over rival UNC and Tar Heels star Drake Maye Friday. For Finley, it was a long journey from the bottom of the depth chart due to injuries and quarterback changes. Finley was asked if he ever considered transferring considering his low standing on the depth chart initially. When the quarterback answered, he brought up Maye’s comments from September, which were a dig at the Wolfpack.
How to Watch: Duke vs Wake Forest in Regular Season Finale
The last home game of the year for Duke will take place today, when the 7-4 Blue Devils host Wake Forest for a 3:30PM kickoff. Duke heads in to the game as 3.5-point underdogs to the Demon Deacons, their sixth game as underdogs this season, looking to move their home record to 5-1 on the year.
CBS Sports
North Carolina vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 1 Tar Heels upset by Cyclones in Phil Knight Invitational
PORTLAND, Ore. — Caleb came up big — but not that Caleb. Iowa State senior Caleb Grill had one of the best games of his life, scoring a career-high 31 points and guiding Iowa State to a second half come-from-behind 70-65 win over No. 1 North Carolina in Friday's Phil Knight Invitational semifinal.
Video: NC State players had disrespectful gesture after beating North Carolina
Some NC State players had a disrespectful gesture after their win over rival North Carolina on Saturday. NC State led at multiple points in the game, including 14-3, and later 24-17 with under four minutes left. But the Tar Heels scored on the final play to tie the game and send it to overtime.
Dave Doeren's Comment About North Carolina Coaches Going Viral
NC State head coach Dave Doeren fueled the heated rivalry with North Carolina with some harsh comments earlier this week. During the broadcast of today's in-state rivalry game, the ESPN team unveiled some on-the-record accusations from the Wolfpack leader. "They don't like us. We hate them," Doeren said. "We're blue-collar,...
The Day After: Back to Back Losses For UNC
Jason Staples and Buck Sanders join host Tommy Ashley to discuss North Carolina's loss at home to NC State. The Heels could not get the offense going while the Pack did just enough on that side of the ball to pull off the double overtime win. After opening thoughts from...
Latest Duke basketball recruiting target calls Blue Devils 'iconic'
In early November, St. Thomas More School (Conn.) small forward Tyler Betsey became the eighth recruit in the 2024 class to receive a Duke basketball offer. Now, the 6-foot-8, 185-pound four-star remains the most recent addition to the Blue Devil wishlist and sounds like a prime target for first-year head coach Jon Scheyer.
Duke basketball: Media blasts Blue Devils after near-upset loss to Oregon State
Duke entered its Thursday game at the Phil Knight Legacy as a 22-point favorite over an Oregon State team that won just three games a year ago. The Blue Devils bricked shots to the extent that it outstripped the College Basketball Reference database, forcing Duke into a tight contest that the Blue Devils survived 54-51.
Duke basketball guard surprises associate head coach on glass
Even with two 7-footers in the starting lineup, no Duke basketball player has more boards across the past two games than rookie combo guard Tyrese Proctor. The 6-foot-5, 175-pound Aussie grabbed a team-high 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' 92-58 home victory over Delaware on Friday night. Three nights later, he tied first-year Duke basketball power forward Kyle Filipowski for the most with eight as the squad notched a 74-57 win against visiting Bellarmine.
Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Fayetteville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Terry Sanford High School football team will have a game with Seventy- First High School on November 25, 2022, 16:00:00.
Durham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Durham, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Millbrook High School football team will have a game with Hillside High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
$1 lottery ticket bought in North Carolina turns into $1.8M win in Thanksgiving Day drawing
Someone had a lot more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving... about $1.8 million more.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's in Raleigh
Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades. Red Robin in Cary, To Habibi Grill in Raleigh and Jimmy V's Osteria and Bar in Raleigh get their grades.
carolinajournal.com
Two more NC business incentive packages fall through
Ongoing trend continues of companies not living up to their economic promises to North Carolina despite JDIG incentives. Two companies had their incentives packages terminated Tuesday by the North Carolina Economic Investment Committee for failure to follow through on job commitments. Conduent, a spin-off of Xerox and S&D Coffee, blame...
californiaexaminer.net
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death, What Happened To Dana King Suddenly?
Millbrook High School Principal Cause Of Death: (WTVD) RALEIGH, N.C. On Saturday afternoon, the Wake County Public School System released a statement regarding the longtime Millbrook Principal Dana King’s demise. The WCPSS staff received the following email:. “I must inform you with great regret that Millbrook High School Principal...
‘Out of control’: 911 calls released in tragic death of North Carolina Christmas parade performer
A handful of 911 calls poured in from concerned parade-goers when a truck pulling a float struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks during the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
